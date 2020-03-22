Oregon and Oregon State wins defined historic season for ASU WBB
The 2019-20 Arizona State women’s basketball season ended too early due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the season was one of the most memorable ones in school history.
The Sun Devils finished 20-11 overall and 10-8 in conference play and reached a high-ranking of No. 16 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Jan. 20. ASU’s overall résumé was deemed good enough for them to rank No. 25 in the final AP Poll.
ASU’s play was largely inconsistent the entire season with the team never able to find its groove offensively but one weekend in early January undoubtedly stood above the rest.
On Jan. 10, ASU faced Oregon. The eventual Pac-12 champions came to Tempe with just one loss and an AP ranking of No. 2. ASU looked outmatched by should-be WNBA No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and company for most of the game but the tide shifted in the fourth quarter. Down 56-44 with 7:58 to go, ASU went on a 14-0 run over the next 3:27 to get back in the game and eventually shocked the Ducks 72-66. The Sun Devils shot over 69 percent and scored 30 points in the final period.
A mere two days later on Jan. 12, ASU face then undefeated No. 3 Oregon State, led by AP honorable mention All-American Mikayla Pivec. The Sun Devils defeated the Beavers 55-47, garnering the second court-storming of the weekend.
The historic weekend was the first time in at least 20 seasons an unranked team defeated two top-five teams in one weekend.
ASU forward Ja’Tavia Tapley was named the United States Basketball Writers Association player of the week for her performances against Oregon and Oregon State. She had 16 points and six rebounds against Oregon and 14 points and six rebounds against Oregon State.
When asked what she will remember most fondly about the season, ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne referenced the weekend against the Oregon schools, saying it was a “really fun” weekend.
“I think it was a very historic moment for our program and an incredible moment in time and incredible accomplishment that we’re all very proud of,” Turner Thorne said.
The Oregon and Oregon State wins were huge but the season was also defined by important milestones. Turner Thorne got win No. 500 in her illustrious career when ASU defeated USC 76-75 in the program’s first triple-overtime game on Jan. 31 in Tempe.
“If your relationships are good, you're good,” said Turner Thorne after the milestone win. Relationships aren't good, you're not good. And when you reach a milestone like this, it gives you a chance to just really appreciate all the relationships that I've had through college basketball.”
Reili Richardson watch was another positive for the Sun Devils this season. The senior point guard came into the season within striking distance of Briann January’s all-time ASU women’s basketball record for assists. She ended up breaking the record with career assist No. 539 in a win over Washington on Feb. 16.
“I passed a legend so … it’s pretty awesome,” Richardson said after the Washington win. “It was awesome when she coached me (during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons) and so it’s even more awesome that I passed her.”
Richardson was not done setting records. On Feb. 28, she passed Derek Glasser for the overall ASU basketball assist record with assist No. 552.
“To reflect back on it now,” Turner Thorne stated. “You just get really happy for those individuals that are able to achieve that …”
While there were many highs in the season, there were also many lows. The Sun Devils lost winnable games to Minnesota, Purdue, and Utah late in the season. They also had to go to overtime to beat Idaho State, a mid-major team in the Big Sky conference.
While they were not bad losses, ASU lost to Arizona twice in a season for the first time since 2000. The Sun Devils could have snatched one away from UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 3 but numerous missed opportunities on their last offensive possession gave UCLA the victory.
The lowest point of the ASU season came on Mar. 5 against Cal in what turned out to be the final game of the year. After the Sun Devils beat Cal, 77-54, on Feb. 28, the two teams met again in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Mar. 5. Cal, the worst team in the conference, defeated ASU in comeback fashion, ending the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 tournament hopes.
However, ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne remained optimistic her team could do well in the NCAA tournament in the postgame press conference after the Cal game. She spoke on how her team was going to get healthy (senior Kiara Russell missed the Cal game with a knee injury) and needed a break.
ESPN women’s basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme projected the Sun Devils as a No. 7 seed in the Portland region of the bracket. It was a region with projected No. 1 seed Oregon and projected No. 2 seed UConn. Creme had ASU facing Texas in the round of 64.
If the NCAA tournament came to fruition it would mark the seventh year in a row the Sun Devils would have punched their ticket into the field of 64.
Creme’s bracket was, of course, the only bracket ever published as the NCAA canceled both the men’s and women’s tournaments on Mar. 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner Thorne understood the need for the cancellation but was sad for the seniors, especially Tapley, a graduate transfer from USC who never made the tournament.
“I don’t think anybody ever in my lifetime anticipates something like that,” Turner Thorne said. “… You just have to trust in the people, the higher-ups and I think we know now because we’re still in such a state of flux and quarantine meaning shutting down that it was really the right thing to do. … You feel incredibly bad for the seniors. And Ja’Tavia Tapley who came in and had such an amazing impact had never been to the NCAA tournament. So heartbreaking doesn’t even really describe it.”
ASU’s 2019-20 season was cut short but the upcoming 2020-21 campaign should be exciting. ASU is bringing in five new three-star recruits according to ESPN and will finally have some size as two of them are 6’2, one is 6’3 and one is 6’1. The Sun Devils signed 6’2 forward Maggie Besselink (90 overall), 6’2 post Keeli Burton-Oliver (90 overall), 6’3 forward Katelyn Levings (90 overall), 5’10 guard Jadden Simmons (90 overall) and 6’1 wing Sydney Erikstrup (89 overall).
