It was a roller coaster of a contest for Arizona State in a 34-17 road loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday, which was also reflected in the Sun Devils’ newcomers showing in Stillwater.





Offense





Florida transfer quarterback Emory Jones lacked steadiness, showing flashes of greatness but also missing throws at crucial junctures.





One of those missed passes at a costly moment was on ASU’s first offensive drive. The offense marched its way down the field to the OSU 9-yard line, where Jones had transfer tight end Messiah Swinson open in the back of the end zone but threw it out of the reach of his intended target. This forced ASU to settle for a Carter Brown field goal on what was a promising eight-drive 78 yards drive which should have netted more points.





Other mishaps came late in the game, with ASU down 27-17. The Sun Devils got the ball back with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The three plays of the drive were pass plays, all of which were Jones incompletions, and ASU was forced to punt. It certainly was a drive where Jones was constantly under pressure by the Cowboys’ stout defensive front for much of the night, and two of OSU’s quarterback hurries took place on that drive.





Conversely, Jones’ best moments of the game occurred in the third quarter. On the first drive of the second half, he threw a beautiful ball down the middle of the field that culminated with a 73-yard completion to senior wide receiver Giovanni Sanders. The play set up a short rushing touchdown to bring ASU within seven of OSU.





Late in the third quarter, ASU got the ball back, trailing 20-10 with 2:26 left in the period. Jones threw darts the entire drive, moving his team down the field en route to a touchdown to bring the Sun Devils within three of the Cowboys. His best throws of the drive were a 20-yard completion to sophomore Elijhah Badger on a third down and 18 and the scoring play, a 21-yard throw to Badger. The pass was Jones’ first touchdown throw as a Sun Devil.





Jones’ stat sheet was a lukewarm 12-24 completions with 223 yards and a touchdown pass. He did not take off running much and was sacked three times in the game, finishing with -17 yards on seven carries.





“I felt like (OSU’s pressure) definitely impacted the game,” Jones said. “I had to speed up some of my reads to make sure I got through them. And I felt like I gave up on a couple of plays and just threw it away instead of trying to make a play out of it with my legs, so that’s something that I will look back on and try to get better at.”





Transfer running back Xazavian Valladay made an impact in the game, as he followed up his solid outing against Northern Arizona with a mostly good performance Saturday. He carried the rock 21 times in the game, rushing for 118 yards and scoring a 1-yard touchdown set up by the 73-yard Sanders reception. The 118 yards may be a bit misleading as the bulk of that figure came on his first carry of the game, which went for 42 yards on ASU’s first scoring drive, alongside his first carry of the fourth quarter, which went for 38 yards on ASU’s final scoring drive.





Valladay did make a major mistake Saturday. After ASU forced OSU to punt early in the second quarter, the Sun Devils got the ball back with the chance to go up 10-0. On third down and one from ASU’s 39-yard line, Valladay fumbled. OSU recovered and scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession.