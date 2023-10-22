On the road against arguably their toughest opponent all year, Arizona State football held one of the best offenses in the country to just six offensive points. But, it was not enough as a late pick-six put Washington over the top, extending their win streak to 14 games with a 15-7 win. Despite the tough loss, there were plenty of newcomers that made a significant impact.





Defense





Against the No.5 ranked team in the country and arguably the best offense in the country, the Sun Devil defense continued to prove that, despite being 1-6, they can present a difficult challenge to anybody.





So far this season, the only glaring problem on the defensive side of the ball has been the team’s lack of turnovers. Through five games, they turned the ball over just a single time and have yet to force an interception a single time. A returner in junior defensive back Ro Torrence would nab the first interception of the season on Washington’s first drive, but that would not be all.





ASU went on to force another three turnovers, with all three being recovered by a newcomer. Early in the second quarter, Washington senior quarterback Michael Penix had his pass tipped at the line, and Austin Peay transfer safety Shamari Simmons grabbed the ball before it hit the ground. ASU entered the game with zero interceptions and exited the first half with two.





The first-half turnover frenzy was not over. On the following Huskies drive, Penix fumbled the handoff attempt, and Simmons pounced on the ball, turning it over for the third time in just the first half. On Washington’s first drive of the second half, true freshman defensive tackle CJ Fite jumped on a fumble by Washington sophomore wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, picking up ASU’s fourth turnover of the game. A resounding response for what appeared to be the defense’s biggest weakness.





“It felt good because all we’ve been talking about is how [turnovers] come in bunches,” Simmons said. “As soon as we got one, we were just eager to get more and more turnovers.”





All four plays were crucial in holding Washington to their worst offensive performance of the year. Washington failed to score in the first quarter for the first time all season, and three points was their lowest point total in a half all season.





15 points is the lowest point total Washington has scored all season, but that does not paint the full picture. Six of those 15 points came from the late pick-six that won the game for Washington, so the defense effectively gave up just nine points to a team that was averaging 44.3 pointers per game. An amazing performance.





“Unbelievable,” Dillingham said about the defensive performance. “Defense battled, they attacked, they played aggressive. They played way better than enough to win the football game versus that offense. Unbelievable job by [defensive coordinator Brian] Ward. Unbelievable job by that entire staff. Unbelievable job by our players competing and fighting our corners. Taking those guys outside one-on-one and on base downs and challenging them, playing aggressively, playing cover zero on early downs. Loved how our defense played. Unbelievable performance by them.”





Offense





With the performance that the defense delivered, the ASU offense had a prime chance to upset Washington for the second straight season. But by putting just seven points up on the board, the Sun Devils wasted a prime chance to pick up the first Pac-12 win in the Dillingham era.





“Right now, we’re trying to find different ways to lose football games,” Dillingham noted. “Playing good enough football to win, we’re finding different ways to lose.”





Sacramento State transfer running back Cam Skattebo has been the heart and soul of the Sun Devil offense so far this season. He has been a workhorse back, taking the majority of the carries and being one of the only reliable options in a struggling running game. But Cal transfer running back DeCarlos Brooks made his return to Seattle after missing the previous four games due to an injury sustained against Oklahoma State.





With both transfers in the backfield for the first time, ASU had its best-rushing performance of the year, setting a new season high with 145 yards on the ground.

Brooks led the team in rushing in his return, going for 53 yards on ten attempts. He saw most of his time on first down, setting the tone for the new set of downs. Skattebo was still the Sun Devils’ workhorse back, attempting the most carries (11). He finished the night with 51 rushing yards, adding a touchdown and three receptions for 25 yards.





On ASU’s second drive of the second half, Dillingham showed complete trust in his transfer running back duo. Each of the first eight plays of the drive resulted in a handoff to either Skattebo or Brooks. The duo moved the Sun Devils down to Washington’s 32-yard line before Dillingham called three straight passes, failing to get the first down and forcing a field goal attempt.





“It’s awesome to have two running backs that are very versatile that can do everything. Catch the ball in the backfield, run hard,” junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet said. “I think they did a great job.”





Through the air, Colorado State transfer wide receiver Melquan Stovall and Idaho State transfer wide receiver Xavier Guillory combined for six receptions and 36 yards. Texas transfer wide receiver Troy Omeire ended the game with just one reception for nine yards but was targeted seven times as Dillingham was continually trying to find him on

fade routes in and around the red zone.





Special Teams





It was not a good special teams performance from ASU. Cal transfer place kicker Dario Longhetto missed both of his two field goal attempts, taking six points off the board for ASU. His first attempt from 31 yards clanked off the right upright, failing to score points off of ASU’s first interception. Longhetto’s second attempt, a 43-yarder in the third quarter, was blocked.





“The difference is we missed two field goals,” Dillingham said. “If you have 13 points there at the end, it’s a different football game.”





Full List of newcomers participating in the Washington game:





DB Demetries Ford (7 total games played)

DB Shamari Simmons (7)

DT Tristan Monday (7)

DT Dashaun Mallory (7)

LB Tate Romney (7)

OL Leif Fautanu (7)

RB Cam Skattebo (7)

WR Xavier Guillory (7)

WR Melquan Stovall (7)

RB Kyson Brown (7)

EDGE Prince Dorbah (7)

K Dario Longhetto (7)

LS Slater Zellers (7)

EDGE Elijah O’Neal(7)

EDGE Clayton Smith (6)

DB Josiah Cox (6)

DT CJ Fite (6)

OL Cade Briggs (5)

OL Max Iheanachor (4)

WR Troy Omeire (4)

RB DeCarlos Brooks (3)





Freshman who haven’t made an appearance yet:

OL Sirri Kandiyeli

WR Korbin Hendrix

DL Landen Thomas

DL Kyran Bourda

DL Ashley Williams

LB K’VionThunderbird

DB Montana Warren (injured)

DB Lenox Lawson

DB Shawn Russ



