Arizona State went on the road following their first power five win of the Kenny Dillingham era against Washington State and fell to the 18th-ranked Utah Utes in Salt Lake City by a final score of 55-3. With the loss, ASU is now 2-7 (1-5 Pac-12) as Utah improves to 7-2 (4-2).





In the loss, fourth-string quarterback and BYU transfer Jacob Conover had his name called, with starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet going down on the third offensive snap of the game. If it was not Conover, fifth-string quarterback and running back Cam Skattebo from Sacramento State tried to instill a spark in the offense. As the offense struggled, Washington State Transfer Tre Brown led the defense in their effort against the Utes.





Offensive Report:





The Sun Devil offense, for the second time this year, was held to no offensive touchdowns, but any effort was headed by previously mentioned newcomers Conover and Skattebo.





In Conover’s case in which some may call relief, Conover ended his day going 5-22 for 41 yards and an interception. Conover has seen time on the field in week two against Fresno State but hasn’t touched the field since playing behind Bourguet and fellow transfer Drew Pyne. The highlight of Conover’s day came in the third quarter as he completed a ball over the middle to wide receiver Gio Sanders over the middle for a gain of 20. The ball was zipped over the middle between two defenders. Besides throwing, Conover actually holds the spot for the longest rush of the day for the Sun Devils; that rush also came in the third quarter on a scramble.





As ASU looked for some sort of momentum, who else to turn to than the running back/Swiss army knife Cam Skattebo. Before the rushing stats, Skattebo was put in the backfield without a quarterback multiple times as Dillingham looked to exercise the Wildskat” direct snap package with Skattebo taking the direct snap. Passing, Skattebo had a connection to peer transfer and wide receiver Troy Omeire, that was caught for a 40-yard completion before being negated because of an offensive pass interference. Skattebo would target tight end Bryce Pierre, but the ball would fall incomplete.





“Skatts (Skattebo), our fifth-string quarterback,” Dillingham said. “That’s where we’re at, so, you put your fifth string quarterback in, and you roll…We were trying to create a spark in any way, and he was really the next man up. Not ideal, but it’s the situation we’re in.”





On the rushing front, Skattebo led the team in rushing yards for a second straight week as Skattebo had 31 yards on 12 attempts. Skattebo had a fourth down conversion run in the first quarter and also had his longest rush of six yards in the first quarter.





Skattebo’s counterpart today was freshman running back Kyson Brown, who has played in nine games this season, albeit in a limited role. But on Saturday, he received his highest number of snaps this season due to the injury to Cal transfer DeCarlos Brooks, who didn’t play in this contest. Brown was the leading receiver, as Brown had three receptions for seven yards. Brown’s longest reception was for six yards and came midway through the fourth quarter on second down.





Rushing, Brown was second on the stat sheet behind Skattebo, racking up 11 yards on three attempts, matching the longest rush, yards-wise, from a running back at six yards.





Finally, in the receiving department, Texas transfer and wide receiver Troy Omeire, like Brown, was second in his respective position group statistically speaking. Omeire had two receptions for 14 yards on four targets. Both of the catches came in the second quarter before production slowed during the offensive woes.





Colorado transfer wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made his Sun Devil debut at Utah and did record a target.





Defensive Report:





As the defense posted their worst performance of the season thus far, that in no way undermines the effort of Washington State transfer linebacker Tre Brown and Austin Peay defensive back transfer Shamari Simmons.





Brown got his day started strong having, accounting for four total tackles in Utah’s opening drive, and would finish the day with four solo tackles and 11 total as the Ute’s rushing attack was very potent in the loss. Brown set the tone as most of his tackles came on first and second downs before fellow linebackers would rotate into the game.





Texas transfer EDGE Prince Dorbah had one assisted tackle and accounted for the most significant injury on this side of the ball as he suffered an apparent shoulder injury while playing on the punt cover team and, later in the game, was seen with his arm in a sling. As the co-team lead in sacks (6), any potential absence by Dorbah could adversely impact the Sun Devils' pass rush.





One of the said rotating backers was BYU transfer Tate Romney, who made his return to the state of Utah. Romney had one of the two pass breakups in the second quarter as Utah drove into the ASU side of the field. He ended the contest with four total tackles (two solo), as one of the tackles was a great tackle for loss on the doorstep of the ASU end zone. Romney doing his best to interpret the bend-don’t-break mentality that the defense has carried.





Simmons’ seven solo tackles (ten total) came while the Utes offense was on the move as the last line of defense. Unfortunately, six of Simmons’s tackles came after Utah had gained ten or more yards. Simmons, throughout the game, did make some big hits as, again, the defense tried to stop the Utes' push.





Fellow Austin Peay defensive back transfer Dee Ford also added three solo tackles in the secondary. The secondary was busy today as, like Simmons, the Sun Devil defense relied on second-level tackling.





“They were just hitting creases,” Dillingham said on Utah’s ability to get to the second level. “The reason why they’re a really good football team and a really good program is they do what they do, and they do it at a high level.”





In smaller roles, Oklahoma transfer EDGE Clayton Smith tried to keep the Utah offense in check as all of his production came in the first half. Smith had two tackle assists in the first quarter before combining with fellow EDGE BJ Green for the only sack of the game on Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes. Like Smith, redshirt freshman and Wisconsin transfer defensive tackle Tristan Monday had two total tackles while also accounting for a half a tackle for loss.





Although not the prettiest day for the defense, senior defensive back Jordan Clark, in agreeance with Simmons after the game, said they will work to “exhaustion to get it right.”





Special Teams Report:





Cal transfer place kicker Dario Longhetto had the only points for ASU after making a field goal from 35 yards out.





In the punting department, walk-on Idaho State transfer Ian had eight punts totaling 304 yards. Hershey’s longest punt went for 43 yards, as all eight averaged for 38 yards. His punts were the classic end-to-end variety that achieved formidable hang time to prevent a return, which also resulted in shorter yardage punts.





Colorado State transfer wide receiver Melquan Stovall has his best day of the season in the return department, having 79 yards on two returns, the longest return being 72 yards. Stovall had a punt return touchdown negated as ASU was found guilty of a holding penalty. Stovall would also add 24 yards on a lone kickoff return.





Full List of newcomers participating in the Utah game:





QB Jacob Conover (3 games played)

DB Demetries Ford (9)

DB Shamari Simmons (9)

DT Tristan Monday (9)

DT Dashaun Mallory (9)

DT CJ Fite (8)

DL John Butler (5)

DL Sam Benjamin (7)

LB Tate Romney (9)

LB Tre Brown (8)

RB Cam Skattebo (9)

RB Kyson Brown (9)

WR Xavier Guillory (9)

WR Melquan Stovall (9)

WR Kaleb Black (3)

WR Troy Omeire (6)

EDGE Prince Dorbah (9)

K Dario Longhetto (9)

K Ian Hershey (3)

P Josh Carlson (9)

LS Slater Zellers (9)

EDGE Elijah O’Neal (9)

EDGE Clayton Smith (8)

DB Josiah Cox (8)

DB Keith Abney II (5 not eligible to redshirt)

DB Adama Fall (8)

OL Cade Briggs (7)

OL Aaron Frost (5)

OL Sean Na’a (6)

OL Leif Fautanu (9)

OL Sirri Kandiyeli (1; Sun Devil Debut)

OL Keona Peat (1; Sun Devil Debut)

OL Makua Pule (1; Sun Devil Debut)





***





OL and Oregon transfer Bram Walden was sidelined by injury but saw action in six games to date.





OL and junior college transfer Max Iheanachor was sidelined by injury but saw action in four games to date.





OL and junior college transfer Kyle Scott was sidelined by injury but saw action in two games to date.





RB and Cal transfer DeCarlos Brooks was sidelined by injury but saw action in four games to date.





Freshmen who haven’t made an appearance yet:





DL Landen Thomas

DL Kyran Bourda

DL Ashley Williams

LB K’VionThunderbird

DB Montana Warren (injured)

DB Lenox Lawson

DB Shawn Russ



