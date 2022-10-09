Newcomer Report: Valladay stands out as fresh faces contribute greatly
Arizona State gave its fans something to cheer about by halting a four-game skid Saturday in an upset win over No. 21 Washington in Tempe. And the Sun Devils' fresh faces on the roster played a huge role in the win.
Here is the full newcomer report:
Offense
On the offensive side of the ball, Florida transfer quarterback Emory Jones had a solid day before exiting the game in the second quarter due to a concussion. The redshirt junior went 7-9 with 59 yards passing. However, his starting job may now be on the line. Backup Trenton Bourguet came into the game and was fantastic. He was 15-21 with 182 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It will be interesting to see what interim head coach Shaun Aguano does at the position moving forward.
“In the quarterback room, it’ll be competition,” Aguano said. “And competition makes everybody better. And so when I say battle, I’m not saying that (Bourguet) is going to be the starter, but it’s going to be a good battle from a competition standpoint. They’ll make each other better.”
The standout newcomer on offense was graduate transfer Xazavian Valladay. The former Wyoming running back had 23 attempts for 111 yards on the ground and four catches for 22 yards. He scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 10-10 in the second quarter, and he scored a 14-yard receiving touchdown later in the second. The receiving touchdown gave ASU a 17-10 lead, a lead they would never relinquish the rest of the afternoon. Valladay also had a terrific run late in the game where he waited for an opening behind his offensive line and then picked up 18 yards and a first down. It was his longest run of the day.
Defense
ASU’s defense was below average on Saturday, as Washington gained 458 total yards. However, when it mattered the most, it was two newcomer defensive backs making ASU’s biggest play of the game on defense. With 0:05 left in the game, Washington had the ball at its own 44-yard line and had to heave it deep. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw it to the left side of the field, where graduate transfer Khoury Bethley and junior transfer Chris Edmonds combined to make the play. Bethley was credited with the pass breakup, but Edmonds was right there as well.
Bethley had a solid day overall. The former Hawaii player had seven total tackles, half of a tackle for loss, and the aforementioned crucial pass breakup.
Edmonds also had a good game. The former Samford player had five total tackles and a pass breakup.
Other fresh faces on defense making an impact were graduate Miami transfer defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (eight total tackles, one pass breakup) and redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer defensive back Ro Torrence (seven total tackles, one pass breakup).
Special Teams
True freshman kicker Carter Brown continued to prove his reliance. He kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal early in the game, a kick that was the longest by a true freshman in ASU history.
Other newcomers seeing playing time in the game
Senior Virginia Union transfer wideout Charles Hall IV (17-yard catch)
True freshman return man and wide receiver Javen Jacobs (three kickoff returns, 58 yards)
Redshirt junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson
Junior college transfer defensive back Tarik Luckett (one total tackle)
Redshirt sophomore Southeastern Louisiana transfer defensive back Alphonso Taylor
Redshirt junior Hawaii transfer linebacker Zach Bowers
Sophomore junior college transfer linebacker James Djonkham
Redshirt junior Missouri transfer tight end Messiah Swinson
Redshirt junior Northern State transfer offensive lineman Emmit Bohle
Sophomore junior college transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey
Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez
Junior University of Mary transfer defensive back Damon Williamson
True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year
Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)
Running back Tevin White (one game played)
Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)
Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (two games played)
Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)
True freshmen who have burned their redshirt
WR Javen Jacobs (five games played)
K Carter Brown (six games played)