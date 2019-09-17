ORAL HISTORY: ASU’s game-winning drive against Michigan State
Arizona State’s offense had been stalling, lackadaisical and bludgeoned by an elite Michigan State defense all afternoon. For more than three quarters, the Sun Devils had been kept out of the end zone, only able to muster three points.
With 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, down four, the ASU offense needed to march 75 yards downfield and score a touchdown. Up until that point, they hadn’t taken a drive more than 48 yards. There was little room for hope and little reason for optimism.
Why would this drive be different? What was offensive coordinator Rob Likens suddenly going to conjure up that he hadn’t for more than three quarters? How would anything change?
Not only were all those concerns valid, but the Sun Devils were relying on a bunch of freshmen to get the job done. First, LaDarius Henderson and Dohnovan West were starting at left tackle and right guard, respectively, in an offensive line shake-up that placed Cohl Cabral back at center. Given the circumstances, they were solid -- but ASU’s O-line still allowed four sacks, seven tackles for loss and it often seemed quarterback Jayden Daniels was running for his life.
Daniels, another freshman, had been touted as a poised, composed signal-caller since he stepped on campus in January. But he had never been in that spot, never needed to orchestrate a game-winning drive with 70.000 opposing fans screaming and hollering.
All he did was all he’s ever done: Say calm amongst the chaos. Behind Daniels, and his long legs that bailed ASU out of a handful of tight-knit spots, the Sun Devil offense rose from the dead in their 10-7 victory. They marched down the field on an 11-play, 75-drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown from running back Eno Benjamin.
Here’s how it went down from the perspective of some ASU players and coaches, starting from the moment the offense was about to trot onto the field.
Herm Edwards, head coach: When I walked over there in the fourth quarter and I’m going, ‘You alright?’ (Daniels said) ‘Coach, we’re good,’ and he just kept saying we're good and I said, ‘Really? I mean we haven't moved the ball past the 50 yet but we're good.’
Daniels: The last drive, he was just like, ‘Go win the the game now,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve got you, Coach.’
Cabral: It was going to get loud and we knew that. We were in some situations that were long down and distances and we knew they were going to bring some stuff. Just staying calm and relaxed and staying poised.
Frank Darby, wide receiver: I just said to them, ‘If y’all are thinking about playing in the NFL, this is the game, this is the time, this is the drive. Let’s make plays now.’ We all came together.
Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver: I was talking to Eno yesterday and we were just talking about how it was like the game wasn’t on the line, everyone was just calm. Jayden was just walking around like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go.’ Everybody was calm like it was a regular drive in the game.
Darby: Jayden comes out there and says, ‘Are you ready to go? Let’s get this. Let’s get this, Frank, alright? I’m cool. We’ve got this, fellas, we’ve got this.’ I’m over here like, ‘Let’s go.’ He never panics. That’s just how Jayden was the whole game, he was cool. He was like, ‘I got you. I’m going to read this, read that. Be patient.’
Daniels completes back-to-back 5-yard passes to Kyle Williams and Benjamin before tossing a 40-yard strike to Aiyuk down the sideline. It was ASU’s longest offensive play by 24 yards and put the Sun Devils on the Michigan State 25-yard line.
Daniels: There was one I had missed him earlier in the game. That one was kind of underthrown but he made a good play to stop his momentum, catch the ball to give us the momentum and the first down.
Aiyuk: Throughout the whole game, they were doing a good job of switching up their coverages. Normally, they were close up in our face. On that particular play, they kind of backed up because they knew it was the last drive and we were trying to go down the field.
Cabral: That was a big-time throw that he had to BA to get us down to field goal range.
Aiyuk: Just had a deep pass and he was playing off toward, his body was kind of faded toward their sideline, so I just knew I had a deep route. I just attacked his technique and tried to slow him down to get him to pause a little bit. I thought if I could get him to pause I could get behind him, and that’s what happened.
Three plays after the bomb to Aiyuk, ASU faced a 4th and 8 from the Michigan State 23. It must have been five to eight minutes between the time ASU first lined up to when it actually ran the play. In between was, in order, an ASU timeout, an ASU false start, and two straight Michigan State timeouts. After all that, Daniels scrambled and ran for 15 yards and a first down.
Likens: We stayed with the same play call. We lined up in a different formation, just to get them, because they ran corner-cat (blitz) the play before, and I knew that they were going to do it again because we didn’t see it. So we put trips into the boundary to keep them going from corner cat, and then motioned over to the play we wanted to run.
Daniels: Just we have to go out there and make a play. It went from 4th and 8 to 4th and 13 (after the false start) so it was a big play. We knew they wanted to see what we were going to do to try and match it, try to adjust. (My first read) was Brandon Aiyuk. I was trying to see what he could do but other than that it was if nothing is there, try to keep the play alive with your feet. I was able to use my feet.
Aiyuk: It was just an all verticals play. They ended up dropping eight people in coverage, so Jayden was able to roll out of the pocket and nobody accounted for him. All four receivers occupied eight DBs and he was able to roll out and pick up the first down.
Darby: We tried to run plays that would cause confusion with their defense, try to get BA the ball. It didn’t work out. They just sat there and zoned it all off, and that’s when Jayden had to use his feet.
Daniels: We decided to motion to just get a different look. Everyone was back and I stepped out of the pocket and I didn’t see anyone around. I just saw Eno, so me and Eno were just running. He did a great job of slowing No. 35 up so I was able to get the first down.
Daniels continued to run. After galloping for 15 yards, he ran two more times during the drive -- for five- and seven-yard gains. This was the first time Daniels was truly forced to show off his dual-threat ability and use his legs to pick up first downs.
“Instinctive move by an elite QB.” 😤— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 14, 2019
📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/tdnXKNyroN
Daniels: If the throw was there, throw it. But some of the times, it’s just going back to instincts. No down and distance, just go out and make a play. Earlier in the game, you want to protect your body. But the game’s on the line, we need a play. Just knowing the situation, mindset and things change.
Likens: Well, I just knew if we send everybody deep, and they were going to drop at least seven, possibly eight, that I knew that he would get around and scramble a bit. And that was our bet. I talked to the guys down on the sideline, I said, ‘Prepare them for the scramble drill, the sideline, you know, because we have all these scramble drill rules and just be prepared for that. And heck, they all covered our receivers. And he ran, so I mean, he did a phenomenal job.
Cabral: Same thing where he scrambles for four to get us inside the five. Those are just big-time plays for a guy who is continuing to learn this game.
Darby: When you drop eight, our quarterback can run. That’s the best part about it. Our quarterback can run, and he’s fast.
From 1-yard out, Benjamin dove towards the goal line, extending the ball over the line for the touchdown. ASU went up 10-7 with 50 seconds left, causing jubilation on ASU’s sideline.
ENO CALLED GAME 😤 pic.twitter.com/fYPvV0lXQ0— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 15, 2019
Likens: OK, so we were going to run a two-point play we had been working on. That's a deceptive type play and that would have been interesting because we were out of timeouts. So we were getting all prepared for that on the sidelines and so I can't see, I'm right underneath the screen, but all the guys in the back were going crazy saying, ‘Oh it's a touchdown, it's a touchdown.’
Darby: When they said it was a touchdown, my energy level just went up. Like, ‘Yes. We got them again.’ I was panicking when (Michigan State scored a touchdown). I was like, ‘Oh, man. The offense is a little shaky right now. We have to figure something out. We have to do something different.’
Aiyuk: It was crazy. First thing I noticed is I was just a little nervous about the time left on the clock. When he scored, I was just trying to keep the DB occupied and then I turned around and saw the ball flying around so I was like, ‘What happened?’ Then I just saw Eno do his (arms-crossed pose) and I was like, ‘OK, he must have scored.’
Edwards: When (Daniels) was done he walked back over to me and said, ‘Coach you good?’ And I said, ‘I’m good now.’ Now let’s see if the defense can stop (Michigan State). There was not a doubt in his mind that for him that they were going to be able to move the ball, that’s just how he felt. But that’s who the kid is.
With the help of a defensive pass interference penalty and a 25-yard pass from Brian Lewerke to Darrell Stewart Jr. Michigan State was stationed at the ASU 24 with seconds left. Kicker Matt Coghlin initially made the 42-yard field goal but it was waved off because the Spartans had 12 men on the field. Seconds later, Coghlin missed the 47-yarder that would have tied the game.
ASU’s bench reacting to the missed field goal pic.twitter.com/7DnXYTZE20— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) September 14, 2019
Darby: Coach (Kevin) Mawae, he just grabbed me and was like, ‘Calm down. They still have 50 seconds left.’ They saved our life. Twelve men on the field -- yes, sir. They need a new kicker up there.
Nobody really wanted to go into overtime. We were fighting, beating up these boys. They were big, they were bigger than us. I’m like, ‘Everyone, get on a knee. Don’t look at it.’
