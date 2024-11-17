Newcomer Report: Kansas State Game

ASU WR Jorydn Tyson (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Sun Devils achieved their most notable win of the 2024 campaign in a 24-14 road victory against Kansas State. Now ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 poll, No.21 Arizona State’s implausible season wouldn’t have been possible without successful execution from the newcomers. The new additions shined once again in Manhattan. Let's take a look at their performances.





(Note: all transfer players, true freshmen, redshirt freshmen regardless of if they played last year, and other players, regardless of class, who redshirted last year are the ones mentioned in this article series)

Offense



Each passing game week is the most impressive display from redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt. He led ASU’s attack against Kansas State through a dominant first half, flying ahead 24-0 through the opening two quarters. Individually, Leavitt completed 21-34 passes for 275 yards and three touchdown passes, with no turnovers, becoming his third straight game with no interceptions after throwing one in the four consecutive weeks midway through the season.





Leavitt’s patience and decision-making in the pocket are improving with each game. He uses his athletic ability to roll out of the pocket and avoid pressures. He ran five times for 42 yards, including a heads-up scramble pushing the Sun Devils inside the red zone before completing his first touchdown of the game.





“Sam's Good Sam's really good,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “I keep saying it, and Sam's really good, and we should be really happy that we have Sam, and we have them for, two to three more years. I mean, Sam's going to play on Sundays. There's zero doubt in my mind. Sam's an NFL player. I think the sky is his limit, and uh, I think he's going to be the face of Sun Devil football.”





Leavitt’s through two of three touchdown passes to the same target, fellow newcomer redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson. Separating himself as wide receiver number one in Tempe, the Alle,n Texas native was dominant against the Wildcats. Catching 12-of-17 targets for two touchdowns and 176 yards. He was responsible for 64% of Leavitt's passing yards. Using his quick speed and high football IQ popping up in the right spots for his quarterback to find him whenever and wherever.





“I mean kid just has a great feel for the game,” Leavitt said regarding Tyson. “We constantly work on every single rep after one-on-ones and stuff like that, 11 on 11 situations I go up and tell him what I was thinking on how he ran his route and everything like that. He can testify to that we talk about almost every single rep, so when you get in the game, and then you see a look, he knows exactly what I want.”





Leavitt's third touchdown pass was to the dynamic tight end, newcomer redshirt junior Chamon Metayer. The 6-foot-4, 255-lbs. player used his momentous speed to burst past Kansas State for a 16-yard touchdown. Metayer caught a screen pass in the backfield and followed the blocks all the way to the goalline, avoiding any contact on his path.



Defense



The defensive side of the coin was as prosperous for the newcomers as the offense. Red-shirt junior Saftey Xavion Alford started the game off on a tremendous note, gandering an interception on the opening drive of the contest after Shamari Simmons deflected a pass high in the air. Alford's interception set the offense up for early success, with an elite field position starting on the Kansas State 49-yard line.





“We knew we had to start fast, obviously,” Alford said. “We're in their place, momentum is definitely real but we wanted to come in here and make it our place. Make them be quiet and do everything we have to do start the game fast.”





Alford’s impact wasn’t limited to the early pick, with five total tackles and a pass break, he was all over the secondary limited big plays and making critical tackles when running back DJ Giddens broke free for the Wildcats. His safety partner in crime, newcomer Myles Rowser, had another impressive outing on Saturday. Leading ASU in total tackles in 2024, Rowser added another six to his tally to complement Alford's production.





The linebacker core for the Sun Devils has shown its immense depth throughout the season; former Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook has hit a new level in the latter stages of the year. Recording nine total tackles, matching a season-high he set against UCF a week prior to the Kansas State game. Making seven solo tackles, however, is the number that stands out, with three more individual wrap-ups than against the Knights. Newcomers junior Fiaseu and true freshman Martell Hughes added three combined tackles to the linebacker unit as well.



Special teams





Throughout ASU’s special teams woes, graduate kicker Parker Lewis’ experience has worked wonders for him in 2024. The former Southern California and Ohio State man has taken up a new role as the primary field goal kicker, adding to his responsibilities as the kickoff man. On Saturday, Lewis converted all three of his PAT attempts, but most impressively, he rifled a 47-yard field goal attempt to end the first half. Lewis’ field goal put ASU up 24-0 heading into the halftime break, creating an additional layer of comfort when the Wildcats began to crawl back in the second half.





True freshman punter Kanyon Floyd produced a valiant effort, making four punts for an average of 41.5 yards. He left two punts inside the 20-yard line and placed the defense in quality field position to generate stops.





Newcomer Participation List in Kansas State Game



QB Sam Leavitt RB Alton McCaskill WR Jordyn Tyson WR Jake Smith TE Chamon Metayer TE Markeston Douglas TE Coleson Arends OL Josh Atkins OL Terrell Kim OL Joey Su’a DL Jeff Clark DL J.P. Deeter DL Zac Swanson DL Jacob Kongaika DL Justin Wodtly LB Jordan Crook LB Martell Hughes LB Zyrus Fiaseu DB Xavion Alford DB Javan Robinson DB Laterrence Welch DB Kamari Wilson DB Kyan McDonald DB Montana Warren K Parker Lewis P Kanyon Floyd





True freshmen who exceeded four game appearances and are unable to redshirt:





P Kanyon Floyd LB Martell Hughes DB Kyan McDonald



True freshmen who recorded four or fewer game appearances and can still redshirt:



DB Rodney Bimage (two games) RB Jason Brown (one game) DL Albert Smith (two games) DB Tony-Luis Nkuba (one game) OL Terrell Kim (three games)



True freshmen who haven’t appeared in a game this season:



OL Champ Westbrooks OL Semisi Tonga WR Zechariah Sample TE Jayden Fortier TE James Giggey DL Ramar Williams DB Plas Johnson DB Chris Johnson II