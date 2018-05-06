PHOENIX – Tracy Smith hurried away after his postgame press conference on Saturday night. The Arizona State coach had a pitchers’ meeting to attend to, where there would be plenty to talk about.

The Sun Devils struggled on the mound in a designated bullpen game on Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Washington at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Seven ASU pitchers combined to allow eight hits and eight walks in the game two loss to the Huskies (22-20, 12-8 Pac-12), just the latest example of the team’s year-long battle with inconsistent pitching.

It is a crippling flaw for the Sun Devils, who suffered their fourth defeat in six games and dropped to 19-26 (11-12 Pac-12) on the season. ASU can only afford to lose one of its last 10 games if it is to avoid a second consecutive losing record.

But nearly three months into the season, the Sun Devils have yet to find a fix to their pitching woes.

“When you are like this, it’s tough to manage that,” Smith said.

Junior reliever Connor Higgins was the biggest on Saturday. After spot starter Brady Corrigan allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings, Higgins entered the game in a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the third.

ASU was trailing 1-0 when Higgins, a lefty, tried to be aggressive with Huskies’ left-handed hitter Joe Wainhouse. He missed his spot though, leaving a fastball elevated and over the plate. Wainhouse made him pay, driving a three-run homer to left-center that barely cleared the fence.

“That changed and dictated how the game went,” Smith said of Wainhouse’s blast, which allowed UW to open an insurmountable 4-0 lead.

Higgins let up another pair of runs an inning later. After slipping while trying to field a potential inning-ending grounder, the southpaw gave up a single to UW second baseman Nick Roberts and 2-RBI double to Mason Cerrillo. By the time Higgins exited for good, he had been charged with three earned runs, failed to keep either of his inherited runners from scoring and allowed ASU’s early one-run deficit to swell to six.

It was the latest forgettable night in what has been a difficult season for Higgins, whose ERA ballooned to 8.14 after Saturday, the highest among ASU pitchers with at least 12 innings of work this year.

Last season, Higgins was one of Smith’s most dependable relievers when he led the team in saves and had its third-best ERA (3.92). In the summer, he was the lone Sun Devil drafted – taken by the Texas Rangers in the 35th round – but elected to return to school for his junior year.

He figured to be an important piece of ASU’s bullpen again this season. That he hasn’t has been a disastrous blow to an ASU pitching staff that was banking on him being a reliable veteran presence late in games.

“It’s not that he’s not trying, it’s not that he’s not working hard. It’s just not happening right now,” Smith said of Higgins. “We’re a different team if your veteran guys are performing at a level you’d like them to perform.”

Higgins wasn’t the Sun Devils only scapegoat on Saturday though. The five ASU relievers that followed him kept UW from getting a hit but walked seven batters and let a run score on a wild pitch. Smith said the free passes sucked the life out of the game late.

“Walks are going to happen but not at that pace,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be better than that.”

While the Sun Devils’ relievers toiled, Washington starter Joe DeMers danced around the fire. The junior right-hander allowed 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings but kept the Sun Devils to just three runs – an outing far superior to what ASU’s shaky bullpen could mustard.

“I thought offensively we were pretty good tonight, we just didn’t find the green space,” Smith said. “That’s not, from my perspective, what gets my ire tonight.”

When evaluating his entire pitching staff – starters and relievers – Smith said there are only “three or four” options that can consistently give the Sun Devils a chance to win (starters Alec Marsh and Eli Lingos, as well as reliever Dellan Raish, fit that description). Beyond that, it has been a crapshoot for Smith when he turns to the bullpen.

Too often, the roll of the dice has resulted in weak performances like Saturday’s. It’s not hard to figure why ASU is barreling toward another losing season.

Smith hopes, in time, development of the currently young staff and future recruiting classes will bring salvation to ASU’s erratic pitching problems. He targeted the need for a core group of 8-10 dependable arms if ASU is to be successful.

Before racing off from his presser to rendezvous with his pitchers for their warranted postgame meeting, Smith tried to lay out the program’s plan as this season winds towards an end:

“Our job now, as we continue to develop not only the rest of this season but as we move forward program-wise, is making sure that problem gets fixed,” he said.

OTHER NOTES

*HUNTER JUMP HITS FIRST CAREER HOME RUN: Freshman left fielder Hunter Jump continued his scorching form from the plate on Saturday, whacking his first collegiate home run with a two-run shot to right in the bottom of the fourth.

“His power will come as he develops as a hitter,” Smith said. “It’s good to see him get that first one out of the way.”

Jump, who was making his eighth straight start for the Sun Devils, went 2-for-4 in the game with the two RBIs. During the eight-game run, he has gone 17-for-35 with 12 RBIs and upped his season batting average to .387, second only to Gage Canning on ASU’s roster (though Jump has not taken enough at-bats this year to be a qualified hitter).

“The impressive piece with Hunter that you’re seeing is a guy developing, getting more confident,” Smith added. “What I love about him is just the competitiveness in the box. That’s why he finds himself in there. He’s going to compete every pitch, every at-bat and his results are reflecting that.”