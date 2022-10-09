Arizona State gave its fans something to cheer about by halting a four-game skid Saturday in an upset win over No. 21 Washington in Tempe. And the Sun Devils' fresh faces on the roster played a huge role in the win.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense

On the offensive side of the ball, Florida transfer quarterback Emory Jones had a solid day before exiting the game in the second quarter due to a concussion. The redshirt junior went 7-9 with 59 yards passing. However, his starting job may now be on the line. Backup Trenton Bourguet came into the game and was fantastic. He was 15-21 with 182 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It will be interesting to see what interim head coach Shaun Aguano does at the position moving forward.





“In the quarterback room, it’ll be competition,” Aguano said. “And competition makes everybody better. And so when I say battle, I’m not saying that (Bourguet) is going to be the starter, but it’s going to be a good battle from a competition standpoint. They’ll make each other better.”





The standout newcomer on offense was graduate transfer Xazavian Valladay. The former Wyoming running back had 23 attempts for 111 yards on the ground and four catches for 22 yards. He scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 10-10 in the second quarter, and he scored a 14-yard receiving touchdown later in the second. The receiving touchdown gave ASU a 17-10 lead, a lead they would never relinquish the rest of the afternoon. Valladay also had a terrific run late in the game where he waited for an opening behind his offensive line and then picked up 18 yards and a first down. It was his longest run of the day.





Defense

ASU’s defense was below average on Saturday, as Washington gained 458 total yards. However, when it mattered the most, it was two newcomer defensive backs making ASU’s biggest play of the game on defense. With 0:05 left in the game, Washington had the ball at its own 44-yard line and had to heave it deep. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw it to the left side of the field, where graduate transfer Khoury Bethley and junior transfer Chris Edmonds combined to make the play. Bethley was credited with the pass breakup, but Edmonds was right there as well.