Arizona State’s trademark suffocating defense has served them very well this season, but when not achieving a consistent effort for 40 minutes on both ends of the court, losses like the one to No. 5 Arizona are bound to take place, as evident in the Wildcats’ 69-60 victory.





“It always hurts to lose to Arizona for sure and give credit to them,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said. “They were really good in the first half, and we struggled to make shots. I think some of it, certainly, they get credit for how they were defending us, taking things away and whatnot. That contributed to some of our failures there, but I think there’s always a little to carry over from the way we lost last week (to San Francisco by 37 points) and into that first half to get our confidence back.





“Appreciate it how we fought back into the game and defended and got stops and started playing like we’d been playing a lot during the season, so hopefully, this is something to build on moving forward.”





Arizona (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) didn’t waste much time jumping to a double-digit lead of 18-8 at the 12:58 mark of the first half. Arizona State (11-3, 2-1) and their concern in containing the Wildcats’ frontcourt of Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis, as well as inadequate rotation on the perimeter, saw the visitors go 5-12 from beyond the arc while the Sun Devils were 0-13 from that distance until forward Alonzo Gaffney converted with 4:04 left. At the juncture, the score was 34-19 in favor of Arizona, who was in complete control of the first half and went down to the locker room with a comfortable 45-28 lead shooting 48.1% from the field to ASU’s 28.9%.





The second stanza was a total reversal for both teams in the first several minutes. Arizona State went on a 14-4 run while not settling for jumpers scoring seven fast break points and the majority of those points coming via dunks that awoke most of the 12,582 in attendance, as the Sun Devils cut the deficit to 49-47 with 13:06 left. Arizona answered with a 9-2 run, which along with the foul trouble for ASU guards Frankie Collins and Desmond Cambridge (fouled out), saw the tandem sit out for more than a couple of minutes as the team’s offensive woes continued. While Arizona shot just 26.9% from the floor in the last 20 minutes, its 10-13 performance from the charity stripe was significant in a second half where they scored a season-low 24 points. Yet even a 45.2% second-half shooting by ASU was too little too late, again a figure that doesn’t reveal its struggles beyond the arc to the tune of 1-11 in that period.





“I thought they were doing a good job defensively taking some things away, and they were expending tremendous energy in the first half guarding us,” Hurley described. “I felt like maybe we were a step quicker at times in the second half to take things away and to create some turnovers and get back in the game. Just proud of the guys that we got it to where it was a manageable game and a game we had a chance to win if we’d hit some shots.”





ASU was paced by Collins, who scored 12 points and was the only Sun Devil in double figures. The point guard also had a team-high six assists to go along with five rebounds. Forward Warren Washington had six points, team-high seven rebounds, and three blocks, while freshman forward Duke Brennan off the bench contributed six points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes of play. Tubelis had 21 points and none boards for Arizona.”





Suffering their first loss at home this season with an absolute outlier adverse performance in long distance shooting is perhaps the type of showing that can serve as somewhat of an aberration in projecting ASU’s future performance in Tempe as they continue their three-game homestand with a contest versus Washington State on January 5th.





“I mean, it’s crazy, they’re a top-5 team in the country and beating some really good teams,” Hurley commented, “and we lost by nine and went 3-for-27 from three. So hopefully, the guys who are normally hitting the shots and making those shots will connect a little better as we move forward. I think the other thing that hurt us was their size and how big they are around the basket was the free throw differential. Minus 17 at the free throw line and made free throws (Arizona was 24-28, ASU 7-10), it’s hard to overcome that. We made five more shots in the game from the field than they did.”