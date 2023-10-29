Arizona State came home to Tempe after about three weeks and beat the Washington State Cougars 38-27. This victory marked the first power five win of the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU and improved their mark to 2-6 (1-4 Pac 12).





In yet another turn, the win was not only headlined by an extraordinary defensive performance but also by the rushing game headed by Sacramento State transfer running back Cam Skattebo and Cal transfer running back DeCarlos Brooks. Both running backs had season-best nights as the defense did just enough to win, being led by Texas transfer EDGE Prince Dorbah.





Offense





ASU had a season-best 235 yards on the ground collectively as Brooks made his role felt somewhat immediately. In Brooks’ first game back from injury last week, Brooks matched his previous season high in rushing at 63 yards. Today, Brooks rushed for a total of 67 yards and also caught two balls, gaining an additional 12 yards. Furthermore, Brooks tallied three rushing touchdowns after not scoring all season. Brooks brought not only balance to the offense as a whole but continued to compliment the bruising running of Skattebo.





“I think they just keep each other fresh”, said Kenny Dillingham on the Brooks and Skattebo. “They’re both similar runners, a little bit different but similar. I think they keep each other fresh, and you need guys fresh.”





Brooks’ first score came on the first drive in response to a WSU touchdown. Brooks took the ball from quarterback Trenton Bourguet and went air-born into the endzone from 13 yards out. The second score came on the third drive now taking the lead 14-7 over WSU in the second quarter. Brooks followed the blocks from one yard out to score. The last score came in the fourth quarter as ASU was up 31-24, but Brooks carried the ball again from eight yards out for the score and the extension of the lead to 38-24.





The aforementioned Skattebo brought the big play and the counterpunch to Brooks’ performance. Skattebo finished his night with 121 yards on the ground which topped the previous high of 111 yards gained against USC. Additionally, Skattebo added a rushing touchdown of his own to break the 14-14 tie in the second quarter. Here, Skattebo took the handoff from Bourguet two yards out following a block Texas transfer wide receiver Troy Omeire reaching for the endzone.





The highlight of Skattebo’s night could be argued to be another play rather than the touchdown. In the second quarter, on the same drive as the touchdown, Skattebo took the pitch on the first play of the drive and ran 66 yards to eventually set up the score for himself. Head coach Kenny Dillingham has craved big plays, and Skattebo delivered the longest rush of the season by far, with the previous high being a mere 17 yards.





Bourguet said, “To see gashes of eight to 10 to 15 yards and then Skat (Skattebo) breaks that one for like 70 yards or something, to see those plays finally pop up, that’s what this offense has needed the last couple of weeks.”





A small incorporation to the dominant run game tonight was freshman slot receiver Kaleb Black. Black, before the matchup against WSU, had only logged an appearance against Colorado but had not recorded any stats. Tonight, Black was involved in the jet-sweep run game, much like veteran receiver Elijhah Badger. Black took two handoffs on the night from Bourguet picking up eight yards on the ground, with the longest of the two being five yards. Black also added one reception on the night for no gain. The young receiver has seen more action in practice and finally got his name called tonight.





Omeire has made his presence known on the outside as a fade route threat and did so again tonight. He tallied four catches on four targets for 42 yards. Omeire’s big play came in the first quarter on a streak down the far sideline. The 30-yard completion was a crucial play in the opening drive as he was pushed out of bounds at the WSU 25-yard line. Besides the receiving accolades, Omeire had a couple of nice blocks, which is an area of growth for the redshirt junior.





Defense





Pac 12, the edges responsibility tonight was going to be a big one. Sack leader and Texas transfer Dorbah answered the call, especially in the second half. Dorbah had three total tackles on the night as two of them were tackles for loss. Both tackles for loss came in the second half, both in the fourth quarter helping secure the win. Dorbah also excelled in leading the team in quarterback hurries with four, keeping Ward on his toes, especially on passing downs. Additionally, Dorbah had a pass breakup on a crucial third down, but that breakup would not have much impact as a penalty kept the ball moving for WSU.





“Our D-line was eating tonight”, Washington State linebacker transfer Tre Brown said. “I got to give it to them our D-line was eating tonight, and it helped us on the back end too”.





Behind Dorbah, BYU transfer linebacker Tate Romney had another solid showing for the Sun Devils. Romney accumulated eight total tackles on a somewhat quiet night on the defensive side but definitely had an impact. Romney, along with other linebackers, held the Cougar rushing attack to under 100 yards in the game (88). Much like Dorbah, Romney also accounted for some of the 14 ASU QB hurries with two of his own. One of Romey’s hurries came when WSU was knocking on the ASU door.





Getting in on the quarterback hurry party was Austin Peay transfer safety Shamari Simmons who was coming off a great game last week in Seattle. Simmons tonight had six total tackles of his own (four solo), and had two hurries of his own coming off A-gap blitzes. Simmons had a major role on a third-and-two in the third quarter at the ASU 14-yard line. Simmons blitzed, leaving Ward nowhere to go with the football as he threw it away and forced the visitors to settle for a field goal.





Two other Sun Devil defenders who made plays were Brown and Oklahoma transfer EDGE Clayton Smith. Brown facing his former team, had five total tackles playing a major role in limiting the WSU rushing game. Brown as the veteran of the defense, also kept the defense in line moving forward.





“I’ll give credit to Tre,” EDGE BJ Green said. “Keeping us focused on what we need to get done regardless of what happens. They might get a big play, but we got to play down and play again.”





Smith bouncing back from being disqualified last week due to targeting, had two tackles, 1.5 of those being a part of the sack count. Smith got to Ward in the second quarter on third down, forcing a WSU punt. Smith, later in the third, combined with BJ Green for another half-sack.









Special Teams





In the punting department, walk-on kicker and Idaho State transfer Ian Hershey punted in the fourth quarter after having trouble with the snap. The punt would eventually get off on an athletic play for 36 yards. Skattebo also had a pooch punt of his own for 39 yards.





Different than any game up to this point, Colorado State transfer Melquan Stovall took all kicks and punts today against WSU. Stovall only had one return tonight for 16 yards; the rest of the kicks were fair caught.





Cal transfer placekicker Dario Longhetto was coming off an 0-2 showing against Washington in Seattle but looked to bounce back today. After Longhetto’s first attempt from 50 yards was wide left, his second attempt from 51 yards was good. The 51-yard attempt broke the 21-21 tie making it 24-21 going into the half. Longhetto was also 5-5 on all of his extra points attempted.





“It could be the difference in the game”, Dillingham said on the Longhetto field goal. “I was just so happy with a huge play in the game.”





Full List of newcomers participating in the Washington State game:





DB Demetries Ford (8 total games played)

DB Shamari Simmons (8)

DT Tristan Monday (8)

DT Dashaun Mallory (8)

LB Tate Romney (8)

OL Leif Fautanu (8)

RB Cam Skattebo (8)

WR Xavier Guillory (8)

WR Melquan Stovall (8)

WR Kaleb Black (2)

WR Korbin Hendrix (1 made his season debut in this game)

RB Kyson Brown (8)

EDGE Prince Dorbah (8)

K Dario Longhetto (8)

K Ian Hershey (2)

LS Slater Zellers (8)

EDGE Elijah O’Neal (8)

EDGE Clayton Smith (7)

DB Josiah Cox (7)

DT CJ Fite (7)

OL Cade Briggs (6)

OL Aaron Frost (4)

OL Sean Na’a (5 and thus the freshman cannot redshirt)

WR Troy Omeire (5)

RB DeCarlos Brooks (4)





***





OL Max Iheanachor was sidelined by injury but saw action in four games to date

OL Kyle Scott was sidelined by injury but saw action in two games to date





Freshman who hasn’t made an appearance yet:

OL Sirri Kandiyeli

DL Landen Thomas

DL Kyran Bourda

DL Ashley Williams

LB K’VionThunderbird

DB Montana Warren (injured)

DB Lenox Lawson

DB Shawn Russ



