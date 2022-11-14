Despite scoring 18 unanswered points in the second half, Arizona State football fell to 3-7 on Saturday with a 28-18 loss at Washington State.





The first-year Sun Devils were a major factor in the comeback attempt.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense

It was another fantastic performance Saturday by graduate Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay. For the second week in a row, the running back led the Sun Devils in rushing and receiving. He had 21 carries for 134 yards and a one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. He also had six receptions for 55 yards.





Valladay’s highlights on Saturday were a 27-yard rush early in the third quarter, where he patiently waited for a hole to open and then took off for the big gain, and a 35-yard reception on an ASU scoring drive late in the game.





Florida transfer quarterback Emory Jones played Saturday after a first-half injury to starter Trenton Bourguet. While the redshirt junior put up solid numbers Saturday, going 15-23 with 186 yards and two touchdowns, he made a costly mistake late.





With ASU down 28-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Jones had wide receiver Elijhah Badger wide open in the back of the end zone but overthrew him. The play was on fourth down, so the Sun Devils turned the ball over on downs.





Another newcomer who should be mentioned is Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver, Cam Johnson. He had a season-high in yards with 32 and receptions with three. The redshirt junior’s 16-yard catch early in the final period was his longest of the season.





Defense

It was a tale of two halves for the ASU defensive Saturday as the Sun Devils gave up 28 points in the first half but did not allow the Cougars to score in the second half.





The standout first-year Sun Devil on defense was Nesta Jade Silvera. The graduate transfer defensive tackle from Miami had seven total tackles on the day. His highlight plays were a tackle for a one-yard loss midway through the second quarter and a sack he combined on late in the third quarter. The sack forced Washington State to punt.





Another Sun Devil newcomer playing well on defense Saturday was James Djonkam. The junior college transfer linebacker had three total tackles and stopped Washington State running back Nakia Watson for a three-yard loss late in the fourth quarter. His stop forced the Cougars to turn the ball over on downs.





Special Teams





Djonkam was also the standout fresh face on special teams. He blocked a Washington State extra point after the Cougars scored their second touchdown.





Other newcomers seeing time Saturday for the Sun Devils





Junior Samford transfer defensive back Chris Edmonds (four total tackles)





Graduate Hawaii transfer defensive back Khoury Bethley (six total tackles)





Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez





Redshirt junior Northern State transfer offensive lineman Emmit Bohle





Graduate Penn State transfer offensive lineman Des Holmes





Redshirt junior Missouri transfer tight end Messiah Swinson





Senior Virginia Union transfer wide receiver Charles Hall





True freshman kicker Carter Brown





True freshman return man Javen Jacobs (one punt return for a loss of a yard)





Redshirt junior and junior college transfer tight end Bryce Pierre (season debut)





Junior junior college transfer defensive back Tarik Luckett





True freshman running back Tevin White





Redshirt sophomore Southeastern Louisiana transfer defensive back Alphonso Taylor





True freshman defensive lineman Robby Harrison





It should be noted that standout redshirt sophomore defensive back Ro Torrence did not play in the game





True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year





Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)





Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (three games played)





Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)





Tight end Jack Cole (one appearance)





Running back Bryce Douglass (one appearance)





Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)





True freshmen who will burn their redshirt with their next appearance





Running back Tevin White (four appearances)





True freshmen who have burned their redshirt





WR Javen Jacobs (eight games played)





K Carter Brown (10 games played)



