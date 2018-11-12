Last weekend was important for head coach Herm Edwards and Arizona State. The Sun Devils 31-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday kept them in the driver’s seat of the Pac-12 South and keeps them as the only team in the division that controls its own destiny.

But the weekend was a much larger piece in the giant puzzle Edwards and his staff is trying to put together. Last weekend was ASU’s biggest recruiting weekend since Edwards took over, he said, involving over 30 kids on either an official or unofficial visit.

As Edwards and the coaches geared up for more recruiting on Sunday after the UCLA win, he sent an email to his players.

“Don’t come in,” He said the email read. “You’re off. I don’t even want to see you in the building. Go relax. And they were like, ‘Woah, I don’t have to come in?’ No.

“It was amazing how many of them are showing up today because it’s almost like, ‘Oh, coach, what happened?’ Nothing happened, I’m giving you a rest.”

By this time in the season, everyone is exhausted -- the players, the coaches, everyone. Edwards knows that. He also knows that his team needs more energy right now in the thick of a division race.

A change of schedule may be the solution.

“It’s that time of the year where you can’t keep doing the same thing over and over,” Edwards said. “You’d be surprised how many players came in here today. I was like, ‘You guys lost?’ (and they said,) ‘No, we just wanted to come over (to the practice facility on an off day.)

“But I’m going to expect a lot tomorrow. And they’re going to realize that when I stand before them and tell them how we’re going to go about their work.”

Before he went into his press conference Monday morning, he visited with quarterback Manny Wilkins, receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive coordinator Rob Likens. He told them that need to prepare themselves for another night game, after avoiding them for three-straight weeks.

Edwards and the offensive trio he spoke to understand that the Devils, like most teams this time of the year, are banged up. Safeties Jalen Harvey and Demonte King were both injured on Saturday. Edwards said that King’s shoulder was injured and he may have been able to trot back on the field but they held him back.

Another loss ASU brings into the Oregon game is freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson, who was ejected in the second half of the UCLA for targeting and will miss the first half of the Oregon game as well.

“He’s standing with me … with a baseball hat,” Edwards said of Robertson. “As soon as he can go in, I’m going to send him in there real fast.

“We have some players that will rotate in there but when you lose a player of his magnitude ... we’re well aware of that.”

Against UCLA, ASU was forced to throw a few young defensive guys into the fire that probably weren’t expecting too much time on the field.

Freshman safety Cam Phillips, who will take advantage of the four-game redshirt rule, played a majority of the game in place of King and freshman linebacker Stanley Lambert was in for a few snaps but will not play again this season to ensure his redshirt.

One of the players Edwards noted was a key piece in negating some of the bigger defensive losses the Sun Devils suffered was redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Johnson, who came to Tempe as a defensive lineman, was moved for a little bit to tight end but has found his niche in linebacker’s coach Antonio Pierce’s group.

“When I first took the job, he was one of the first players that walked in my office, one of the first players I sat down and had about a 30-minute conversation with,” Edwards said. “I said, ‘Look, here’s the deal.’ I said, “This is what we’re going to do with you,’ and he looked at me like, ‘What’s going to happen.’”

Edwards said the coaching staff has started to really figure out what Johnson does well and even noted that he may end up as one of ASU’s best defensive players.

On Saturday against UCLA, Johnson had two sacks and forced a huge fumble in the waning seconds of the game that was ultimately recovered by the Bruins but pushed them back and kept the clock running.

The Sun Devil defense put together another performance holding their opponent under 30 points, an accomplishment that seemed to baffle the NFL-centric Edwards.

“To me, that’s a bad thing when you say, ‘Under 30 points,’” a chuckling Edwards said. “But what I like about them is when they get hit with something, they don’t panic. It doesn’t become like, ‘Oh we got hit with three in a row.’

“For the most part, they get settled. They trust the coaches.”

But throughout the season, Edwards has preached complimentary football, a style that Arizona State wants to be known for through a great defense and a stellar rushing attack. Saturday seemed to play out just how Edwards envisioned it.

While the banged-up ASU defense struggled a bit, Sun Devil sophomore tailback Eno Benjamin ran the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown, breaking the school record for season rushing yards in Pac-10/12 play in the process.

“They’re starting to move in the direction we would like to become,” Edwards said. “I never anticipate almost running the ball 60 times in a football game but if that’s what works and helps us win, we’ll do that.

“(Benjamin) has been fabulous. I don’t think anyone thought he would put up some of the numbers he’s put up. He understands exactly how the runs are going to fit and how the blocking schemes appear. He’s able to make some runs that maybe other backs could not make.”

~~~

Devils look to extend momentum in Eugene

ASU has won three consecutive games. By most standards, the Sun Devils are officially hot.

But Herm Edwards, once again, challenged his team after defeating UCLA. Three is great. How about four?

“I would hope that I think as an athlete, you better believe that you have a chance to win,” he said. “The more you win, the more confident you become.”

There’s plenty left at stake for ASU, despite having already clinched bowl eligibility. A win this weekend, if Utah and Arizona were to lose, would clinch the Sun Devils a spot in the Pac-12 title game. Even without those pieces falling into place, a victory in Eugene would, at the very least, keep ASU within one Territorial Cup win of a trip to Santa Clara.

Step one to beating the Ducks? Beat quarterback Justin Herbert. The CLASS has amassed 2,621 yards through the air this season (3rd in Pac-12) while tossing 25 touchdowns and six picks. Per Pro Football Focus, he’s the third-best passer in the conference, one spot ahead of Manny Wilkins.

“You have to not allow the quarterback to feel comfortable in the pocket,” Edwards said. “He’s a good one. He can throw the football anywhere on the football field. Nothing is out of his range… He’s a very good quarterback, and he has the ability to run, too, he has some legs, he can make the unannounced play with his legs.”

At this point, weather forecasts for Saturday night in Eugene look gloomy. A high of 60 and a low of 34 would be on par with what the Sun Devils experienced in Boulder back on October 6.

The message from Edwards is the same now as it was then. Who cares?

“I don’t talk about it,” he said. “I didn’t talk about it when we went to Colorado. I just said, ‘We’re going to Colorado, we’ll play a football game.’ We’re going to Oregon, we’ll play a football game.”

Edwards, as he’s said before — regardless of the weather, or the opposing fan base, or the opponent on the field — relishes a road game.

Maybe it’s the days away from home with your teammates. Maybe it’s the “us against the world” mentality. Maybe it’s the feeling of silencing a hostile crowd.

No matter how you slice it, a road game brings a different type of feeling, and the feeling of winning one is pretty special. For Saturday night, that’s the goal.

“I used to love playing on the road,” he said. “You take your guys on the road, there are no distractions, it’s just you guys… You like to leave and it’s real quiet. And you don’t have to say anything. You come in when they’re all raucous, and you like to leave and it’s real quiet. And then you know that you’ve done your job.”

~~~

Other Notes

→ Edwards’ response when asked about the importance of NFL-experienced coaches and NFL philosophies within his program:

“It helps to have five guys that have played in the National Football League on your staff. That wasn’t done by accident. I just think you have to know the mindset of young people that play football in today’s world, they want to play on Sunday. You have to understand that. And, when we mentioned the pro lifestyle, that wasn’t done by accident either, it’s just what we do around here. We want to put them in position to where they graduate and, if they’re talented enough, they have been through a program that, when they walk into a practice or into a meeting at the next level, they’re well aware of what’s going to transpire.

“I think when you can do that and you build a culture like that, where you recruit players that have that ability, and they go on and have success, that’s your recruiting platform, it recruits for you. And any good team that continues to have those type of players, players gravitate to those guys. They gravitate to that system, they gravitate to that system that says this is what they do. We’re all in with doing that. That’s just how we’re going about our business. As we continue to recruit, I think you guys will see next year or so the type of players that walk through these doors, and we’re hoping that they leave here with a degree, that’s very important, that’s what I stress, and that they have an opportunity to play at the next level, because I think it’s a wonderful level to play at. I was in that league for 30 years as a player and a coach, and there’s nothing like it. And it’s the highest mark of football and brand of football you can ever play your whole life. And most kids want to do that.

“So why not build a platform that helps them to achieve that? But also, when they leave here, they have a piece of paper that’s worth something as well. I think that’s the whole deal. I’ve always told players, ‘Hey, don’t allow football to use you, you use football.’ That’s important. And if we understand that, then we’re doing the right thing by the player.”

→ Edwards, when asked the biggest things he’s done that have allowed ASU to be successful:

“I would say, hiring a good coaching staff, for one. Earning the players’ trust. Two, being consistent. Having fun, I think you’ve got to have fun doing this, you really do. It’s too many hours if you’re not having fun. And then just, allowing players to have their own personalities. I’m not a guy to try to change personalities, I don’t believe in that, I just think that there’s a way that they all fit in that room, and I think, the players, from December to right now, they know who their coach is.

“I’ve got an open-door policy, where my door is never closed, it’s always open. There’re so many players that come in there every day, unannounced. And we sit and talk. And I was telling them when you come in here, I don’t talk about football. We can talk about football all day, just come in here and let’s talk, and they come in here and talk. I’ve earned their trust, and to me, that’s the most powerful thing you can do as a person that has to make decisions. They understand that, in the things that I do, I have their best interests in mind.”

→ Edwards’ comments on the buy-in of his players on both sides of the ball.

“I think that the mindset for these guys was, ‘Let’s make it competitive football amongst each other and let’s get each side of the football better.’ I think the way the season has kind of worked out, there have been times where we had pretty good defensive games, where the offense kind of, maybe, struggled some, not struggled but, you know, look. I’ll put the point totals up. And so you sit there, and your defense has done some things where they get some confidence. ‘Hey, we helped the offense this week.’

“And college football is an offensive game. We all sit here, but we see, it’s an offensive game. When your defense can make a stop, a critical stop, or take the ball away for you, those things matter, because offensive players go, ‘Yeah, the defense is playing pretty good today.’ You don’t ever want to feel like, your offense, every time they go out there, they need to score, because then it becomes a burden. And then, the defensive players maybe aren’t respected enough as the offensive players. Offensive players always get more credit. Why? Because they play with the football, and they score touchdowns, they throw touchdowns, they run touchdowns.

“Defensive players, if you don’t get an interception or a sack, no one’s talking about you. You can make ten tackles, and they’ll go, ‘Yeah, but it’s not a highlight.’ We’re in a highlight world, and so, if you don’t sack the quarterback, or you don’t get an interception, eh, you’re just defense, doesn’t matter. That’s the world they live in, I know it, because I’ve been a defensive player in my lifetime, and you get what they think. So, I just think when both parties realize that they need each other, they have to coexist, you’re a healthier football team, and you’re a better football team for that, and I think our defense has done some things this year that our offense looks at and goes, ‘Hey, those dudes are playing pretty good.’ And our offense knows this — they’ve got a bunch of young guys over there playing. And they know that, a couple years from now? Those guys are going to be really, really good. And so, that’s fun when you get those conversations going.”

