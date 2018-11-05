Arizona State’s been here before.



Win a couple of games in a row. Start to get a positive vibe surrounding the program. Start hearing about it.

Everyone knows what happened last time that was the case; after opening the 2018 season with wins over UTSA and Michigan State, the Sun Devils dropped four of their next five contests, plummeting from No. 23 in the nation to No. 6 in the Pac-12 South.

Now, fresh off of impressive wins over USC and then-No. 15 Utah, with plenty to play for, all of a sudden, ASU doesn’t want to make that same mistake.

“We’ve won two,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “I made, not light of it, but I said it after the game was over, in the locker room, I told them, I said, ‘Hey, okay, big deal. Never won three, can you do that? Let’s see.’ That was kind of the challenge, ‘Can you win three in a row? Because you haven’t done it yet, so I don’t know what we’re all excited about.’”

On paper, this week’s opponent makes it seem like the Sun Devils won’t have much trouble stretching their win streak to three. The UCLA Bruins sit at 2-7 — 2-4 in conference play — and ranks 100th or worse in the FBS in both total offense and total defense.

But Edwards isn’t letting his team take the Bruins lightly. He’s seen their potential on the field, despite it having not culminated in many wins, and knows they have a head coach — Chip Kelly — and the talent to back it up.

“Another conference opponent,” Edwards said. “I think they’re playing well, just haven’t won a lot of games yet. Offensively, Chip has done a nice job with this offense. He’s been kind of shuffled quarterbacks. But they move the ball very well.”

UCLA has been one of the most high-and-low teams in the Pac-12 this year, but, in Edwards’ defense, the highs have been respectable. At their best, the Bruins steamrolled Cal — a team that defeated Washington and sits at 5-4 — by 30, on the road, and hung with those Huskies only to lose by a touchdown. At their worst, they lost to Utah by 31 at home.

“They’re an efficient offense,” Edwards said. “Defense is pretty athletic. They’re a scary team. Time of possession, that’s what Chip kind of likes. They’re balanced, and they’ve got a good runner, runs the ball fairly well. So, this is a big test for us.”

As far as Saturday’s opposing coaches are concerned, Kelly and Edwards go way back, having first met during Kelly’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles when Edwards was named an honorary captain.

Edwards, per his comments, has the utmost respect for Kelly. He remembers being rather impressed with Kelly’s high-octane, well-oiled machine of an offense back in his Oregon days.

“You think about what he accomplished up there in Oregon, it was fun to watch,” Edwards said. “He had it going, now, it was going a thousand miles an hour. I can remember sitting up in the studio being a pro guy and going, ‘Woah, that's hard.’”

And once the ball gets rolling, he expects to see the same from Kelly’s future UCLA teams.

“When he gets his players and he develops his system at UCLA, they're going to be really good,” he added. “I think they're competing right now and they’ve been in a lot of tight ball games. We're fortunate, we've been in some of those and won. That's kind of how it works, but I respect him, he's a good football coach."

Right now, though, UCLA is the next step on the road to what could very well be a Pac-12 South title, if the Sun Devils play their cards right. Winning out, or at least winning two of the next three, could put ASU in its first conference title game since 2013.

Furthermore, with the next two opponents — Oregon and Arizona, both on the road — both being significantly tougher on paper than the Bruins, Saturday’s contest is key to keep the ball rolling.

But Herm Edwards isn’t talking about a trip to Santa Clara. He’s not even talking about Oregon. He’s all in on UCLA and expects the same out of his players.

“We’ve won two games in a row, whoopie,” he said. “Can we win three? You know, that’s how I function. I don’t get caught up in all the other stuff. It’s just too much to handle. It’s too much to explain. Just win. When you win, it takes care of itself.”

Offense finding balance after some early uncertainty

For a second flashback to ASU’s game against San Diego State. The Sun Devils were 2-0 on the road against a solid Mountain West team. They had a lead early. Things were going well.

Then drives stalled. Quarterback Manny Wilkins was even caught angrily yelling on the sideline. Fans, prematurely and impatiently, began calling for offensive coordinator Rob Likens’ job on Twitter after ASU’s run game, which was supposed to be the focus of the offensive, was non-existent.

The Sun Devil offense didn’t make brash changes just a slight evolution and six games after ASU suffered its first loss in San Diego, the offense that Edwards and Likens pictured in the fall seems to be falling into its frame.

“You don't always have this goal of what you want to become,” Edwards said. “You don't know until you start playing; then you have to adjust when the season starts and I think we've kind of found our way. We've been always tinkering with it and trying to find our way.”

You could argue ASU’s offense found its way in Saturday’s 38-20 victory over Utah. Likens, the Sun Devil play caller, called a flurry of run plays with Eno Benjamin, but didn’t limit the passing attack. He put receiver N’Keal Harry in the slot and targeted him an adequate 10 times, a long way away from his three catches against Colorado.

It was a game plan that revolved around a simple concept that seemed to be muddied in the last few weeks for ASU: Get the ball to your best players.

“You think about (Harry) and Eno, 13 (combined) touchdowns, over 1,000 yards rushing, no one anticipated that -- maybe he did -- coming into the season but he hadn’t played a lot. I don’t think he thought he was going to be carrying it almost 25 times a game but that’s the number,” Edwards said. “(Benjamin) has great balance and I think that helps you when you can run the ball with him and get N’Keal involved, it becomes a pretty good offense.”

Harry racked up 161 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. At this point, it seems like a certainty that Harry will be in the NFL next year. Edwards knows that … and after watching Harry’s preparation over the last few months, it hasn’t surprised him.

“He knows that these last couple of games are important because of what this team is trying to accomplish here, and every day he goes out there in practice he prepares,” Edwards said. “Because that’s how it works. And you can’t cheat the game of football. You cannot, it doesn’t work that way.”

Edwards said that before the season he called Harry and Wilkins into his office. He laid out “our personal goals and to be connected.” The trio has a great relationship that allows for an open dialogue.

After Wilkins’ interception in the third quarter against Utah, Edwards addressed his quarterback right away.

“I say, ‘It happens. It’s ball.’ He says, ‘Coach, that’s on me.’ I say, ‘Don’t worry about it,’” Edwards said of his conversation with Wilkins. “But I think he realizes that I’m one of those guys that all of a sudden, sudden change and you can lose your demeanor, I’ve been there.

“Been in too many games as a player and a coach, it’s more of settling, ‘OK what did you see?’ ‘Oh, well I made a bad decision.’”

On Saturday, Wilkins completed 19 of his 24 attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns, playing a game that ASU needs him to replicate the rest of the season.

“He’s been good the last two weeks, we need him to play well down the stretch,” Edwards said.

Other Notes

→ With Senior Day looming, Edwards spoke on what it’s been like working with this year’s class of seniors in his first year as head coach at ASU:

"Change is always hard on seniors, just like veterans in the National Football League who might be in their last year. All of a sudden, a new guy comes in, ‘Okay, how is he going to change it, how is it going to affect me? I'm not part of who he scouted or obviously recruited or drafted, in the NFL.’ But I think for the most part, what they've learned is I adapt to the players we have. I thought, for the most part, the offense stayed intact of what we're trying to do. As we continued to play, obviously, a lot of folks said, 'Well, they don't throw the ball anymore.'

“Yeah, we throw the ball, we just run it, we're balanced. I said that when I took the job, we're going to be balanced, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to pass. I've adjusted to their strengths and I've let them play to that. As we continue to grow as a football team and we go out and we continue to recruit, you'll see subtle changes, because of the players we bring in here. I'm smart enough to know you're only as good as the players you have and if you don't put them in position to have success, then you've failed them. I'm not here to fail players, that's not what I do. I try to put players in the best position so they can have success and that's what I try to do and I think they understand that."

