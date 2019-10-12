



No. 18 Arizona State’s (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) track record playing as a ranked team under coach Herm Edwards was not good coming into today, as the team was previously 0-2 with a loss at San Diego State last year and Colorado at home just a few weeks ago.

The Sun Devils were ranked higher this time though- their highest AP poll ranking since the 2015 preseason poll- and played like it in front of the home crowd, grinding out a 38-34 victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-3 Pac-12) in a rare afternoon game at Sun Devil stadium.

“I told these guys they’re going to give me a heart attack,” Edwards joked about what he told the players after the game. “What’re y’all doing? I’m 65 years old, what are you guys doing?”

What ASU did was pull off another down-to-the-wire victory, as now eight of Edwards’ 12 wins with ASU have been by seven points or less, including three of the last four. However, by now, about 22 months since Edwards was hired, it has been made abundantly clear that this young Sun Devil team thrives in such situations.

“If you watch them play, they don’t quit,” Edwards said. “They don’t know any better. There’s 29 freshmen, they don’t know any better, they just play.”

Things didn’t seem like they’d go ASU’s way late in the game, as the Sun Devils went three-and-out on a drive that started from their own three yard-line. This forced a punt by the normally reliable sophomore, Michael Turk, which went for only 29 yards, giving WSU starting field position at ASU’s 36. This was with five-and-a-half minutes to play in regulation, in a game tied 31-31.

However, despite a challenging day overall against the Cougars potent offense, led by legendary head coach Mike Leach, the Sun Devil defense held strong to keep the Cougars to a 31-yard field goal.

“There’s a lot of moments in that game that- I always tell the players, ‘that’s why you play this game,” Edwards said. “Some of them get overlooked because they’re not the play that wins the game. There is a lot of little plays, I’m telling you. Bad punt, hold them to a field goal, I mean, huge.”

This gave ASU one more chance to salvage the contest, one that proved to be evenly matched and worth watching from start to finish. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels had to lead ASU down the field from their own 25, down by three points, with 2:30 left in the fourth. Luckily, for the Tempe faithful, this was far from anything new for the true freshman and his offense, and- in case you forgot- they’re led by a head coach who plays to win games, a quote he has been made famous for.

“Now, we had to score,” Edwards said. “We were going to score a touchdown; I did not want to go to overtime. That was not in my thinking at all, we needed to score and get this over with, and it worked out in the end, we were fortunate.”

On the first four plays of the drive, WSU was playing deep to prevent any long touchdowns. Daniels read this perfectly, and dumped off four consecutive screen passes to junior running back Eno Benjamin, who got 30 yards and two first downs combined on those looks.

After an ASU timeout with 1:07 to go, the turning point of the game came on a 4th & 2 from WSU’s 40 yard-line. Just out of field goal range, the Cougars- leading 34-31- could’ve ended things with a stop. Instead, the Sun Devils turned to ol’ reliable, feeding Benjamin and getting a gain of five.

“We knew what the situation was going to be, and no one panicked about it,” Benjamin said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and I think, just even before going out there on that last possession, me, Jayden and (senior receiver) Brandon Aiyuk were talking and we were saying ‘it’s Michigan State all over again.’ Everyone was calm, I think we do a good job with our coaches as far as them making a game-plan, and I think the players do a good job trusting it as well.”

Fast forward two more plays, which were both completed passes to Aiyuk for a combined 23 yards, and ASU had a 2nd & 2 from 17 yards out. Daniels, as he has done so many times, read the coverage perfectly, took off running, and- as he has alluded to before when talking about smart sliding- knew this was a situation where he might have to sacrifice his body to find the end zone, which is exactly what he did.