Arizona State’s offense had been stalling, lackadaisical and bludgeoned by an elite Michigan State defense all afternoon. For more than three quarters, the Sun Devils had been kept out of the end zone, only able to muster three points.







With 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, down four, the ASU offense needed to march 75 yards downfield and score a touchdown. Up until that point, they hadn’t taken a drive more than 48 yards. There was little room for hope and little reason for optimism.





Why would this drive be different? What was offensive coordinator Rob Likens suddenly going to conjure up that he hadn’t for more than three quarters? How would anything change?





Not only were all those concerns valid, but the Sun Devils were relying on a bunch of freshmen to get the job done. First, LaDarius Henderson and Dohnovan West were starting at left tackle and right guard, respectively, in an offensive line shake-up that placed Cohl Cabral back at center. Given the circumstances, they were solid -- but ASU’s O-line still allowed four sacks, seven tackles for loss and it often seemed quarterback Jayden Daniels was running for his life.





Daniels, another freshman, had been touted as a poised, composed signal-caller since he stepped on campus in January. But he had never been in that spot, never needed to orchestrate a game-winning drive with 70.000 opposing fans screaming and hollering.





All he did was all he’s ever done: Say calm amongst the chaos. Behind Daniels, and his long legs that bailed ASU out of a handful of tight-knit spots, the Sun Devil offense rose from the dead in their 10-7 victory. They marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown from running back Eno Benjamin.





Here’s how it went down from the perspective of some ASU players and coaches, starting from the moment the offense was about to trot onto the field.





Herm Edwards, head coach: When I walked over there in the fourth quarter and I’m going, ‘You alright?’ (Daniels said) ‘Coach, we’re good,’ and he just kept saying we're good and I said, ‘Really? I mean we haven't moved the ball past the 50 yet but we're good.’





Daniels: The last drive, he was just like, ‘Go win the the game now,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve got you, Coach.’





Cabral: It was going to get loud and we knew that. We were in some situations that were long down and distances and we knew they were going to bring some stuff. Just staying calm and relaxed and staying poised.





Frank Darby, wide receiver: I just said to them, ‘If y’all are thinking about playing in the NFL, this is the game, this is the time, this is the drive. Let’s make plays now.’ We all came together.





Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver: I was talking to Eno yesterday and we were just talking about how it was like the game wasn’t on the line, everyone was just calm. Jayden was just walking around like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go.’ Everybody was calm like it was a regular drive in the game.





Darby: Jayden comes out there and says, ‘Are you ready to go? Let’s get this. Let’s get this, Frank, alright? I’m cool. We’ve got this, fellas, we’ve got this.’ I’m over here like, ‘Let’s go.’ He never panics. That’s just how Jayden was the whole game, he was cool. He was like, ‘I got you. I’m going to read this, read that. Be patient.’





Daniels completes back-to-back 5-yard passes to Kyle Williams and Benjamin before tossing a 40-yard strike to Aiyuk down the sideline. It was ASU’s longest offensive play by 24 yards and put the Sun Devils on the Michigan State 25-yard line.





Daniels: There was one I had missed him earlier in the game. That one was kind of underthrown but he made a good play to stop his momentum, catch the ball to give us the momentum and the first down.





Aiyuk: Throughout the whole game, they were doing a good job of switching up their coverages. Normally, they were close up in our face. On that particular play, they kind of backed up because they knew it was the last drive and we were trying to go down the field.





Cabral: That was a big-time throw that he had to BA to get us down to field goal range.





Aiyuk: Just had a deep pass and he was playing off toward, his body was kind of faded toward their sideline, so I just knew I had a deep route. I just attacked his technique and tried to slow him down to get him to pause a little bit. I thought if I could get him to pause I could get behind him, and that’s what happened.





Three plays after the bomb to Aiyuk, ASU faced a 4th and 8 from the Michigan State 23. It must have been five to eight minutes between the time ASU first lined up to when it actually ran the play. In between was, in order, an ASU timeout, an ASU false start, and two straight Michigan State timeouts. After all that, Daniels scrambled and ran for 15 yards and a first down.





Likens: We stayed with the same play call. We lined up in a different formation, just to get them, because they ran corner-cat (blitz) the play before, and I knew that they were going to do it again because we didn’t see it. So we put trips into the boundary to keep them going from corner cat, and then motioned over to the play we wanted to run.





Daniels: Just we have to go out there and make a play. It went from 4th and 8 to 4th and 13 (after the false start) so it was a big play. We knew they wanted to see what we were going to do to try and match it, try to adjust. (My first read) was Brandon Aiyuk. I was trying to see what he could do but other than that it was if nothing is there, try to keep the play alive with your feet. I was able to use my feet.





Aiyuk: It was just an all verticals play. They ended up dropping eight people in coverage, so Jayden was able to roll out of the pocket and nobody accounted for him. All four receivers occupied eight DBs and he was able to roll out and pick up the first down.





Darby: We tried to run plays that would cause confusion with their defense, try to get BA the ball. It didn’t work out. They just sat there and zoned it all off, and that’s when Jayden had to use his feet.





Daniels: We decided to motion to just get a different look. Everyone was back and I stepped out of the pocket and I didn’t see anyone around. I just saw Eno, so me and Eno were just running. He did a great job of slowing No. 35 up so I was able to get the first down.





Daniels continued to run. After galloping for 15 yards, he ran two more times during the drive -- for five- and seven-yard gains. This was the first time Daniels was truly forced to show off his dual-threat ability and use his legs to pick up first downs.