Herm Edwards fully expected what he was seeing in the first quarter or so of Arizona State’s 31-29 loss to Oregon on Saturday.





On the Ducks’ senior night, he expected their high-powered offense to come out flying





“They got off to an early lead, and we said, ‘We have to withstand that.’ And I thought, when we walked in at halftime, talked to the players and said, ‘Look, this is what it’s going to take, second half, we can move the ball on them, do some adjustments defensively,’ obviously Merlin helped, but then we just played a lot better.”





Oregon scored three points in the second half. For one of the nation’s top 25 scoring offenses, that was the first and only time this season the Ducks have failed to score a touchdown in a given half.





That lone field goal came with nine minutes left, and it gave Oregon an eight-point lead. ASU’s ensuing drive ended with one of the more controversial late-game calls the Sun Devils have experienced when Frank Darby’s potential game-tying two-point conversion catch was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone.





Edwards said he asked a referee if there was going to be a review. There wasn’t. While it may have been hard for those watching the game to do so, Edwards moved on.





“Once he said that I’m in the next mode,” he said. “Now, we’ve got to stop them.”





Enter freshman safety Cam Phillips, whose interception gave ASU the ball with four minutes to go, down by just two.





“We got the ball back, and we had a chance again,” Edwards said. “And to the credit of the players, they gave themselves another chance.”





But it was for naught; just three plays after Phillips’ game-saving pick, a Manny Wilkins fumble all but ended the Sun Devils’ hopes of a comeback.





“‘Let’s go finish the game off, we’ll get in a position where we can kick a field goal, or we’ll score,’” Edwards said. “That was the plan, didn’t work out, got to give them credit, they stopped us and they win a football game. We lose another one by a score.”





Nonetheless, Phillips was one of six freshmen who started on defense for ASU. Of the six, he’s by far the least experienced; Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler and Aashari Crosswell had started every game and Jermayne Lole and Tyler Johnson had appeared in almost every contest.





For Phillips, Saturday was his first start and just his third appearance. He made it count.





“It’s experience,” Edwards said. “You go out there, Cam Phillips is a prime example. Played a little bit at SC, then from there played a little bit more against UCLA. This game, he had to start. You can see in their eyes now, ‘The speed of the game is not a concern anymore, I can play at this level.’

Sure, ASU using a bevy of freshmen is nothing new, especially on defense, but Phillips’ recent production only further hammers home Edwards’ philosophy that the best performers will play in his program.





And the longer that continues to be the case, the easier it becomes to sell the next generations of potential Sun Devils on it.





“That’s our calling. It starts in recruiting,” Edwards said. “The guys that come on the weekends, we say, ‘Look, talk to the freshmen. Talk to our freshman players. And if you’re a good player and you want to compete, you’ll have an opportunity to play.’ You wait until you see how many guys play next year.”





Moving on to Tucson





ASU had a chance to do something special. Blame it on referees, freak plays, late-game decisions, whatever, but the reality is the Sun Devils are no longer in contention for the Pac-12 South, after having come surprisingly close to completing the miracle.





From the way ASU’s coaches and players continue to describe it, the postgame atmosphere was, in a word, solemn.





“It was hard for a lot of guys,” Edwards said. “Especially guys that are seniors, that we put ourselves in a position, to their credit, they fought all year, and to get themselves in a position where they controlled their destiny, per se, and to fall short was hard. That was the toughest one I’ve been in with these guys so far.”





So, what’s next? What’s left to play for?





That should be obvious. It’s the Territorial Cup. It’s the Arizona Wildcats. For this team, even if there’s no bowl eligibility or Pac-12 title hopes at stake, it’s the rivalry game.





“Really emotional fan bases when it comes to this football game, it’s one of the longest rivalries in college football, so that’s always good,” Edwards said. “I think our players, not so much the freshmen, but the guys that have played in this game, have competed in it, they understand the validity of it.”





And while there may be no outside motivators after Saturday’s loss shot ASU’s conference championship dreams, there are still plenty of variables at play in terms of bowl selection, dependent on Saturday’s outcome.





“What happened last week, that doesn’t matter,” Edwards said. “This is a whole new slate, Arizona State versus Arizona, we get it. I just think, for us, you win this game, it probably gives you a better seed at a bowl game. I think all bowl games are important, but all of a sudden, you might get slated in another bowl game because of the record.”





And for extra motivation, if necessary, a win Saturday would keep the Wildcats out of a bowl game for just the third time in 10 years, and the first time in the newly-minted Kevin Sumlin era.





While he recognized what such bragging rights can do for the fanbase, Edwards isn’t particularly concerned with that side of things, though. He just wants to close out the regular season in the win column.





“I don’t get into that,” Edwards said. “It’s more about just winning the game.”





“You want to win a game,” he added. “You want to win a football game. You put too much work in this not to try to win the game.”





To make matters more difficult, ASU will be headed to a place where it hasn’t won since 2012, and most recently got blown out by three scores after allowing 511 rushing yards back in 2016.





The Sun Devils haven’t been quite consistent on the road for quite some time now — they’re a combined 5-15 in true away games since the start of 2015 — and this season has been no different. ASU has won just one of its five road games to date this year, by three at USC.





“We have not played well on the road, and I told you when I took this job, they had not played well on the road,” Edwards said. “That is something that we’ve got to fix.”





In order to pick up a second road victory, Edwards knows his team will have to stifle what has sometimes been a very explosive offense, especially at home, posting more than 40 points in each of their last two games in Tucson.





Arizona features the nation’s third-leading rusher in sophomore J.J. Taylor, who has amassed 1,290 yards on the year. He’s just five yards behind Eno Benjamin, who ranks fifth in the country.





“He’s a dominant player, he really is,” Edwards said. “Reminds me a lot of our guy. He’s a return guy, too. Fabulous football player, he really is, and they run the ball really well. What happened to them last week, they got behind, they couldn’t run him as much, so he’s probably rested because they had to throw it a lot. But he’s really good.”





And of course, there’s junior quarterback Khalil Tate. He hasn’t necessary lived up to lofty preseason Heisman expectations but is still impressing with 2,248 yards passing and 178 rushing to go with 25 total touchdowns.





“The quarterback’s fantastic, he’s a great athlete,” Edwards said. “He makes plays you can’t coach against because you don’t see it on film until it happens. It’s the unannounced play, that’s what you worry about him with. He’s really good running and throwing on the run. They’ve got some explosive players there, which concerns you.”

