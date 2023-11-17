Sandwiched between thier USC and Oregon State games, Oregon’s contest versus ASU could be classified as the proverbial trap game for the Ducks. Then again, their games in the Grand Canyon State have usually been challenging, so the Sun Devils will have their undivided attention, especially with their former offensive coordinator now at the helm at Arizona State. Here’s our examination of ASU’s upcoming opponent.





Oregon Offense

Started by Kenny Dillingham as Oregon’s offensive coordinator last season and continued this year by new OC Will Stein, the resurrection of Bo Nix’s career after tapering off across three years at Auburn is nothing short of spectacular.

In 2021, Nix appeared in 10 games at Auburn, throwing for a mild 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions with 168 net rushing yards and four scores for what proved to be a 6-7 team.

A life-changing transfer later, last season, Nix, under the guidance of Dillingham, threw for 3,593 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 71.9% of his passes along with 510 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns – all single-season career highs for Nix.

This season, he has taken matters up yet another notch as he has 3,135 passing yards with 29 touchdowns to a paltry two interceptions while completing 77.7% of his passes with 121 net rushing yards and five touchdowns.

To statistically size that up against the nation’s best, he leads the nation in completion percentage, is tied for second in touchdown passes (29), places third nationally in pass efficiency (184.65), ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (313.5), fifth in completions per game (25.8), fifth in points responsible for (208) and fifth in total offense yards per game (325.6).

Especially if Oregon continues its winning ways, Nix is completely deserving of being a Heisman Trophy finalist and might have an incredibly strong chance of taking home the prestigious award.

At running back, former Minnesota transfer Bucky Irving has become not only one of the absolute best runners in the Pac-12 but a nationally premier one as well, as he is inside or near the top-25 in the country in both rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns while ranking 10th nationally averaging 6.80 yards per carry.

On the season, Irving has 939 rushing yards on 138 carries in 10 games, along with ten rushing touchdowns, so it is more than likely that he’ll top 1,000 yards for the season Saturday against ASU. He is also one of the more targeted running backs around as a pass-catcher, as he has 40 receptions for 329 yards with a touchdown.

Irving has at least 80 rushing yards in eight of 10 games this season and has four 100-yard efforts on the year.

Backup Jordan James is a highly skilled rusher in his own right with ten total touchdowns in 10 games, averaging an outstanding 7.4 yards per carry as he has 570 yards on 77 rushes with nine touchdowns along with 12 receptions for 86 yards with a score.

James has five games with at least 60 rushing yards this season and three with 80 or more, including a season-high 103 rushing yards on 15 carries against Washington State.

At wide receiver, superstar Troy Franklin is on his way to potential Biletnikoff Award contention as he has 1,093 yards on 60 receptions with 11 touchdowns in 10 games. He is tied for fifth nationally in receiving yards per game (109.3) and is one of only nine FBS players to average more than 100 receiving yards per game. He is also tied for third nationally in touchdown catches and is one of only 12 FBS players with double-digit scoring grabs at this point in the season. Lastly, his 18.22 yards per catch average is the highest in the nation among players with 60 or more catches.

Though Franklin deservedly gets a great deal of attention, Tez Johnson, a blazing speedster and former transfer from Troy, also might get to the 1,000-yard receiving mark this season as he has 725 yards on 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Johnson enters this weekend’s game absolutely on fire, as he had seven catches for 126 yards with two touchdowns last week against USC and 12 receptions for 180 yards with two scores the previous week against California.

Gary Bryant, Jr., a transfer from USC, has also started all ten games, and he has had 22 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon’s 81-point opening outburst against Portland State, but Bryant only has mustered four catches across the past five games – though those four have come in the two most recent contests.

Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden has added excellent depth at wide receiver with 27 receptions for 271 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown as well.

Oregon seemingly always features skilled and athletic tight ends, and this year is no exception, with Terrance Ferguson having hauled in 33 receptions for 347 yards and three scores so far. Ferguson has had at least four receptions in four games this year and notched season highs of six catches for 60 yards with a touchdown last week against USC.

Patrick Herbert, the younger brother of former Oregon and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, has two starts at tight end, and he has ten receptions for 97 yards with a touchdown.

The Oregon offensive line has been absolutely phenomenal and arguably the nation’s best this season, as the Ducks have allowed the fewest sacks in the nation (four) and rank second nationally in team yards per carry (6.16).

These accomplishments are largely aided by the fact that the same five have started all ten games so far this season – Josh Conerly, Jr at left tackle, Marcus Harper II at left guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson at center, Steven Jones at right guard, and Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius at right tackle.

Oregon Offense Summary

ASU has played some explosive offenses this year in USC and Washington, but as far as a top-to-bottom offense that dominates at the line of scrimmage, all skill players, and at quarterback, Oregon’s is very likely not only the best ASU will have seen in all of 2023 but could be the best in the nation.

Statistically, Oregon holds its own against the nation’s premier offenses as the Ducks lead the FBS in scoring offense (46.3), rank second in total offense (540.0) and passing offense (338.7), and place 15th in the country in rush offense (201.3).

The continued growth of Bo Nix at quarterback is certainly the catalyst to Oregon’s offensive dominance, but a major difference between this year’s Oregon offense and last year’s, guided by coordinator Kenny Dillingham, is the addition of multiple high-caliber transfers at wide receiver, including Tez Johnson (Troy), Gary Bryant, Jr. (USC) and Traeshon Holden (Alabama).

Adding this new set of skill players to the likes of Irving and Franklin, along with a purely dominant offensive line, create an offense with very, very few weak spots for the Ducks.

Oh – and added to that, Oregon has committed the fewest turnovers (four) of any FBS team this season.

When you’re the highest-scoring offense in the country and commit the fewest turnovers in the country, you’re going to win a lot of ball games.

Oregon Defense

On the defensive line, Popo Aumavae, Washington transfer Taki Taimani, and Casey Rogers have primarily alternated starts at the interior positions, with Jordan Burch and Brandon Dorius being the typical starting ends.

Among the interior linemen, Taimani leads the way with 17 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while Rogers has 14 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, and Aumavae has 12 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

Dorlus, an incredibly active lineman, has had an outstanding year with 21 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, as well as team-highs in all three areas of sacks (5.0), quarterback hurries (five) and pass deflections (six).

Burch, a transfer from South Carolina, has shined as well with 27 tackles, including a team-high 7.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks.

At linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa has started every game, while Mase Funa, Jamal Hill, Bryce Boettcher, and Jake Shipley have also seen starting action this year. Funa has 11 tackles in nine games, and Shipley has seven tackles in nine appearances this year.

Bassa leads the linebackers with 46 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with an interception. Bottcher has 31 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with a sack; Hill has 25 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks.

Former Sun Devil linebacker Connor Soelle has appeared in 10 games with 16 total tackles and two quarterback hurries on the year, all in reserve duty.

In the secondary, Alabama transfer Kyree Jackson has played at an all-conference level as he has started all but one game this year at one cornerback position, while Jahlil Florence has started all but two at the other.

Jackson has 26 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, shares the team lead with two interceptions, and ranks second on the team with five pass breakups. Florence has 23 tackles on the year with one sack and one interception.

Evan Williams has been a stalwart at one safety position, with Steve Stephens IV having started the last five games as well at safety, with Tysheem Johnson at the “Star” defensive back position.

Williams, a Fresno State transfer, leads Oregon with 62 tackles in nine games, with 5.0 coming for loss, including 4.5 sacks as well as two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Johnson ranks second behind Williams on the team in tackles (53) and ties for the team-high with two interceptions. Stephens has 39 tackles with a pick as well.

Oregon Defense Summary

With an offense like Oregon’s, as long as the defense isn’t awful, then the team will still win a lot of games. Well, the list of reasons the Ducks could be on their way to a College Football Playoff appearance certainly includes what is an objectively very good defense that Oregon has fielded this season.

Statistically, Oregon ranks second in the Pac-12 and is tied for 12th nationally, allowing just 17.1 points per game, while also ranking 18th nationally in total defense (309.4).

In five of 10 games this year, Oregon has held opponents to 10 or fewer points – including offenses like Colorado and Utah that have had some very high-scoring games this season.

Oregon Special Teams

Kicker Camden Lewis has been shaky this season by connecting on 9-of-14 field goals (64.3%) with a long of 45, but a success rate of just 3-of-7 from 40 and beyond on the year.

Most notably, he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt as time expired that would have sent the Washington game into overtime in what stands as Oregon’s only loss this season.

Ross James doesn’t punt often – only 20 attempts this season – but his punting average is remarkable as he has a 49.8-yard clip with eight of the 20 sailing 50 yards or more and six of the 20 landing inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Gary Bryant, Jr. averages 19.4 yards on 12 kickoff returns, and Tez Johnson has a solid 10.1-yard average on 18 punt returns.

Overall Summary

Though on the surface, the casual college football fan might view this game as a snoozefest walk-in-the-park for Oregon – and sure, it may end up being that – there is no shortage of unique storylines as we prepare for what is the final foreseeable contest between the Ducks and Sun Devils.

Most significantly, of course, is the first head coaching clash between two longtime colleagues and friends in, Kenny Dillingham and Dan Lanning, which almost guarantees that both coaches will pull out all the stops – especially in the case of Dillingham, master of the weird.

Added to that, each of the past two times Oregon visited Tempe (2017 and 2019), the Ducks carried a national ranking into the game – in 2019, the identical No. 6 AP ranking as this weekend – and each time, the Sun Devils pulled out the upset victory.

On paper, logic tells us that the Oregon offense is too mighty a behemoth for the Sun Devil defense to limit, at least not to a level that determines the outcome of the game.

Will logic prevail, or will a little more weirdness prevail in these final weeks of existence of Pac-12 Conference football?

Familiar Faces

· ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2022

· Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was a defensive graduate assistant at ASU in 2012 and the on-campus recruiting coordinator for Arizona State in 2013

· Oregon assistant coach Joe Lorig was an assistant coach at ASU in 2012-13

· Oregon offensive analyst Jack Smith played football for Arizona State in 2016, and his father, Tracy, is the former head baseball coach for ASU

· Oregon graduate assistant Rashad Wadood played for ASU from 2011-13

· Oregon Director of Player Engagement Karl Holmes was on the Sun Devil roster in 2011-12

· ASU OL Bram Walden played at Oregon from 2021-22

· ASU P Race Mahlum was on the Oregon football team prior to transferring to Arizona State

· Oregon LB Connor Soelle played at ASU from 2020-22

· Oregon DL My’Keil Gardner (Peoria Liberty HS), WR Kyler Kasper (Gilbert Williams Field HS), DB Cole Martin (Chandler Basha HS), LB Connor Soelle (Scottsdale Saguaro HS), QB Ty Thompson (Gilbert Mesquite HS) and DL A’Mauri Washington (Chandler HS) all played high school football in the state of Arizona