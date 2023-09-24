In a near-perfect impersonation of his predecessor Herm Edwards, Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham, his voice nearly gone from a day already filled with yelling at practice, screamed that ‘You play to win the game.’ He wanted people to know that, no matter who the opponent was or what obstacle his team was facing, he was always on the sideline with the intent to win the game, no matter the cost.





Dillingham’s emphasis on winning led him to take the offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. So against the No.5 team in the country, USC, a longtime member of the coaches box, would be calling plays for the first time from the sidelines.





“To be honest, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” Dillingham said. “Coach Baldwin did a phenomenal job communicating. Our entire staff did a phenomenal job communicating throughout the game. What we were seeing, I’d say the hardest thing is more seeing like the line twists and the stunts internally in terms of how they’re trying to stop the run game.”





With Dillingham calling the plays, the ASU offense definitely improved from prior weeks, scoring the most points of their most points of the year so far, but it was not enough as ASU (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) fell to USC (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) 42-28.





Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne started his first game at ASU, but coming off of a historically bad performance last week against Fresno State, Dillingham seemed to shy away from fully trusting his quarterback in the first half. Instead, he utilized a variety of trick plays to get ASU back into a rhythm.





Two weeks ago against Oklahoma State, ASU utilized the direct snap or ‘Sparky Formation’ to junior running back Cam Skattebo to great effect. The trickery with Skattebo got started early against the Trojans as, after a quick three-and-out on ASU’s first drive, Skattebo took the direct snap and punted the ball into open space. The ball took an ASU bounce, and Skattebo pinned USC inside their own 20 with a 53-yard punt.





“The fourth game of my senior year,” Skattebo answered when the last time he punted was. “I punted it about 70-something yards.”





The punt ended up paying off dividends for ASU. In the first play of the following drive, USC junior quarterback Caleb Williams fumbled the handoff to his junior running back Marshawn Lloyd. Redshirt freshman linebacker Tate Romney jumped on it and forced the first ASU turnover of the 2023 season. Three plays later, Skattebo cut back, made a man miss, and punched it into the endzone from 15 yards out for the first ASU touchdown in over six quarters of football, tying the game at 7-7.





The touchdown for ASU established a rhythm that Dillingham and his players began to feed off of for the remainder of the second half. USC quickly answered Skattebo’s touchdown with a beautiful 43-yard touchdown pass from Williams to senior wide receiver Brenden Rice.





ASU got the ball back with a little over a minute left in the first quarter and once again went on a long and sustained drive that they have been lacking so far. The nearly six-minute-long drive ended Dario Longhetto’s field goal, cutting the USC lead to 14-10.





Dillingham must have been in a groove with play calling because he wanted the ball right back, calling for a surprise onside kick with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. It didn’t work. USC recovered, and five plays later, extended their lead to 21-10 on a Willams quarterback sneak from the one-yard line.





However, instead of moving back off of his aggressive play calling, Dillingham went all in on ASU’s fourth drive of the night. After stalling on three straight plays to open the drive, Dillingham called for Skattebo to pooch punt the ball once again, but Skattebo went haywire, finding junior wide receiver Elijah Badger across the middle for a gain of 25 yards and a fourth down conversion.





“I’m gonna be in trouble tomorrow,” Skattebo said with a sly smile on his face. “The throw on the fake punt was not supposed to happen. But he and I were kind of in connection in the middle of the play. It wasn’t planned before, but I start yelling Badger’s name, and he looks over, so I know he’s got my back if I put the ball in the air.”





Discovering that his running back could throw the ball, Dillingham dialed up a quarterback throwback where Pyne shoveled the ball to Skattebo, who soon found Pyne for a 17-yard gain, moving the Sun Devils deep into ASU territory.





But Skattebo wasn’t done yet. On 3rd-and-5 from the USC 12-yard line, Skattebo lined up in Sparky Formation, faked the halfback draw, and lobbed a pass over the line to a wide-open Kyson Brown in the endzone. The pass sailed just past the true freshman running back’s fingers, and ASU settled for a field goal.





The whole drive was a demonstration of the creativity and aggressiveness that Dillingham brings as a play-caller. Even though it ended in just a field goal, ASU was finally developing a flow on offense, scoring on three straight possessions for the first time all season and against the No.5 team in the country to boot.





“We’re trying to attack bottom line, trying to attack,” Dillingham commented. “You have to play this game attacking if you want to beat teams like that; if you want to beat offensive coaches like Lincoln Riley and offensive quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, you have to attack. You can’t play the game scared. So we said we wanted to call every shot that we had.”





ASU would score two more touchdowns on the night, both on huge chunk plays. Midway through the third quarter, Pyne found Badger on a beautiful back shoulder throw from 25 yards out. And after USC appeared to put the game away with a touchdown to put them up 35-21, Pyne found Skattebo in the flat. He broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline, and broke free for a 52-yard touchdown, immediately getting ASU back into the game.





“It was super aggressive,” Skattebo said of Dillingham’s playcalling. “We ran the ball a lot more than we have in the past. We were a downhill attack. We knew we could run the ball on these guys, and it was working. So we stuck with it. We called our shots when our shots needed to be called.





Skattebo finished the night with the best offensive performance by any ASU play so far this year. On the ground, he finished with 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. In the air, he finished with four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. As the quarterback, he went two-for-three with 42 yards. And finally, he delivered a 53-yard punt that ended up being the best ASU punt of the night. He was everywhere.





“I like to do everything,” Skattebo said. “I believe I could do everything. So when they put me in those situations, I believe I’m gonna excel at them (...) I’m put in the right position with the right guys around me. So I’m just going to keep playing hard and trusting what the coach has got for us.”





Skattebo’s fantastic performance still was not enough for ASU to get the win. Although the Sun Devils, and specifically Pyne, did not turn the ball over as much as they did last week. The two turnovers they did commit kept their defense out there longer than they needed to be, and USC took advantage.





In the second half, USC averaged 9.9 yards per play, a lot of the damage coming on the ground. Throughout nearly the whole game, USC was able to move the ball at will on the ground, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Junior running back Marshawn Lloyd finished the game with 14 carries for 154 yards, averaging a monster 11 yards per carry.





“I think they’re the top offense in the country coming into this,” Romney said about USC’s offense. “You obviously have Caleb Williams. He was calling out a lot of checks and stuff before plays. They were making a lot of adjustments pre-snap. I think that led to a lot of that. We didn’t execute plays like we wanted to. Yeah, it’s unfortunate.”





All offseason long, Dillingham was preaching ‘Activate the Valley.’ He needed his new fanbase to know that he was going to give his all to this valley and that he wanted them to give as much as they could to support ASU.





The first three games were not representative of the environment that Dillingham was practically begging for. Each game, the student section would be more than half empty after halftime, and the regular fans would slowly exit the stadium until there was a dead environment at the final whistle.





On Saturday, it was completely different. A combination of family weekend and a big matchup against USC brought a sell-out crowd to Mountain America Stadium, and a good game kept them in their seats for the majority of the game. It was loud, and the stadium was full of energy for the first time all year. It was exactly what Dillingham wanted to see.





“The environment we create is going to not only affect wins, it’s going to affect recruiting,” Dillingham said about the crowd. “That environment today, I challenge people to bring that because that was an environment that was an environment you can win at a high level in. That was an environment that our kids deserve. That was an environment our fans deserve because it’s fun. It’s fun to be in that environment, and we’re going to keep getting better as a football team and let’s keep getting that turnout because that was a really good environment, and credit to the fans, man. I couldn’t be out here with the turnout, and thank you.”





ASU will play their first road game of the year next week at Cal, but their schedule will quickly ramp up as Pac-12 play continues. Caleb Williams might be the best quarterback they see this year, but the others in the conference will give him a run for his money. Week after week in the Pac-12 will be a struggle for the young ASU team, but in a season with no path to the postseason, growth is at the forefront of everybody’s mind.





“I think our guys realize we have the ability, the belief factor that they know that we can go out there and win football games,” Dillingham noted. “It doesn’t matter how we start. Like, what’s the record matter this year anyway? It doesn’t matter. It is getting better, and we go on the road next week, and let’s do everything we can to win a football game. Let’s prepare more than we’ve ever prepared.





“This is arguably the best league in college football right now, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Dillingham noted. “We got to go back to work on Monday. I tell the kids every week, ‘What are you doing more than you did last week?’ So, we got to do more this week than we did last week. We got to go back to work, and we got to come out against Cal on the road and put our best effort out there.”