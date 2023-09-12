It’s often said that sports is a game of man against self. You’re competing against yourself as much as you are your opponent. This is true for Arizona State, who seemingly face considerable adversity with each passing week. Just two games into the 2023 season, first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin had enough challenges on their docket before a rash of injuries hit the offensive line last week. Dillingham mentioned that starting right tackle Emmit Bohle is out of the year following an injury sustained in the first quarter of the Oklahoma State game, and the status of left tackle Isaia Glass and guard Cade Briggs, who didn’t dress last week, is currently unknown.





The Sun Devil coaching staff knows there is no alternative but to combat that adversity with a constructive attitude.





“You have to focus on what you have in front of you,” Baldwin noted. “You don’t look in the rearview mirror because it doesn’t do you any good. It doesn’t matter. And if you try to predict what’s gonna happen in the future because of what happened in the past, you’re just setting yourself up. You have to focus on what we are doing with the guys in front of us right now. The squad we have right now, the system we have in place…what are we doing to execute on this next play?”





The injury bug is the easiest and most common way for a football season to come unglued. Yet, it’s not very often that an offensive coordinator sees five of his offensive linemen so early in the year having to watch the second game of the year from the sideline.





“I’ve coached for 30 years; I probably had maybe two years that are somewhat similar to this,” Baldwin said in reference to the injuries. “But you bang through them. I was really impressed with the resiliency of our guys. I saw it from the whole team and coaching staff. They showed a great resiliency. It’d be easy to hang your head when you got all these injuries and when things didn’t go right last week. They took a really good approach to this Tuesday’s practice. That’s a compliment to them and their mindset.”









“The guys just came to work today,” Dillingham added. “I thought we had a really, really good day. If you’re gonna be successful in life, you must respond to situations, good, bad, or indifferent. Nobody cares about your circumstances. You gotta focus on you and getting the result that you want.





“It doesn’t matter why, it doesn’t matter the accumulation of things, you’ve gotta be willing to change some things in order to get things done. You gotta change and adapt and be able to utilize your personnel to the best of their ability.”





Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele knows his position group more than others on this side of the ball and is tasked the most with combating adversity, yet he is pleased with the ability of the reserves in his unit to step up.





“It’s a tough position to keep healthy because you can’t really rotate,” Tuitele noted. “I’ve dealt with injuries a lot, but we have other guys that are ready, getting the reps to play the game and play the game at a high level.”









“You got guys who are banged up and hurt, but the next guys come up. We have to refocus as a group, and they did.





“O-line is very banged up but still playing together,” Baldwin added. “That impressed me.”





Offensive lineman Joey Ramos says that piece of playing together comes from the position group’s closeness, both on and off the field.





“We got dudes that are banged up, but that’s not gonna stop us,” Ramos said. “What’s so awesome about our O-line room is it truly is a brotherhood. Good or bad, we’re gonna try to help each other no matter what. That shows the leadership in our room and the culture. It’s a bond of brothers in there,





The mental toughness of not only the offensive line but the team as a whole following the injuries and a loss last week has been inspiring to both the staff and the players, as it allowed guys to step up. These trying times also present an opportunity for players who weren’t predicted to see a large volume of game day snaps to now see their duties expand. Baldwin is excited not only for those players who are stepping up to the plate but also for those who are ready to guide their teammates.





“They’ll emerge,” Baldwin said about leaders on the offense. “They’re there. Sometimes, that has to happen organically. Everybody can be a great leader when things are going the way you want, but that’s not a leader. A leader is someone who is doing things when you got bullets flying around you. Being in the situation we are, coming off a loss, having a lot of injuries, they’ll start to organically surface, and you’ll find out who those leaders are.





“It’s how they operate, it’s how they practice; we’re already starting to see some stuff like that today.”





One of the players who will have to step up is veteran lineman and redshirt sophomore Bram Walden, who assumed the starting left tackle role in Glass’ absence. Walden knows the important role he now plays in keeping this unit performing as best it can with the players they have available.





“It’s my third year now; it’s my time to step up,” Walden exclaimed. “Circumstances are unfortunate, but I’m gonna step up and do what I can for the team. There’s definitely some pressure, but I feel confident I can get the work done.





“We’re Not coming out with our heads down, just ready to work. Come here with a good mindset and try to get better every day.”