The 2019-20 Arizona State women’s basketball season ended too early due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the season was one of the most memorable ones in school history. The Sun Devils finished 20-11 overall and 10-8 in conference play and reached a high-ranking of No. 16 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Jan. 20. ASU’s overall résumé was deemed good enough for them to rank No. 25 in the final AP Poll. ASU’s play was largely inconsistent the entire season with the team never able to find its groove offensively but one weekend in early January undoubtedly stood above the rest. On Jan. 10, ASU faced Oregon. The eventual Pac-12 champions came to Tempe with just one loss and an AP ranking of No. 2. ASU looked outmatched by should-be WNBA No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and company for most of the game but the tide shifted in the fourth quarter. Down 56-44 with 7:58 to go, ASU went on a 14-0 run over the next 3:27 to get back in the game and eventually shocked the Ducks 72-66. The Sun Devils shot over 69 percent and scored 30 points in the final period.

Looks like @ASUCoachCharli is going to need an umbrella ☔️ pic.twitter.com/hklEfKv8VB — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) January 11, 2020

A mere two days later on Jan. 12, ASU face then undefeated No. 3 Oregon State, led by AP honorable mention All-American Mikayla Pivec. The Sun Devils defeated the Beavers 55-47, garnering the second court-storming of the weekend.

The historic weekend was the first time in at least 20 seasons an unranked team defeated two top-five teams in one weekend.

ASU forward Ja’Tavia Tapley was named the United States Basketball Writers Association player of the week for her performances against Oregon and Oregon State. She had 16 points and six rebounds against Oregon and 14 points and six rebounds against Oregon State.

When asked what she will remember most fondly about the season, ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne referenced the weekend against the Oregon schools, saying it was a “really fun” weekend.

“I think it was a very historic moment for our program and an incredible moment in time and incredible accomplishment that we’re all very proud of,” Turner Thorne said.

The Oregon and Oregon State wins were huge but the season was also defined by important milestones. Turner Thorne got win No. 500 in her illustrious career when ASU defeated USC 76-75 in the program’s first triple-overtime game on Jan. 31 in Tempe.

“If your relationships are good, you're good,” said Turner Thorne after the milestone win. Relationships aren't good, you're not good. And when you reach a milestone like this, it gives you a chance to just really appreciate all the relationships that I've had through college basketball.”

"500 wins! They're all good!"@SunDevilWBB came ready with posters and custom shirts to celebrate @ASUCoachCharli's 500th career win. pic.twitter.com/uE9hGx3PNi — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 31, 2020

Reili Richardson watch was another positive for the Sun Devils this season. The senior point guard came into the season within striking distance of Briann January’s all-time ASU women’s basketball record for assists. She ended up breaking the record with career assist No. 539 in a win over Washington on Feb. 16.

“I passed a legend so … it’s pretty awesome,” Richardson said after the Washington win. “It was awesome when she coached me (during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons) and so it’s even more awesome that I passed her.” Richardson was not done setting records. On Feb. 28, she passed Derek Glasser for the overall ASU basketball assist record with assist No. 552.

🥇 And with that assist Reili Richardson has become ASU's All-Time Assists leader, including MBB and WBB 🥇 pic.twitter.com/gvFe50R9jx — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) February 29, 2020