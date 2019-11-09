A huge story for this game was true freshman Joey Yellen making his first start at quarterback, as an injury to starter Jayden Daniels in the UCLA contest two weeks ago proved to come back and bite him.

ASU’s hope was that coming home would help ease its woes, as it lost its previous two contests on the road, but this proved not to be the case. The Trojans came away with a win that keeps them in the fight for the Pac-12 South division, and mathematically eliminates ASU.

For the first time since 2016, the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) have lost three consecutive games as a result of today’s 31-26 loss to the USC Trojans (6-4, 5-2).

Here's a look at the play Jayden Daniels was injured on in the UCLA game. Again, he will be a game day decision tomorrow according to ASU. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/4gTeqnAi3O

Here’s how Yellen and his fellow newcomers did in all facets of today’s game.



Offense

It was a solid showing for Yellen in his collegiate debut, as he threw for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 28-for-44 passing. He struggled to get settled in early, throwing three incomplete passes and taking a sack before completing his first pass.

However, that pass was a five-yard touchdown throw to senior slot receiver Kyle Williams, as the Sun Devils started their second drive from the three yard-line and Yellen’s throw was a nice recovery after the offense got backed up on the drive’s opening play.

As the game progressed, Yellen had his ups and downs as expected. The three drives that followed the Williams touchdown was a perfect microcosm of that, as ASU would go three-and-out, then on its next possession drive 36 yards, only to end with a Yellen interception on a deep pass. But then the freshman made up for it on the next drive, hitting junior receiver Frank Darby in stride for a 62-yard touchdown strike.

In the end, Yellen finished with better numbers in the first half than the second, although he was relied on more heavily in the second. He was 13-for-19 with 164 passing yards in the first 30 minutes, then 15-for-25 with 128 passing yards in the final 30, throwing two touchdowns and an interception during each time frame.

Considering there were a few drops plus careless penalties on the part of his teammates, the fact that Yellen played well enough to be essentially one play away from winning is certainly an encouraging sign. Of course, his penchant for deeper and chancier passes led to the interceptions and a couple more near ones that happened.

But overall, it was impressive to see how he went through progressions and was able to find his way out of the pocket when there was space or a lot of pressure to make throws and move the ball.

The other newcomers were pretty quiet on offense once again, but true freshman tight end Nolan Matthews caught a 33-yard pass on a well-executed, double end-around trick play that ended up back in the hands of Yellen to throw.

Unfortunately for Matthews, the play was called back because fellow true freshman, left tackle LaDarius Henderson was flagged as an ineligible receiver downfield. Matthews finished with one catch for two yards, and as far as I can remember, that’s only the first or second penalty Henderson has been called for this season.

However, he continues to be subbed in and out during the game, as the team sometimes goes with senior tackle Roy Hemsley at left tackle while keeping in starting senior Steve Miller at right tackle.

Starting right guard, true freshman Dohnovan West, seemed to have another solid performance as far as the eye could see, and he was not taken out of the game when the offense was on the field as far as I could tell.

As far as the other receivers, true freshman Ricky Pearsall finished with one catch for nine yards, which went for a big first down on ASU’s attempted comeback drive at the end. He was also flagged for a holding penalty on their only touchdown drive of the fourth quarter, negating a four-yard catch-and-run by junior running back Eno Benjamin, but obviously it proved not to be costly.

True freshman wideout Jordan Kerley, as well as redshirt freshman Geordon Porter both, finished without a catch on the game, each being targeted once. Kerley got to return a couple of kickoffs, one for 14 yards and one for nine.

Redshirt freshman running back A.J. Carter also saw the field but did not contribute in the box score.

Defense

After a nightmare of a first quarter, allowing 28 points and nearly 300 yards passing by USC true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, the unit only allowed three points to the Trojans the rest of the way.

Starting redshirt freshman safety Cam Phillips helped in the turnaround from the first to the second quarter, registering five tackles- four solo- over the first half as a whole. That would go on to be his final stats for the night though, as it seems he was sidelined for the entirety of the second half.

As a result, true freshmen safeties Willie Harts and Kejuan Markham both saw their reps increase in the final 30 minutes, particularly Markham, as Harts is a more regular part of the rotation regardless of injury.

Both guys seemed to hold their own for the most part, as Markham recorded a tackle while Harts did not register in the box score. However, Harts did have a lapse when he was one of the defensive backs that blew his coverage on sophomore USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 95-yard touchdown reception to end the first quarter.

Transfer cornerbacks in junior Jack Jones- going against his former school today- and sophomore Timarcus Davis saw the field plenty as well.

Jones had an up-and-down day, as has become the norm, with a tackle and a pass defended. He missed a couple of interceptions- the first on a fourth-and-seven play that USC went for from ASU’s 35 (his pass defended), a play in which it actually benefitted the team’s field position for him to simply knock down the pass, given that he would’ve been down at the spot of the pick had he caught it.

The second one was a key play late, as Slovis threw a route to the far sideline for senior receiver Michael Pittman. Jones tried to make a break on the pass and got there, only to have the ball ripped out of his hands by Pittman as he was falling down, resulting in an 11-yard gain. It was a 3rd & 18 play, so USC still had to punt, but this was the difference between the Sun Devils starting their final drive from nearly their own 40-yard line and their own 10, which is what ended up happening.

Jones also had a gaffe when on a catch-and-run by USC freshman running back Kenan Christon, he put more effort into stripping the ball than tackling Christon as he crossed ASU’s 30. Jones just ended up on the ground, while Christon finished the 58-yard touchdown that put USC ahead 21-7 in the opening quarter.

As for Davis, he registered a tackle, and for the most part, seemed to be a contributing presence when he saw the field.

On the front seven, true freshman Stephon Wright and redshirt senior transfer Roe Wilkins both saw significant game action, Wright more so in the second half. Neither contributed in the box score, but Wilkins had the hit on Slovis that knocked him out of the game in the middle of the third quarter. He would return in the middle of the fourth though, helping USC finish out the victory.

Other newcomers who saw the field include sophomore transfer defensive lineman T.J. Pesefea, freshman edge-rusher Amiri Johnson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Michael Matus.

Special teams:

On special teams, redshirt junior punter Kevin Macias handled kickoff duties as true freshman Josh Plaster continues to tend to an injury.

It was a day to forget for sophomore kicker Cristian Zendejas, as he missed his second extra-point attempt forcing ASU to go for two after their final touchdown, an attempt they failed to convert. Zendejas ended up finishing 2-for-3 on his PAT kicks, and did not get any field goal opportunities.

Sophomore transfer punter Michael Turk had a busy game, however, being called on to punt six times throughout the contest. Out of his six punts, five landed inside the 20 yard line and three of them went for 50 or more yards. He averaged 48.7 yards per punt.

Other newcomers who saw game action on kickoff and punting coverage and return teams include freshman linebackers Case Hatch and Fritzny Niclasse, freshman defensive back Keon Markham, freshman athlete Ethan Long, freshman Elijah Juarez as well as Pearsall and Davis. Freshman receiver Andre Johnson was also spotted only on the kickoff return coverage team, while Kerley was seen only on the punt return one.

True freshmen offensive linemen Spencer Lovell and Ralph Frias also played as extra blockers for field goal kicks.





True freshmen who played in all 9 games

OL Dohnovan West

WR Jordan Kerley

WR Ricky Pearsall

LB Case Hatch

LB Elijah Juarez

ATH Ethan Long

S Willie Harts

***

Freshmen who did not play Saturday but won’t be redshirting

QB Jayden Daniels

***

Freshmen who played in their fourth game, forfeiting the ability to redshirt if they play at all the rest of the season

DL Amiri Johnson (By my count this is his fourth game, but ASU’s official athletics site only has him listed as playing in three because they say he didn’t play against Utah, although he was seen in action)

Freshmen who played in less than 5 games but are expected to redshirt





QB Joey Yellen Played in two games

RB Demetrious Flowers Played in two games

LB Fritzny Niclasse played in two games

S Connor Soelle Played in one game

CB Jordan Clark Played in one game (recovering from sports hernia injury)





***

Freshmen who have yet to play this year





OL Ben Scott (decent chance he will play in a game or two this year)

OL Roman DeWys

OL Alijah Bates

DL Anthonie Cooper

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here