Offensive penalties, turnovers prove insurmountable in ASU's defeat

On 3rd and 14 from the ASU 41-yard line, ASU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels received a shotgun snap and took a five-step drop before letting the pigskin fly into the Provo, Utah air. The ball spiraled and sliced through the sky before falling into the waiting hands of redshirt sophomore receiver Andre Johnson. When ASU scored on the ensuing play, everything seemed alright, and square, like the Sun Devils, were in for a long, clean barn burner of a contest.





The outcome couldn’t have been further from that truth, as the No. 19 Sun Devils acquired 16 offensive penalties for a total loss of 121 yards en route to a deflating 27-17 loss to No. 23 BYU on the road in front of 61,570 rabid Cougars fans.





“The discipline of our team is not very good,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said postgame. “It starts with me, and I’ve got to fix it. When you play a team like this on the road, and you turn the ball over and collect 16 penalties, it’s very difficult to win, so that’s where it starts, and we’ve got to get it fixed fast.”





In two out of three games played this season, Arizona State’s offense has washed the field in yellow, acquiring over 120 yards in penalties. The other contest aside from Saturday night’s loss was the season opener against Southern Utah when they acquired 13 penalties for 135 yards. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils had seven penalties for 63 yards against the Rebels of UNLV.





“(Excess of penalties) has kind of been an underlying theme for us,” Edwards remarked. “We got away with it for the first two games, being penalized… I don’t want to get into ‘he said, she said,’ but we have to get it fixed; it was just too many penalties.”





The troubles began in the first quarter, involving the connection between Daniels and his graduate student tight end, Curtis Hodges. The veteran tight end acquired a false start on a 4th and 1 from the BYU 42, on which the Sun Devils were going to go for. His penalty instead forced ASU to punt.





On ASU’s next drive, Daniels connected with Hodges over the middle for a 28-yard gain, the second biggest of the contest up to that point. Hodges, who lined up along the line of scrimmage with graduate tight end John Stivers offset just behind him, was ruled to be an ineligible man downfield, bringing back the significant gain.





Once ASU got the ball back, they began to build momentum as they marched across the grass, making solid gains as they looked to break the 7-7 stalemate. On 2nd and 8, just inside the red zone, Daniels threw a quick screen pass to Hodges after he filed through his reads, looking confused. Hodges leaped into the air and grasped the ball as he was hit by a Cougar defender, who knocked it out of his hands. BYU sophomore linebacker Max Tooley intercepted the ball as it fell to the ground, giving the Cougars the ball after a long ASU drive with promise.





Arizona State’s ensuing drive ended in a three-and-out. When it finally got the ball back, Daniels was sacked for a loss of 11 yards and received an intentional grounding call. On 3rd and 12, with the raucous Provo faithful in his ears, Daniels put too much heat on a ball intended for Johnson, resulting in another interception. Although Daniels threw for a season-high 265 yards, going 21-29, the performance was still heartily unsatisfying for the dual-threat gunslinger.





“The couple of drives we had (in the first half), we shot ourselves in the foot,” Daniels explained. "(Improving) starts with me; I have to play better. Two turnovers (for me), four turnovers (total). It starts with me at practice; I need to up the urgency and get guys dialed in.”





Ahead of the contest, Arizona State attempted to simulate the roaring crowd conditions in Provo, blasting crowd noise on the speaker system while the team practiced inside the bubble. Several players were confident throughout the week that no matter how loud the crowd got, they would still, be able to hear and function.





In the second half, the fans turned up the intensity and the Sun Devils certainly felt it.





Across the final thirty minutes of play, Arizona State racked up five false start penalties, and it wasn’t just one player who couldn’t hear Daniels’ claps in the silent snap count. Three different offensive linemen and a receiver acquired the penalties. A sack was allowed because the offensive line was slow off the ball, as they struggled to hear Daniels’ commands.





“The crowd was a big factor for us,” Daniels described. “We haven’t played in a hostile environment like this since Michigan State (in 2019). Not being able to hear the (snap count), we tried to do the silent count, it didn’t work. The crowd played a big factor in this game.”





“They got to us and rattled us a little bit,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill added. “It compounded from there, so we have to be able to handle adversity and be used to a bigger crowd like this.”





The only bright spot on the day was the performance of redshirt freshman running back Daniyel Ngata, who saw just one touch in the first half, but flipped the switch and ignited momentum for the Sun Devil rushing attack. On his first four carries of the second half, all consecutive plays, Ngata acquired gains of 12, 26, 3, and finally 10 yards for ASU’s second and final touchdown of the contest. He finished the game with 82 yards, 11 more than redshirt senior starting running back Rachaad White, with just eight carries to White’s 15.





“It just came down to the flow of the game,” Hill admitted. “We obviously wanted to get Rachaad going as much as possible. Daniyel was filling in as much as he could with (sophomore running back DeaMonte Trayanum) being out.”





“We had some momentum in the third quarter; I thought we were back in the game,” Edwards said. “Then that underlying, recurring thing happened. We turned the ball over; got more penalties, and you can’t play football that way. It’s not good. It’s embarrassing.”





Overall, Arizona State threw and ran the ball for more yards than BYU. It had a better third-down conversion rate, it had a higher yards per play average, and it had the ball for five minutes longer. Nevertheless, the Sun Devils had too many penalties and too many turnovers to enable them to win the game on Saturday night. For a team with so many veterans, so much experience, the number of mistakes made through three games is inexcusable.





“I can’t figure it out,” Edwards admitted. “We don’t practice that way, we practice with officials, and for some reason, we didn’t help ourselves tonight; we hurt ourselves. BYU beat us, but we hurt ourselves.”





While the Sun Devils have only played three games this season, a long road still lies ahead for them. Not only have they played three opponents, but they have also played themselves in each of their contests. Before Arizona State can beat a formidable opponent, they must learn how to minimize errors and win against themselves.





“Right now, it’s about fixing our errors; if we can fix our errors, we’ll have a chance as a football team,” Edwards debriefed. “Hopefully the players will look at the tape, and every guy will look at himself and think ‘I can’t continue to do this.’ We can’t continue to function this way. We have the makings of a good football team, but when you do this, it’s not good at all. It’s just hard to watch.”