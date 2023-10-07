At home in arguably its highest-profile matchup of the Kenny Dillingham era to date, Arizona State played host to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. In a back-and-forth battle, the Sun Devils ultimately fell to the Buffs in a nail-biting 27-24 defeat. Despite ASU’s losing effort, plenty of first-year Sun Devils made a notable impact.





Defense





ASU’s new defenders got out to a fast start, but none more impressive than Texas transfer EDGE Prince Dorbah. On ASU’s first defensive possession, the Texas transfer ripped down Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a solo sack as Sanders was looking to scramble on 3rd-and-long. He also was credited for half a sack along with Anthonie Cooper on the first play of that possession when Sanders was charged with intentional grounding. In total, Dorbah would record 2.5 sacks on the night, along with another tackle for loss in the second quarter.





“I’m blessed,” Dorbah said humbly. “I have great teammates and coaches that put me in these opportunities to make these plays. Blessed to be here.”





Staying on the defensive line, Oklahoma EDGE transfer Clayton Smith shared a sack with senior Michael Matus to start the second quarter, while freshman tackle CJ Fite recorded a tackle-for-loss to end the first quarter just a play before. On the interior, Michigan transfer Dashaun Mallory recorded six tackles for the day, which was the second most among Sun Devils in this contest. In total, ASU would bring down Sanders three times on the night, something Dillingham praised heavily.





“I thought (defensive coordinator) Coach Ward was putting our guys in good situations to attack when they were in their five-set world,” Dillingham said. “I thought it was a good scheme by Coach Ward, combined with our guys being pretty good rushers. I thought they did a really nice job pressuring the quarterback.”





Mallory’s six tackles would be second to Tate Romney, who had seven wrap-ups at the linebacker position. The BYU transfer enjoyed an impressive showing by adding half of a tackle for loss while breaking up two passes, including a third-down stop in Colorado’s opening drive of the second half.





Among the defensive backs, the newcomer efforts were highlighted by Austin Peay transfer Shamari Simmons, who forced a monumental incompletion on Colorado’s penultimate drive, where the intended receiver had the ball caught before Simmons's heroic hit saved the day. Simmons’s play on the ball would be crucial in forcing a Colorado punt, which ASU took all the way down the field for the then-tying score.





In all, the contributions of the newest Sun Devils would aid ASU in limiting Colorado, a top 35 team in the nation at total offense, to under 300 yards for the contest and its lowest point total in a victory this season.





“I thought our defense played really well all night,” DIllingham exclaimed. “They held them to 295 yards on 72 plays.”





Offense





Offensively, much of the Sun Devils' success could be attributed to its newcomers. While returners Trenton Bourguet and Elijhah Badger will take most of the headlines, plenty of first-year Sun Devils made their mark as they went toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.





Like the defensive side of the ball, ASU shot out of the gate offensively, scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. In that series, true freshman running back Kyson Brown would record his first collegiate start, taking his lone carry in that sequence for five yards. Brown would continue to be involved in the offense sparingly throughout the game, taking two more rushes for an extra six yards while hauling in one of two targets through the air for a two-yard gain.





Despite Brown’s starting status, fellow running back and Sacramento State transfer Cam Skattebo expectedly got the bulk of ASU’s work on the ground. Out of 29 team rushing attempts, Skattebo would lead all ball carriers with 13 rushes, gaining just 49 yards in his second consecutive week of a sub-100 all-purpose yard performance. Skattebo’s slow day, according to Dillingham, was because of lingering ailments that kept him from his usual game-preparation routine





“He was out all week, he didn’t practice,” Dillingham said of his star running back. “He was sick and had a few other banged-up injuries. So we were trying to get some of the young bucks running and rolling a little bit. We couldn’t use him as the lead dog like we could.”





Skattebo would add two catches for 17 yards in the receiving game as well.





While Kyson Brown only started that first scoring drive, Texas transfer wide receiver Troy Omeire would help move the ball down the field with a 27-yard reception that brought ASU from midfield to the brink of the red zone. It was the first start garnered by Omeire since his three-yard touchdown grab against Southern Utah. Speaking of touchdowns, Omeire would find the end zone again, this time to set up a tie game with less than a minute to play, as Bourguet found him on a back-shoulder ball for a 15-yard touchdown reception.





“He’s a great big-body to have out there,” quarterback Trenton Bourguet noted. “There was a mismatch out-wide. Going out of that timeout, I told him, 1-on-1, let’s do it. He just has great size and ball skills, catching the ball out of the air. Just giving him a chance makes my job easy.”





Not the only new receiver to make an impact on Saturday, Colorado State transfer Melquan Stovall and Idaho State transfer Xavier Guillory both had their moments as well. Operating out of the slot, Stovall would reel in five catches for 32 yards, including some elusive moves that showcased a stiff arm and a hurdle of a defender in the game.





While Guillory wasn’t as flashy in his play, his four receptions for 61 yards can’t go unnoticed. Two of his catches would go for over 20 yards (22 and 26), and three of his four receptions would go for first downs as well. Guillory was targeted seven times on the night, second-most to junior Elijhah Badger's 16.





On the offensive line, ASU put forth one of its better performances of the season despite being down several key pieces. Newcomers such as true freshman Sean Na’a, UNLV transfer Leif Fautanu, Texas Tech Cade Briggs, junior college transfer Max Iheanachor, and Oregon transfer Bram Walden contributed to an effort that allowed just eight negative plays on the day.





“The line did a great job of keeping me pretty clean,” Bourguet said with praise. “It all starts up front with the line. They did a great job all night.”





Special Teams





With usual staring punter and New Mexico State transfer Josh Carlson missing Saturday’s matchup with an injury, Idaho State transfer Ian Hershey took the reins. In his season debut, Hershey would boot six punts for a 41.7-yard average, pinning Colorado’s offense inside the 20-yard line on half of his kicks and his longest, totaling 50 yards. Cam Skattebo, though, would lay claim to the longest Sun Devil punt of the night, as he boomed his lone kick 53 yards to pin Colorado inside its own 20.





“That was great, being able to pin them,” Dillingham said. “That was huge for us to change the game there. I thought we punted the ball extremely well.”





Dario Longhetto would go a perfect 3-3 on his PAT attempts. However, the Cal transfer did miss his first kick as a Sun Devil, as his 52-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter was blocked at the line of scrimmage. In total, Longhetto went 1-2 on his field goals on Saturday, with his one make coming from 33 yards to end the first half.





Full list of newcomers participating in the Colorado game:





DB Demetries Ford (6 total games played)

DB Shamari Simmons (6)

DT Tristan Monday (6)

DT Dashaun Mallory (6)

LB Tate Romney (6)

OL Leif Fautanu (6)

RB Cam Skattebo (6)

WR Xavier Guillory (6)

WR Melquan Stovall (6)

RB Kyson Brown (6)

EDGE Prince Dorbah (6)

K Dario Longhetto (6)

LS Slater Zellers (6)

OL Bram Walden (6)

EDGE Elijah O’Neal(6)

EDGE Clayton Smith (5)

DB Josiah Cox (5)

DT CJ Fite (5)

OL Cade Briggs (4)

OL Max Iheanachor (3)

WR Kaleb Black (1)

P Ian Hershey (1)





Freshman who haven’t made an appearance yet:

OL Sirri Kandiyeli

WR Korbin Hendrix

DL Landen Thomas

DL Kyran Bourda

DL Ashley Williams

LB K’VionThunderbird

DB Montana Warren (injured)

DB Lenox Lawson

DB Shawn Russ



