Frisco (Tex.) tight end Nolan Matthews began his official visit circuit in Tempe on June 8th, and after visiting two other suitors since then his experience with the Sun Devils could not be matched. When discussing his decision the Reedy High School standout said that he was especially drawn to the coaches’ personalities and the overall sense of family ASU had to offer.







“The reason I committed to Arizona State is that they cared,” Matthews explained. “The coaches really cared about the players and they have a great relationship with the players. I could tell that coach Herm cares about you as a person, not just a player. He wants you to grow up to be a good man, get your degree…and not just be a good football player. You can tell that they really care about academics and getting your degree. If you have a 3.0 GPA you get to wear the scholar-baller (patch) on your jersey. No other school I saw gives awards for academics. I love the morals that he and the coaches have and just the family atmosphere. That was a big thing for me. “The campus and the city were another big thing because I wanted to get away from home. It’s far enough from home where I can grow and become my own man, and it still feels like a home away from home. But the campus is also five minutes away from the airport so I can fly back whenever I need to. I really liked the strength and conditioning coach (Joe Connolly) and since I’m going to spend a lot of time with him that’s another big thing.” In his junior season for the 9-2 Lions, Matthews hauled in 31 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns. The tight end said that the Sun Devil staff saw him as a huge passing threat in their offensive system.

“The coaches told me that they want to involve the tight ends a lot more in the passing game,” Mathews commented. “They think I can be a mismatch all over the field and be well-rounded playing in-line and H-back too. I played receiver all three years in high school, and this past spring is when I really started playing as a true tight end, playing in-line and blocking. “I know the coaches can help me play better in-line once I get there.” Iowa State and TCU were the only other schools the tight end officially visited in June. Utah, Kansas, and Missouri were some of the other notable offers Mathews received. The tight end said that all throughout the recruiting process he fully realized how much of a priority he was for the Sun Devils, which naturally was an aspect that certainly resonated with him.