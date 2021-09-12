Newcomer report: Defensive fresh faces shine in UNLV win

Arizona State’s young players had a solid day on Saturday as the Sun Devils (2-0) took down UNLV (0-2) 37-10, but an injury to a key newcomer overshadowed the play of the rest of ASU’s young guns.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





Last week against Southern Utah, ASU wide receiver Bryan Thompson showed off his talents. The graduate transfer from Utah had a big 16-yard reception late in the third quarter on his only target of the game.





This week, ASU attempted to involve Thompson much earlier than midway through the second half by starting him and giving him a touch in the first quarter. However, the touch ended up being his only one of the game. Late in the first quarter, he lost four yards after receiving a short throw from ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Thompson was forced to run out of bounds on the play, and as he ran out of bounds, he came up lame. He immediately exited the field and went into the training tent with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury.





Thompson did not return to the field for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline with ice on his right hamstring.





True freshman running back George Hart III got some carries on ASU’s second to last drive of the game. With ASU in a first and goal situation at the UNLV five-yard line, Hart was given a carry. He carried the ball just three yards, failing to score. On the next play, he was called on again and carried just one yard, failing to score again. He finished with two carries for four yards.





Defense





On defense, the newcomer pass rushers showed out on Saturday.





ASU forced UNLV to go three-and-out numerous times in the game, with the young guns being a big part of the reason the Rebels had such quick possessions.





The most exciting three-and-out forced by a newcomer was when true freshman defensive end Gharin Stansbury sacked UNLV quarterback Justin Rogers with 7:33 remaining in the game. It was Stansbury’s first career sack. He also combined for another tackle in the game.