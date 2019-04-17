“I guess after that Saturday game (against Washington State) that was on Pac-12 Network,” Tolman said. “I really got it all out of my system.”

Surrounded by cameras that felt like heat in a sauna, Tolman allowed a hit, two walks and an earned run in just 1/3 innings of relief. And unlike most of ASU’s first 21 games, that run mattered. Sam Ferri bailed out the ASU bullpen with a walk-off dinger in the final frame.

“It goes through my mind and all that,” Tolman admitted. “We all get nervous.”

Naturally, they texted the youngster pregame. “Hey, I’ll be watching you today,” the messages read. It sounds great, what a nice gesture. But, like those who sent the texts, Tolman’s human. Under his superstitious skin, suddenly people were watching. Everything he did. An eagle eye on his mistakes.

Erik Tolman’s friends thought it was so cool. Their buddy was going to be playing on TV. And like TV, TV, not some stream that looks like a bootlegged movie. Granted it was Pac-12 Network, so most of his friends likely had to bootleg it to watch, but it was the first time the ASU freshman was going to pitch with the lights on.

Like a skydiver who just landed after his first jump, the 250 that follow don’t feel so scary. Now coach Tracy Smith’s go-to high-leverage arm, who earns the occasional mid-week start, Tolman has ASU’s lowest ERA (1.11) by nearly one.





“That’s the thing about a freshman, you keep running them out there,” Smith said. “It’s probably going to be a little up and down but once they start to figure it out, once they start to settle in.”





Like any college kid, Tolman’s still fine-tuning his resume. So far, it’s sharp, advanced even. In need of help anywhere, his experience seems to float to the top of ASU’s stack of potential candidates.





On Tuesday, he showed up Phoenix Municipal Stadium and headed inside for a meeting. There, hitting coach Michael Earley let Tolman know he was going to be ASU’s designated hitter, plump in the eight-hole.





Fluttered in with some pinch-hit calls, it was the third time the Sun Devil coaches stuck their two-way player at DH. His .333 average in a dozen at-bats should have been bolded in 22-font at the top of his resume, it wasn’t a fluke.





On Tuesday, the freshman clobbered his first two collegiate home runs, a pair of 400-foot shots which tacked on a quartet of runs in ASU’s 12-5 win over Seattle U (8-26).





If only Pac-12 Network picked up that one.





Had they, though, Tolman wouldn’t be fixated on his angst. Standing in the batter’s box, it wouldn’t matter who's watching, who texted him, who could make a Gif of his mistake in four seconds. That’s out there, he would think, I’m in here.





“I think I’ve progressed dramatically,” Tolman said. “Before the Washington State game, I was thinking about it. (The texts) were running through my mind. But now I’m just, my whole idea is play where my feet are. If I’m on the field, I’m only thinking about the batter and the defense and me.





“I have definitely zoned out the televised games and I been doing a lot better.”





The cameras aside, Tolman’s hitting acumen has accompanied him for years. A self-proclaimed power hitter in high school, he said he knocked 10 long balls for El Toro High School his last two seasons. One of those was witnessed by his future coaches.





During one of their recruiting trips up to Lake Forest, California to check out this hard-throwing left-handed pitcher who, supposedly, could also rake, Smith and pitching coach Mike Cather saw, first-hand, one of Tolman’s high school home runs. That one came on a day he started.





Smith’s living-room recruiting meetings rarely attract the conversation of specializing a kid. He knows the two-way life more than most, having been apart of it collegiately at Miami (OH) and for a few stops in the minors. Quickly, Smith noted most two-way players trend towards their opportunities. They’ll find their route in time.





Take ASU reliever Marc Lidd for example. Sure he was recruited as a two-way player. With a thin bullpen, he looked like the janitor, on call for mop-up duty when called upon. Tuesday, though, he notched his first win. Repeadtly lauded for throwing strikes by Smith, he’s already hurled 10 innings. For reference, the listed infielder has just 11 at-bats on the year. Even he admitted, he may just become a full-time pitcher come next season.





“We’re going to let it continue to play out because he can swing the bat a little bit, too,” Smith said of Lidd.





Tolman’s predicament seems less than impending if a predicament at all. He’s hitting .436 with two home runs and 5 RBI and boasts a 1.11 ERA with 31 strikeouts in just over 32 innings. No need for specialization with those numbers.





He’s the Flex Seal of ASU’s team. Always useful. Always effective. Always durable.





And like those non-stop commercials that follow you around your guide, Tolman’s going to be on TV … a lot. The texts will come alerting him to that fact as if he didn’t know. His buddies will take a blurry picture of him standing on the mound and send it to him to see postgame. Cool and cool.





The jitters are gone. Ask his teammates now about Tolman’s Swiss-Army-Knife-like use for the Sun Devils and they talk about him like this guy who gets spur-of-the-moment notifications and just rides with them.





“Erik Tolman the gamer,” Lidd said.





Alika Williams quickly chimed in: “That’s how we describe him. He’s just a gamer, he does it in a game really well.”