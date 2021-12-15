Notebook: Aguano, Ngata discuss running new look game in bowl game

Ahead of ASU's selection to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin, one of the most surprising occurrences came just two days after the Sun Devils beat the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup. On Nov. 29, ASU sophomore running back DeaMonte Trayanum announced he was putting his name in the transfer portal and seeking out other options for the remainder of his collegiate career. A few days later, and in a more expected announcement in comparison, redshirt senior running back Rachaad White announced his decision to forego the bowl game and head to the NFL Draft.





With White and Trayanum gone, the running game is now headed up by redshirt freshman running back Daniyel Ngata, the third-string option behind the two backs throughout the duration of the season. During the second bowl game practice on Wednesday, running back coach Shaun Aguano shared his thoughts on the situation with the local media.





"I think Daniyel is tough-minded, and he'll do fantastic," Aguano said of his running back. "Being the third guy in that room, he never grumbled; he's just waiting for his opportunity, and I'm excited to see how he does."





Ngata will take most of the carries in Las Vegas but will also work alongside a pair of walk-ons – freshman George Hart III and redshirt freshman Deonce Elliott. Aguano is eager to see what the group can do.





"It's really hard sitting and being the third or fourth guy and just doing everything right in practice and understanding the schemes and just waiting for your turn. So for me, it's an opportunity to show what they got. I'm excited for Daniyel – he had some spots in games this year where some people say he should've been playing a little bit more, so now it's his chance, and same for George and Deonce. I'm excited for those guys; I know they'll do just fine."





For Hart and Elliott, the pairing hasn't seen too much playing time with Hart playing in three games (Southern Utah, UNLV, and Colorado) and Elliott only logging time against Southern Utah; however, Aguano praised their abilities off the field on Wednesday.





"They've been in all the meetings prior to every practice," Aguano notes. "All of the installs they've seen and all of the tests and everything that we do in the classroom they've seen and all the walkthroughs they've been a part of. It's the actual game-time preparation that they weren't involved in, but I think they will be just fine. "





"For them, they just need to have fun and go out, and preparation is the key. The more prepared, the less big-eyed they will be, so they have to understand what you're going to be getting into. We are dealing with the preparation part and going above and beyond with that, so they're comfortable in all the run schemes."





Ngata is comfortable in ASU's run scheme, rushing for 286 yards on 45 carries for three touchdowns in 2021. His best performance came against BYU when he injected life into the ASU offense with eight carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in a lightning-quick drive in the second half. With his fellow backs bound for other destinations, Ngata relishes his new opportunity but opened up that this wasn't the way he wanted to earn it.





"I was talking to the coaches and telling them that this is the opportunity I wanted, but not necessarily like this," Ngata said. "For me to play, that's what I've always wanted. I wanted to go through the process, but the coaches said to be ready… It's a weird feeling when I first found out (about Trayanum), but I want to step up and be the guy to do my job. That's what the coaches have been telling me since day one, so I don't want to panic. I want to stay relaxed and talk to my team."





Ngata looks to take the torch from White and Trayanum but also reflect some of the best traits and lessons that he's learned from the two other runners who were ahead of him in Tempe in 2021.





"They taught me a lot; they are both really smart backs," Ngata shared. "I'm just trying to take advantage of the things they taught me. I tried to almost be Rachaad's shadow, where I would lean back and (absorb) the things he'd teach me. I did the same thing with Chip because he's really smart. I was just looking at them for leadership and the way they play and what they were thinking (it helped) because we all talked so much."





Aguano and Ngata will have their hands full when ASU finally faces off against Wisconsin in Las Vegas, as the Badgers boast one of the best run-stopping defenses in the country. ASU, the 24th best rushing offense in the country, averaging 202.3 yards on the ground per game, will go toe-to-toe with the number one rushing defense in the country, as Wisconsin has just allowed 65.2 rushing yards per contest.





"I think it's a good challenge to go up against, and I think it should be fun, really," Ngata began. "Football is fun to me, and a defense that comes up against us like that and they don't really allow a lot of rushing yards, that's a challenge that we are up to. The whole team is up to it, should be fun."





"I think with us; we are going to have to find ways to open up the run game; they stack the box," Aguano stated. "They are very good, only allowing 65 yards per game on average. We will have to find a way to (combat) that. We are hoping to spread the field with Jayden and do those things, but I think we have a good plan."





---





Three Sun Devils – White and graduate student corners Chase Lucas, and Jack Jones have already announced that they are planning to forego the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Two more Sun Devils have announced they are headed to the draft, but they still plan to play in the bowl game. One of the two, graduate defensive end Tyler Johnson, told the media on Wednesday that skipping the bowl game was never even an option.

"I'm taking advantage of what I still have; I don't see a reason for me not to play," Johnson told reporters. "Also, it was one of those deals where I feel like it'll still it'll help me with the process after I leave from here. It's an opportunity for me to continue playing with the guys I've been playing with all season."





Johnson had a strong finish to his career in maroon and gold, logging 33 tackles – 8.5 for loss, four sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, but the pass rusher came away from this year feeling a tad bit unsatisfied with his performance.





"I didn't accomplish everything I wanted to," Johnson admitted. "But I can look back on this season and say that I tried my best, and I had a group of guys on the defensive side that always held me accountable, and we always did stuff together – responding in the games where we were down early. After the season when I self-reflected, I didn't reach my personal goals, but I'm still okay with how everything ended."





"I just tried to do my job – whenever you do your job, or I made a big play, a lot of the guys on defense can feed off of it, and I can tell because sometimes I'll be on the sideline and they'll look at me. Especially (redshirt junior nose tackle) TJ (Pesefea) – he'll look at me and say, 'I need you to make a Tyler Johnson play!' Being able to do that for my teammates and knowing I played a part in potentially winning games or winning that drive or series was definitely a good feeling."





Just a few years ago, following the 2019 season, Johnson contemplated giving up football altogether, but ahead of the 2020 campaign, he decided to come back and had a pair of formidable seasons because of his effort and commitment, including garnering first-team All-Pac-12 honors, something he can be proud of and look back on fondly.





"I wasn't looking for that; I wasn't expecting it," Johnson said of his achievement. "It was awesome, but knowing that accomplishment, it wasn't just a personal achievement; it's one for the D-line and the defense; it was a team achievement."





"I had to learn a few things about myself over the years here and figure myself out, which I'm glad and blessed to be able to say that now. That way, I can move on and feel confident in a lot of things that I do."





--





Another player set to miss the bowl game is junior center Dohnovan West, who recently had surgery on his thumb. With West out of the mix and graduate student right guard Henry Hattis still working through an injury, the ASU offensive line has been shaken up.





The current offensive line looks as such from left to right: graduate student Kellen Diesch, junior LaDarius Henderson, redshirt sophomore Ben Scott, redshirt junior Jarrett Bell, and redshirt junior Spencer Lovell.





Bell, who originally made starting lineup appearances on the O-line at the beginning of the 2019 season and is slated to play in the Las Vegas Bowl, spoke to the media on Wednesday in what is most likely his final game as a Sun Devil.





"It will be my last game as a Sun Devil and as an athlete in general," Bell began. "I have some ongoing circumstances with family back home, which started during COVID over the last few years, so I need to go take my place with my family and help them out, so that has to come first, but it is nice to be back in the starting lineup, I've been trying to get back there since my redshirt freshman year."





Bell told reporters that his grandmother got COVID and suffered a stroke in short time period in 2020, and growing up with his uncle as his legal guardian, there are limited options back home in Norco, Calif. to take care of his ailing grandmother due to every member of the family holding a full-time job. Bell views his decision as a sacrifice that must be taken to help his loved ones.





"It's caused a lot of stress in my family," Bell added. "I have to go back over there and help them out. It's what I have to do, sometimes it's not what you want to happen, but it's something I have to do."





Despite his situation back home and the shifting of the offensive line, Bell praised his peers in the trenches for their versatility and ability to work with each other.





"We've had no operational issues or assignment problems through these practices. As far as technique, the guys have had a week and a half off, so we have to change some things up," Bell said, spoken like a future offensive line coach. "Every position that people have moved into, we have all played before. Ben Scott has played center before, and he's done an amazing job – he's athletic. Spencer has played tackle his whole career here, he's just been playing guard this year, and I've played guard and center my whole career, so this is nothing new."





Bell is also confident in the running back situation with Ngata ahead of the contest in Las Vegas.





"Daniyel is going to have a big game. He comes downhill quick and fast," Bell said. "The backs have to come downhill and shut off the linebackers in a tight zone to be one-on-one with the safety, and that should allow him to break some big runs. I think he's stepping into a great role because we need someone to come downhill and not be scared. I'm looking forward to it."





For Bell, his first-ever bowl game with ASU was the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl against Fresno State. When he strutted into the media room to talk with reporters, he was dressed in the ASU half-zip that the team was given from that contest. Bell thoroughly enjoys the concept that his first and last bowl games as a Sun Devil will both be played in Sin City.





"I came in with the Las Vegas Bowl, and I'm going out with it, so that's very cool," Bell said, smiling. "We couldn't ask for a better opponent, I feel ready, and this is going to be a good game."





