ASUDevils - Noah Thomas enjoys recent recruiting attention by the Sun Devils

ASU first contacted Clear Springs (Tex.) High School standout Noah Thomas two weeks ago and just a couple of days ago extended an offer. The 6-5 wide receiver told Devils Digest that it didn’t take long for him to talk to the person at the helm of the Arizona State program.

Last season Thomas hauled in 40 receptions for 883 yards and a 22.1 average, scoring seven touchdowns. He said that despite his rare size for a wide receiver than none of the schools pursuing him mention possibly recruiting him as a tight end.

“(wide receivers) coach Prentice Gill has been recruiting me too. He likes how well I can move for a big dude, how hard I go after the ball, and all the yards I can get after the catch. I’m not just your average tall dude that you just throw the ball up to. I can catch the short ones (routes) and make some moves. I played cornerback my freshman and sophomore year, so this was the first year I played the (wide receiver) position. I was 6-3 then, and I grew two inches.”

“I’ve talked to head coach Herm Edwards a lot,” Thomas said. “Herm Edwards is a legend, and he told me that when he watched my film, he thought I was a great young player, and when he was talking to me, he could tell that I’m a great young man. He told me to keep on working hard and do what I need to do in the classroom. He told me that he was going to keep in touch.

Thomas says that he truly didn’t know much about Arizona State prior to his first contact with the Sun Devils, but as he and his parents began their research on the program they have been impressed with what they have learned.

“My dad talks a lot of their coaching staff,” Thomas described, “talking about a lot of them coming from the NFL and having that experience. I researched a lot of the academic. My parents are educators, so I really wanted to look into that (Thomas reports a 4.24 GPA). I saw that it’s a great school academically, and they offer you a lot of support.”

The wide receiver said that all the schools that have offered him are recruiting him in earnest, listing programs such as Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston, Kansas, among others. Thomas didn’t have a chance to visits any schools before the extended recruiting dead period was instituted and stated that ASU is definitely one college he would like to visit in the future.

“I’d like to see the facilities there,” Thomas commented, “and the culture of the town there. I want to meet the coaching staff and build a relationship with them.”

Thomas said that he is still contemplating graduating high school in December of this year, but either way, he does plan to sign with the school of his choice at that time.

“I don’t know when I’m going to make my decision,” Thomas noted, “I’ll decide when I feel the time is right. I’m thinking about deciding before my senior year. Playing far away from home is something I’m open to. I’m going to choose the school where the coaches built a strong relationship with me and a school that has strong academics.”

