“There is a lot of NFL pedigree,” Manning said. “A lot of coaches that have been there and done that and can help players like me get into the league. These are the type of coaches who you know can always give you advice about the league and whatever questions I have (about the NFL) you know they will have the answer for me.

In his first-ever visit to Arizona State, there were various aspects that had impressed Dontae Manning quite a bit. Yet, the Raytown, Mo. defensive back who has aspirations to play in the NFL was especially moved by the professional model that the Sun Devil program has in place and the opportunities he can present him.

Had an amazing visit in Tempe this past weekend. Love the Coaches and players to death! One question though...Maroon & Gold look good on me ? #ForksUp 🔱 @ASUFootball @ASUTrackClub pic.twitter.com/5Y9Hxe3mlR

Manning arrived in Tempe after helping Raytown High School to a first-round playoff win, where the 9-2 Bears beat Chrisman 26-7. Midseason statics show Manning recording 49 tackles and one interception while scoring 14 touchdowns on offense.

“I enjoyed the game atmosphere and even though they lost the game it was very loud. They got scored on 28 points in the first quarter but they fought back and gave up just three points after that. That shows how the defense really came together and strapped it on. They run man coverage and also zone coverages you see in the NFL which I like.”

“The (ASU) coaches like my speed and aggressiveness off the line,” Manning described. “I can play either cornerback or safety and that can help me play early. I know that Arizona State plays a lot of young guys and they said that if I came there, I could be a real asset to the team.”

Manning who runs a 10.67 in the 100m is also being recruited as a sprinter and spent some time as well this weekend talking to ASU’s track coaching staff.

“They said that he can already see me as the anchor on the 4x100 team,” Manning stated. “I liked how they talked about the future on that team. Other schools recruiting me for football have also talked about me running track there.”

The overall environment of Tempe resonated with Manning who said that this is the type of town where “there is never a dull moment…It’s pretty live…my parents loved the academics at Arizona State and how the school is really on you to keep your grades up and get your degree. They give you all the tools and it’s just up to us to get the work in.”

While a prospect usually gets hosted by one or two designated players, Manning joked that he was being hosted by “the entire defense” and really was taken aback at how welcomed he was from the minute he arrived at ASU.

“The players told me how much they liked the NFL vibe there,” Manning commented, “how they coach you to play with the same technique as they play in the league. They said that there are always a lot of NFL scouts at their practices watching out for you.

“I really liked how the players welcomed me and opened up to me. Jordan Clark called me his ‘little cousin’ and really watched out for me. It was really a family atmosphere. Jordan Clark is really like my brother now.”

The Raytown standout appreciated the fact that the ASU coaches didn’t pressure him into a decision and actually showed empathy at the challenges such a resolution presents.

“Herm Edwards told me that this recruiting process won’t be easy,” Manning said, “and that I should take my time with it. He said this decision will be hard, and that I have to do what’s best for me and that he would love to see me come to Arizona State.”

Manning is scheduled to officially visit Oregon this weekend and Georgia the following week, but the defensive back who graduates in May of next year added that he may not announce his decision until the winter.

“I might sign in December but won’t announce my decision until February at my high school,” Manning noted. “I’m going to look at the school that has the best location and academics, see how I bonded with the players and coaches during the visit. I’m also going to look at the opportunity to play at the next level and the ability to run track.”

