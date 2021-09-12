Newcomer report: Defensive fresh faces shine in UNLV win
Arizona State’s young players had a solid day on Saturday as the Sun Devils (2-0) took down UNLV (0-2) 37-10, but an injury to a key newcomer overshadowed the play of the rest of ASU’s young guns.
Here is the full newcomer report:
Offense
Last week against Southern Utah, ASU wide receiver Bryan Thompson showed off his talents. The graduate transfer from Utah had a big 16-yard reception late in the third quarter on his only target of the game.
This week, ASU attempted to involve Thompson much earlier than midway through the second half by starting him and giving him a touch in the first quarter. However, the touch ended up being his only one of the game. Late in the first quarter, he lost four yards after receiving a short throw from ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Thompson was forced to run out of bounds on the play, and as he ran out of bounds, he came up lame. He immediately exited the field and went into the training tent with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury.
Thompson did not return to the field for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline with ice on his right hamstring.
True freshman running back George Hart III got some carries on ASU’s second to last drive of the game. With ASU in a first and goal situation at the UNLV five-yard line, Hart was given a carry. He carried the ball just three yards, failing to score. On the next play, he was called on again and carried just one yard, failing to score again. He finished with two carries for four yards.
Defense
On defense, the newcomer pass rushers showed out on Saturday.
ASU forced UNLV to go three-and-out numerous times in the game, with the young guns being a big part of the reason the Rebels had such quick possessions.
The most exciting three-and-out forced by a newcomer was when true freshman defensive end Gharin Stansbury sacked UNLV quarterback Justin Rogers with 7:33 remaining in the game. It was Stansbury’s first career sack. He also combined for another tackle in the game.
True freshman 3-technique defensive tackle B.J. Green II also made a huge play on a third down to force a three-and-out, with ASU leading 21-10 late in the third quarter. He combined with linebacker Darien Butler to sack Rogers, and the Rebels were forced to punt.
“(Stansbury and Green) are so excited when they go in the game ...,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “Can you imagine Green? Where he’s come from? He’s almost leading the team in sacks, right? It’s just amazing the guy, and the more you watch him, you just love the kid’s attitude. Both of them. Stansberry. Stansberry, you can’t slow him down in practice. The offense gets mad at him … because he goes hard all the time.”
Graduate transfer Travez Moore, who joined the Sun Devils for the 2021 season after three seasons at LSU, was all over the field on Saturday. While he did not have a sack in the game, he had a tackle that forced a three-yard loss to set up third and long late in the third quarter. The Rebels ended up going three-and-out. On the previous play, he covered 15-20 yards to almost sack UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield. With 11:49 left in the game, Moore had another near sack, and UNLV was forced to punt. He finished with two total tackles in the game.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Macen Williams saw a lot of action at various cornerback spots in the game. He even played in favor of graduate senior Jack Jones at times. He finished with a solo tackle and a pass breakup.
Special Teams
The standout young player on special teams against UNLV was punter Eddie Czaplicki. The true freshman had two punts; both downed inside the 20. His first punt was downed at the UNLV 11-yard line, and his second punt was downed at the UNLV 7-yard line.
On a sour note, redshirt freshman Jean Boyd III had a block in the back to negate a 23-yard punt return by D.J. Taylor late in the second quarter.
Other newcomers seeing playing time were true defensive back Isaiah Johnson, true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry, redshirt freshman tight end Jaylin Conyers (transfer from Oklahoma), true freshman defensive back RJ Regan, true freshman offensive lineman Austin Barry and true freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass. A notable newcomer out with injury Saturday was redshirt freshman wide receiver, Elijhah Badger. He has yet to make his ASU debut.