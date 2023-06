Live can come ta you fast, but sometimes it's for all the good reasons. On June 12th, during a camp at the University of Redlands (Calif.) that ASU coaches attended, Los Angeles Loyola offensive lineman Champ Westbrooks was offered by the Sun Devils. Four days later, he was already in Tempe on his official visit, and is now Arizona State's first offensive lineman commit of the 2024 class.