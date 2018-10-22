Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards knows all too well how consistently competitive the USC football program has been. Even dating back to his days at Cal, USC was always among the top dogs on the west coast.



“It never ends with these guys,” he said.

This year’s Trojans haven’t been perfect. They started the season ranked, but now sit at 4-3 and 3-2 in the Pac-12, after suffering a recent loss at Utah. However, that defeat in Salt Lake City snapped a three-game win streak that featured wins over Washington State and Colorado, whose combined record is 12-2.

It’s been up-and-down for USC, to say the least.

“They’re very talented,” he said. On both sides of the football, big, athletic football team. They have playmakers on both sides.”

“They’re never out of a game, these guys,” he added. “They can always find a way to make a play on either side of the ball, to change the outcome of the game, and we have to be aware of that.”

One of those key pieces of USC’s roster is true freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels. His season hasn’t been outstanding, but he’s been, at the very least, passable. Daniels has thrown for 1,629 yards and completed 56.9 percent of his passes while firing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Daniels is yet another southern California product playing under center for the Trojans, having played his high school ball at Mater Dei in Santa Ana. He suffered a concussion in the loss to Utah, but it was recently announced that he’d likely be on the field to take on ASU this coming Saturday.

“It’s good to hear that the quarterback’s going to be available to play,” Edwards said. “That’s a good thing for them. Those concussions all of a sudden start adding up, players miss valuable time. Obviously, he’s in protocol, their physicians, they’ve cleared that young man, which is a good thing.”

“In previous years, this has been a very emotional game, I think, for both parties. The fouls have really been a part of this. 30 penalties total in the last two years. That’s not good. We’ve got to make sure that we understand we can’t be a part of that, I know coach Helton is probably telling his team the same thing.”

For Edwards, one major concern entering this weekend’s contest — a topic he’s consistently brought up in regard to his football team — is penalties. Largely due to the Sun Devils’ wealth of players hailing southern California, competing against USC has provided plenty of extra emotion in previous seasons.

In the past two years, the two teams have combined to commit exactly 30 penalties against one another, for a total of 302 yards. USC has won those two matchups by an aggregate score of 89-37.

“It’s an emotional game, a lot of kids from California, playing in Los Angeles, it just becomes that. It’s fine to be emotional about a game, but you can’t let your emotions get the best of you and it becomes more of the fouls, it’s just bad bad football. I’m going to talk to our team about that, I know coach Helton and the man he is, he’ll also talk to his team.”

State of the Season

Edwards knows that the questions asked to him on Monday could have been a lot different. Had a few plays gone differently, he may have had to share his thoughts about the Sun Devils’ chances at winning the Pac-12 South.

Instead, he tried to find the positives after a 3-4 start.

“When you lose games, you can go back at five or six plays and those are the plays that get you,” Edwards said. “So far that’s kind of been our season. Within the games we’ve lost, it’s been right in there nip-and-tuck and someone has to be able to make a play and we haven’t been able to do that yet.”

‘Right in there’ might be an understatement from Edwards. All four of ASU’s losses have come by just seven points, prompting the ASU head coach to joke that if he was betting and gambling in Vegas, he’d bet on seven every time his team was playing.

For Edwards and ASU, the seven-point losses are becoming far more annoying. They know they’re just one or two plays away from winning every game, which leads to examining every little mistake after each game.

“You look at the last game, you get two balls across the (opponent’s) 40-yard line and you lose possession of those balls,” Edwards said. “Well (if we don’t lose the ball then) worst-case scenario for us, maybe that’s two field goals. You have a chance to intercept a pass in the red zone and you drop it.

Against Michigan State, ASU fought in a close game, had the ball at the end and led a game-winning drive. At that point, it seemed like the Sun Devils were going to be able to do something similar in every close game.

Yet, in the last four games they’ve been in, the Devils haven’t been able to make the necessary plays. All of the sudden, when they really need a long drive or points, they’ll have a three and out and forego momentum.

Edwards, though, doesn’t believe the losses have come because of a lack of effort.

“You can go back to our last game, go back to the last four (which) we’ve lost by seven and we’ve had opportunities and we haven’t cashed in on those,” he said. “I think our competitive effort is good, we just have to learn how to win, plain and simple. When we do, when we start winning games like that, it becomes a part of your DNA and you move past it. But right now, we’re struggling.”

When he took the job, Edwards understood that it may take some time to build what he wanted to build. The defense was revamped with the 3-3-5 defense and the offense has been trying to integrate more of a ground game while allowing Wilkins to air it out.

It’s a balanced team that ASU is still trying to put together

“Asking players to do something they haven’t been asked (to do before), I think they’re starting to understand what it takes to play good defense,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to be able to continue to do that. We’re playing a very talented team (in USC).”

As the Sun Devil players watch film and prepare for USC, they don’t need Edwards to tell them how close they’ve been. They know. They can see the failed plays and missed opportunities for themselves.

He said he feels bad for them, watching the effort and time they put in each and every week without being able to cash it in with a win. But a win can cure a lot of that, especially on the road against USC.

“They know, I mean they watch the tape, and you go back and say, ‘Here it is, it’s right here for us.’ And, they get it, and you know the thing about them, I like the resolve,” Edwards said. They continue to fight, they will continue to fight because they understand they’re that close.

“We just have to continue to play that way and eventually we’ll get one to go our way again and we’ll feel a lot better.”

State of the Program

Herm Edwards didn’t leave behind nine years at ESPN and take a job at a program in flux without a vision. His regime’s first two months or so haven’t been stellar; not that he doesn’t want to win now, but he’s got far more in mind for the program beyond the 2018 season.

“Look, you guys have watched me coach seven games. You see any panic in me? You won’t. You just won’t,” he said. “I have a great view and vision of what we’re trying to do here and I think the players understand that the coaching staff understands that, the administration understands that, we’re all on the same page.”

At the end of the day, as Edwards made very clear, there’s a multi-faceted, long-term outlook that has a lot more to do with it than just what happens on the field for 60 minutes each weekend.

“It’s a process,” he said. “And you’ve got to enjoy the process, and I do. I enjoy the process. I look at it as a process, there’s a way you can go about doing it, and I think the thing you have to realize, you’ve got to stick to your plan, you can’t panic.”

Without a future-minded approach, would the long days be worth it? Would the mental and physical grind of a sub-.500 record be worth it? Maybe not.

But there’s a bigger goal in mind; with player development at the forefront, Edwards knows his job is to build a program, and just win a certain number of football games in 2018.

“Waking up at four o’clock in the morning every day, coming over here, spending 13, 14 hours a day? That’s not fun. But there’s a process. And any time I can get a player better, and I see players getting better, I’m okay with that.”

On the field, Edwards vision for how ASU will one day look, schematically speaking, is starting to take shape.

Essentially, the way he described it, the more veterans you have in a given area, the less you’re going to be able to implement changes in those departments, in an effort to play to the strengths of your experienced players.

“I think there’s a process of what you’re trying to do on both sides of the ball, understanding that there are certain things that have to stay in place because of the players,” he said. “You don’t want to put the players in a position where this is all new. You try to build a program around the talent that you have, and you say, ‘Okay, this is what these guys can do well.’”

As a result, where have Edwards and his staff’s fingerprints started to pop up? Namely, the defense. Why? That side of the ball starts three true freshmen and not a single player with more than one year of significant defensive experience.

“Defense is not very hard, because it’s new,” he said. “Offense, a little bit different… because of the players that are back on offense. There are more veteran players over there than there are defensively, let’s just say.”

The offense is a different story, especially with a redshirt senior at quarterback, and two upperclassmen leading the charge in terms of the Sun Devils’ receiving corps.

Want a glimpse of the future of ASU’s offense under Edwards, though? Start paying attention to the ground attack. Following the pattern, Edwards and his staff have already been able to start tweaking things in that area, since the Sun Devils’ feature back, Eno Benjamin, is a sophomore, in his first year as a starter.

“Run game’s changed a little bit… That’s going to be us,” Edwards said. “Now, it’s just a matter of, how are we going to blend that with the passing game? How does the passing game and the run game fit together?”

State of the Head Coach

Edwards has been asked numerous times about the emotions of his players during losses. Quarterback Manny Wilkins has been seen on the sidelines becoming visibly angry after stalled drives or failed fourth-down conversions.

But Edwards has always defended player’s emotions, often relaying that outbursts only mean they care. Edwards, though, doesn’t have outbursts. He’s been even-keeled through his first seven games since returning to coaching after a nine-year stint at ESPN.

On Monday, he was asked how his emotions are so far this season.

“Oh, shoot, I’m great,” Edwards said. “I was on sabbatical for nine years, you guys just thought I was on TV not doing anything… I was traveling 6,000 miles a week. Think about that.

“I’ve done this my whole life, this is who I am. My emotions are fine.”

ASU is 3-4 so far in Edwards’ tenure in Tempe. It’s a modest mark, and one that becomes even more gloomy for the Sun Devils considering they started 2-0.

But Edwards understands that his players are going to look to him even more during a rocky time. His actions and mindset influences theirs.

“Players don’t want to fail, they don’t. And I get that,” Edwards said. “I say that as a former player. You’ve got to help them. That’s what you do. They go off my lead. They look at me every day, and they go, how is coach coming to the meeting today? What’s he going to say? How is he feeling? Well, I’m the guy that turns the lights on in this building. So, I’ve got to have energy, but that’s who I am.”

Other Notes

→ Edwards’ thoughts on the recent discussion surrounding officiating in the Pac-12:

“Well, I’ve always felt this. They have a difficult job, they really do. When you think about them, they never have a home game. Wherever they go, depending on when they leave the stadium, how it ends for the home team, they get the crux of the blame, if it doesn’t work out, or whatever it may be. They’ve got some difficult decisions to make and they’re under the spotlight and I think, like anything, TV and instant replay has really made it hard on their profession, because we visualize and we see things in slow motion, and it’s easy to sit in our living room or in the skyboxes and say, ‘Well, you know...’ They don’t see it that way. It’s a bang-bang play, and that’s what they see, and if you’re not in the right position sometimes, you might not see it all, and that happens.

“There’s a holding call on every play. Do you want to call it? The nature of their game is this — a good friend of mine was a fabulous official in the National Football League, his name is Jim Tunney, good friend of mine — what you don’t want to do as an official is you never want to give the opponent the advantage. You never let players have the advantage of, when a guy can’t make a play because you’ve created an incomparable advantage, you don’t want to do that. And officials sit in that position when they have to make a call, and it’s a fast call because the ball moves so fast. When you see fouls, it’s never good for football, because the officials don’t want to be part of the game. That’s their job. They want it to be a clean game.

“You never want a game to end, regardless of the score or the outcome, where people are talking about the officials. That’s not good for football. It’s not good for sports. I just think they have a tough job to do, they do the best they can and I just leave it at that. I’m not one to talk about officiating. I’ve done this too long in my lifetime. I know how hard that job is. They do the best they can. Their eyes tell them this, and they call it. Last time I checked, they don’t pick it up. When it’s on the ground, you can holler, you can rant, you can rave, you can talk about it a week later. Game’s over. We move on. That’s how it works. We don’t worry about it and I don’t let my team talk about it.

“I know (defensive coordinator) Danny (Gonzales) had a little outburst (after Thursday’s game) and I told him, ‘Can’t do that. That’s not who we are. We don’t get into that one.’ And he understood, came in and apologized, which he should’ve done. But I’ve never, ever, since being a player, and a coach, worry about officiating. I just try to get ready for the opponent and let the game be played the way they play. That’s how it works.”

→ Edwards’ response when asked of his advice for Manny Wilkins after a frustrating loss to Stanford:

“Yeah obviously I talk to Manny after every game, and he’s fine. I told him, I said, ‘Hey, we’re just a couple plays, either way, of being here or there,’ and he knows, I mean, he’s the quarterback. I mean, when the table is set, any quarterback wants that opportunity to say, ‘Okay, I got the ball.’ And hopefully, we can continue to do that, and get him the ball in situations where he’s going to have to make some plays, and he’s going to do it. I mean, I trust the guy, he works at it, and that’s all he can do.

“He needs help too, though, it’s not like it’s just all on him, like, can we on defense give him some short fields every once in a while? And give him the opportunity to have a short field and have some momentum rather than all the time starting from a deficit? Or when they do score a touchdown, not allowing them to score a touchdown in the next three minutes where he feels like, ‘I just scored a touchdown guys, and you gave up another touchdown in two minutes.’ You can’t do that, so, we have to build some momentum for him and we’ve got to help him. He can’t do it by himself, and when he makes some throws, players got to catch it, too. I mean, that’s how it works, it just works, it’s a team effort and I think, obviously, the quarterback and the head coach, they’re tied together because in your lifetime, that record that you have as a coach and a quarterback travel with you. It doesn’t travel with anybody else, it travels with the head coach and the quarterback. Nobody else cares that the quarterback won this many games, the head coach won this many games, quarterback lost this many games, head coach lost this many games. I get it, we’re tied together, that’s how it works.”

