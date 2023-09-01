As expected, many of ASU’s 50 newcomers made thier mark in the team’s season opener in a close 24-21 win over Southern Utah. Here are their contributions.

Offense





When it comes to newcomers, all eyes are on Jaden Rashada after the true freshman quarterback was named the starter last week. Rashada being named over returning starter Trenton Bourguet and in light of transfer quarterback Drew Pyne’s hamstring injury. In his debut on his birthday, Rashada was 18-31 with 236 yards and two touchdown passes. His completion percentage took a hit as he dealt with rain all the second half after the weather delay.





To put things in perspective, Rashada was 12-16 at the end of the first half, with the last ball being a touchdown to Troy Omeire. In the second half, Rashada was 6-15. Although the weather might have affected Rashada, plenty of balls were thrown behind receivers or sailing out of bounds, especially midway through the fourth quarter. The freshman will have to adjust before facing a tougher Oklahoma State next week.





“We got a lot of things that we have to go back and fix this week,” Rashada said. “It’s never as good as you think, and it’s also never as bad. Honestly, I just look forward to going and getting better, moving on to next week, and we got the win.”





In the receiver position, one name jumps off the page as he was a part of a big play in the first half. Xavier Guillory had five catches for 73 yards receiving, which led the team. Guillory’s game was highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown catch on fourth and eight in the first half. Quite the risk that resulted in a high reward.





“No risk it, no biscuit,” Kenny Dillingham said. “You got to play to win the game, and if you look back at the game, thank God we did.”





Two other newcomer receivers contributed to the offensive first half success. This being slot receiver Melquan Stovall and receiver Troy Omeire. Stovall had a huge catch in the first half as his only reception. This was a downfield shot for 33 yards on the opening drive, which eventually led to a Cam Skattebo touchdown. More on that later.





In Omeire’s case, Omeire did what we have seen him do in many fall practices thus far. At the end of the first half, the offense drove down the field looking for points as they would get the ball back to start the second half. On the last play of the half, Rashada threw a back pylon fade to Omeire, who came down with the ball. Rashada used Omeire’s tall build to float the ball over the defensive back.





The running back/transfer combination of Skattebo and DeCarlos Brooks really made a difference in Thursday's game. The running game was established early and was heavily relied upon at the end of the rainy second game. Starting with the main workhorse, Skattebo led the team with 71 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Adding 41 yards receiving and a rushing touchdown. Ten of Skattebo’s run attempts came in the second half, heavily contributing to the 93 yards accumulated on the ground in the second half. A different second half stat than what was expected after the first half balance.





“We didn’t put it together fully like we wanted to,” Skattebo said, speaking on the second half. “We have to keep our heads screwed on straight.”





In Brooks's case, he complimented Skattebo very well, adding 63 rushing yards on 12 attempts and adding one reception for 11 yards. The reception being for a first down in the second quarter. Seven of Brooks's 12 attempts alone came in that crucial fourth quarter where, again, the run game was heavily relied on. Brooks had three first-down conversions, with his last attempt sealing the game for the Sun Devils.





Defense





Although the score reads 21 points for Southern Utah, one of those scores was non-offensive, meaning the defense held SUU to only two scores. There are quite a few newcomer names that really stood out after today’s game.





Starting with Clayton Smith, Smith was off to a great start in the first quarter before being called for targeting. This targeting call disqualifying him from the rest of the game. Nonetheless, Smith, in his short time, had two total tackles with a quarterback hurry. It would have been interesting to see what would have accumulated if the penalty was not called.





The linebacking core of transfer Tre Brown and freshman Tate Romney really stood out as the run game for SUU was held to 87 total yards. Romney stepped up especially consistently, as he was tied for total tackles with eight. Romney boasting three solo tackles. Tre Brown had four total tackles, with one being a great third down stop in the third quarter. Brown adding a half-tackle for loss in the game. This was a veteran/rookie combo that will probably continue to work in unison down the road.





Dashaun Mallory made his presence known in the game in both opening quarters. As the interior defensive line is a question, Mallory made a statement tackle for no gain, as it was a huge hit made. Mallory having his second solo tackle in the third quarter, apart from his four total tackles.





As much as Tristan Monday may look like he had a bad night, Monday brought pressure and push to the defensive line that feels like it might have helped a Mallory or BJ Greene. A small note that may lead to more from Monday later down the road.





Transfer Dee Ford was easily the top, if not, one of the top performers in terms of newcomers on Thursday. Ford started out the game playing out of his mind, having one and a half tackles for loss in just the first quarter alone. In the second quarter, Ford basically ended a SUU drive on a jumping pass breakup. That breakup being on third down. Although Ford got burned on a quick pass, Ford ran down the play somewhat 50 yards downfield, saving a touchdown. The play was called back, but Ford showed tremendous effort.





Special Teams





Special teams was very simple, with both transfer kickers being somewhat busy. Dario Longhetto was three for three on all point after attempts. A 28-yard field goal was good until being pushed back after a holding penalty was called. The now 38-yard attempt was still made.





Josh Carlson had six punts for a total of 237 yards. His average punt was at just under 40 yards, with his long being 46 yards.





Full newcomer participation report for the Southern Utah game





DB Demetries Ford

DB Shamari Simmons

DT Tristan Monday,

DT Dashaun Mallory

EDGE Clayton Smith

LB Tate Romney

LB Tre Brown

OL Sione Finau

OL Leif Fautanu

QB Jaden Rashada

RB Cam Skattebo

WR Xavier Guillory

WR Melquan Stovall

WR Troy Omeire

DB Josiah Cox

RB Kyson Brown

EDGE Elijah O’Neal

P Josh Carlson

RB DeCarlos Brooks

DB Roman Rashada

EDGE Prince Dorbah

K Dario Longhetto

LS Slater Zellers

OL Cade Briggs

OL Bram Walden

DT Sam Benjamin