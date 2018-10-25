Just 10 days remain until Arizona State basketball takes the floor for its first regular season game against defending Big West champion Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The new-look Sun Devils will feature a bevy of new faces, looking to build off of last year’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in four years. For the last time before ASU’s first official exhibition game, Oct. 30 against Arizona Christian, head coach Bobby Hurley fielded questions from the media Wednesday afternoon at the Weatherup Center. Here are the key takeaways from Hurley's comments with the season less than two weeks away:

The effects of the injury bug are beginning to subside, but ASU’s still not at fullstrength.

At the season’s first media availability back in late September, Hurley named three players who were, at the time, sidelined with injuries — senior forward De’Quon Lake, freshman forward Taeshon Cherry and junior wing Mickey Mitchell. “It’s been difficult, because we’ve gone through more injuries this offseason than any season I’ve had, so just having guys in and out of practice, occasionally, has disrupted the level of the practice and what it’s capable of being if we had everyone healthy. Other than that, there’s really nothing to be too upset about this moment.” At that point, Hurley said he expected Lake and Cherry to be fine by the start of the season. About a month later, that seems to be the case, especially for Lake, with whom Hurley was quite impressed after Wednesday’s practice. As a junior last season, Lake recorded one start but played in 17.1 minutes per game, during which time he averaged 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. “De’Quon probably had his best day that I’ve seen of him since the spring. He was an animal out there, rebounding, blocking shots, and dunking the ball, playing with real good energy. He’s perfect, physically, right now, doing well.” As for Cherry, his progression hasn’t been quite as positive, but Hurley remained optimistic about his near future, taking things day to day with him in the weeks leading up to the season. Cherry, a 6-foot-9 freshman, entered ASU as a four-star recruit, ranked No. 37 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.“Taeshon’s still getting his feel, getting his rhythm, we still have, I don’t know, 10 days or so to the first game officially, so we’re just gradually progressing him as we plan to do, he’ll continueto get more comfortable out there. His shape is getting better, too, his weight is getting close to ideal for where we need him to be.” A positive note for the Sun Devils, Mickey Mitchell was recently cleared to resume basketball activities after spending most of the offseason recovering from a back injury. Coming off of a 2017-18 season where he only played in the last 18 games, but averaged 5.2points and 6.0 boards in 23.7 minutes, his return to the practice court is a welcomed sight forHurley. “It’s been a long road for him to get to this point, he’s worked very hard, so we’re just happy that we get his presence on the floor in practices; he was a guy last year, there wasn’t a guy that practiced or played harder than Mickey Mitchell. So, just to have the initial stages of seeing him back out is another good sign for us.”That being said, his status for the start of the season is still questionable, according to Hurley. “It depends what happens in practices with him,” he said. “He’s still not at a point where he’s doing a whole lot of live yet, so when he gets live repetitions, we’ll know more over the next couple of weeks.”

There’s a private scrimmage coming up.

Prior to its exhibition against Arizona Christian next week, ASU will compete against New Mexico State in a closed scrimmage. The Aggies (28-6 in 2017-18) won the WAC for the second-straight year last season, finished the season in the RPI Top 40 and KenPom Top 60, and earned a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Clemson, 79-68, in the first round. “Just like a lot of programs that have just been competing against each other in practice, it’s nice to have an opponent,” Hurley said. “An opponent that’s a conference champion, NCAA Tournament participant last year, so it’s a good gauge to see where we are as we’re getting closer to the season.” Admittedly, Hurley wouldn’t be opposed to a less-than-stellar performance in his team’s first chance to compete with an outside opponent, if for no other reason than to have a chance to show his team the areas in which it needs improvment. Preseason exhibitions also provide Hurley with an opportunity to test out different combinations, a particularly important prospect for a team with four freshmen and two transfers that will be missing at least one key rotation player. “I wouldn’t mind seeing us get exposed some in certain things, and really learn a lot about yourself without it counting towards your record. And then, also, just experiment, different lineups, different combinations, see who steps up in a real game setting like that, it’s pretty revealing when you have officials and a new opponent. It’s a real game feel to it.”

Remy Martin is missing that scrimmage, but he should be fine for the start of theregular season.

Sophomore point guard Remy Martin has been the latest in a string of banged up players for ASU, but Hurley didn’t seem all worried when discussing Martin’s status. After a standout freshman season that earned him Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors on the wings of 9.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game, Martin is expected to be a key for the Sun Devils in 2018-19. “Remy’s been out for a couple weeks with an ankle, so he’s getting himself in a position to start getting back to the floor,” Hurley said. “Don’t have any concerns about him not being ready to start the season, he’s in great shape anyway.” As far as ASU’s upcoming scrimmage, though Martin’s definitely a no-go. Taeshon Cherry is also questionable, per Hurley. “Remy is out for sure,” he said. “I’m going to see how Taeshon looks tomorrow and make a decision on him.”

Luguentz Dort will likely play point guard this season, and has impressed in Martin’sabsence.

At 6-foot-4, freshman guard Luguentz Dort was listed by most recruiting sources as a combo guard, and handled minimal point guard duties in high school. All along, though, Hurley saw the ability to run the point in the Canadian prospect, and expects to see that be the case this season. “(Dort) is a big point guard, and I knew that he could play the point guard when I recruited him, and again, he’s got a capablity of scoring it and creating, as a combo guard might, but he’s also got the ability to get his teammates involved and make the right reads and make the right passes and defend the other point guard at a really high level.” With Martin out of recent practices, Dort has had a chance to shine, running the offense at a much more frequent clip. According to Hurley, Dort “doesn’t look like a freshman at all. “He runs his team, he defends, he makes plays all over the court,” Hurley said. “He’s got a maturity about him. Again, he’s barely missed any time for any reason, so he’s been fortunate that way to get a lot of reps. He’s a rock, man, he’s really steady and very talented.”

Other Notes