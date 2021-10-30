Offensive implosion stuns Sun Devils in 34-21 loss to Cougars

At first glance of the drive chart of Arizona State’s opening six possessions looks about as bleak as one could believe. Fumble, fumble, interception, turnover on downs, missed field goal, fumble. Six possessions ended in six bullets shot straight into the Sun Devils’ proverbial feet.





The first two Sun Devil drives ended on plays that would have gained first down yardage with sophomore running back DeaMonte Trayanum and Utah transfer wide receiver Bryan Thompson coughing up the football. The next three concluded despite successful offensive marches or excellent field position set up by an interception. A calamity of an offensive performance during the second half from two weeks prior against Utah carried over, despite Arizona State coming into its homecoming game off a bye.





“I think our players maybe took this home venue for granted, thinking, ‘Hey, we play at home, everything’s supposed to work out,’” head coach Herm Edwards said, attempting to diagnose the numerous issues that plague the Sun Devils. “It doesn’t work out when you turn the ball over, and you drop balls, and you give big plays in the passing game.”





Edwards’ last point was a problem – but not the largest the afternoon presented Arizona State with. When junior quarterback Jayden Daniels and redshirt junior defensive end Michael Matus spoke to the media postgame, the press conference began with a question for the third-year starting quarterback on the offense’s turnovers.





“We talked about all week Washington State they were like tops in the country in forcing fumbles and getting after the football,” Daniels told reporters with frustration in his voice. Entering Saturday, the Cougars had recovered nine fumbles, good for a tie for third nationally. “It’s very frustrating because that’s something we harped on this whole week. Watching film, you see that they’re ball-hungry, and they go after the ball.”





Matus attempted to stick up for Daniels and the offense, claiming the 28 points allowed in the first half earned the defense equal blame. Predictably, Edwards pointed to the five Arizona State turnovers as the first reason the Sun Devils dropped their first game at home with fans since an afternoon blackout loss to USC two years prior. The five possession-changing mistakes led to 24 points for the visitors from Pullman.





At halftime, Arizona State had outgained Washington State 243 to 236. The Sun Devils, who entered as 16-point favorites, trailed 28-7.





By the time Daniels completed a 12-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton for the first ASU score in over 59 minutes of game action, much of the student section behind the South end zone had already departed. As much of the fanbase bailed into the Tempe streets – allowing for “Go Cougs” chants to echo throughout Sun Devil Stadium for much of the second half – so too did Edwards’ belief in offensive success for the Sun Devils.





In the midst of ASU’s non-threatening comeback bid, the Sun Devils faced a fourth-and-2 from their own 44-yard line late in the third quarter. With Daniels awaiting a potential fourth-down play-call, Edwards motioned on the punt team, and freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki booted the ball into the end zone. The result: a touchback and 36 yards of net field position.





“Of course,” Daniels responded when asked if he wanted Edwards and offensive coordinator Zak Hill to trust the offense to stay on the field. “But that’s above me. That’s above my decisions. Of course, as a player, you want to go for that down 21. We’re trying to get momentum back and make big plays.





Hill deferred ultimately to Edwards, telling reporters the decision to punt with just 21 minutes of action remaining and the Sun Devils trailing by 21 points was not his.





“I’m still on the field looking for the call, and I see the punt team come off (the sideline), and I’m asking why we didn’t go for it,” said Daniels, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 228 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. “But like I said, it’s out of my control. I’m just gonna go with the coach’s gut. They felt like that was the right decision.”





Edwards’ case for not keeping the offense on the field hinged on potential failure, as the Sun Devil head coach cited the negatives of failing to convert rather than any potential upside.





“Their offense was going, and if you don’t make it there, then you’ve got no shot because we’re still in the third quarter,” said Edwards. Within two plays, the Washington State offense was back to midfield after Jayden de Laura completed a long pass to open the Cougar series. “I’d like to go for it on fourth downs, but there are certain times in the game where you look at the score, and you say, ‘If you don’t make this, you have no chance.’”





In four years, the Sun Devils have only lost the turnover battle eight times under Edwards. ASU’s five-turnover performance – and four turnover deficit – gave Edwards’ team its third loss in the turnover deficit in just eight games of action this season. Faced with the jarring dispersion from their preseason goals, Daniels said some self-reflection is needed from the ASU players.





“We have to look at ourselves. Really look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what type of season we want,” remarked Daniels. “We’re still 5-3 right now. Now, the (Pac-12) South is out of our control. We’re hoping some people lose, but it’s like, ‘what type of season do we want to have?’”





Everything with ASU’s offense has and will be second-guessed, including the location from which Hill calls plays. Against the Cougars, the second-year ASU offensive coordinator returned to the sideline after calling the previous three games from the coaches’ box due to a bad back.





“I wanted to get back down and feel the energy on the sideline,” Hill said of the return to field level. “Really, I wanted to connect more with the guys and be able to talk more with Jayden.”





A second-half disappearing act two weeks prior against Utah left Edwards unable to explain what transpired. Winding down his discussion with reporters Saturday, Edwards said the offensive scheme wouldn’t change. Instead, he claimed – just as he had in weeks prior – the execution needs to.





“It’s the players. There’s going to be no new offense. There’s going to be no new defense,” Edwards said. “We’re not revolutionizing anything. We’ve gotta execute. We didn’t execute.





“We’re trying to play catch up, and it’s hard to do that.”





