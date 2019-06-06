Luckily, the distance between Tempe and Las Vegas is just a 4.5 car ride because Eric Brown will be traveling that route often in the next couple weeks. The former UNLV basketball assistant coach was hired for the same position at Arizona State, a role that has long intrigued him from afar.



“It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m coming in at a great time,” Brown said. “I think that what coach Hurley has done with his track record and building this program has been impressive. He’s one of the better coaches in the country, and his ability to recruit and develop players…he has done a tremendous job. This is a program that is definitely trending upward.

“When you recruit players, what do they tell you? That they like to play fast, play in space, spread the floor out and have a lot of freedom. That’s the style that coach Hurley plays and that is a very attractive style of play that isn’t only fun to watch but fun to recruit to. It’s entertaining and if you’re successful, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The basketball coaching fraternity is a close-knit community, where you cannot help but run into your colleagues repeatedly while on the road recruiting, especially when your respective schools are geographically located in the same region. Therefore, Brown’s sense of familiarity with ASU’s head coach and associate head coach Rashon Burno undoubtedly added a sense of comfort for the Sun Devils’ newest staff addition during the hiring process.

“It’s a business where everybody knows everybody,” Brown commented. “So, we communicated a few times about this job, and there wasn't just one specific moment. So, it’s something that has slowly developed. When I came there (for the job interview) I could tell that the administration has tremendous people such as (Vice President for University Athletics) Ray Anderson, (senior associate athletic director) Dave Cohen and there is a true vision for men’s basketball.

“Being around coach Hurley and coach Burno – they know what it takes to win, and takes to develop players and that really stood out. Facilities are obviously very good there, but I have to say that the people there right off the bat impressed me the most.”

As a native of Los Angeles, who has coached for a couple of decades at USC, Cal State-Northridge, Long Beach State, among his other coaching stops (Iowa State and UNLV), his extensive knowledge of the region from a recruiting perspective was naturally a strong selling point for his eventual employers.

“I think that helps anytime you go to a Pac-12 school,” Brown remarked on his area of expertise. “Most of the schools in that conference want to recruit Southern California and the state of California. At the same time coach Hurley has done a great job recruiting nationally, both high school kids and transfers, so it’s not like you have to only recruit one part of the country.

“That’s what I bring to the table, the ‘born and raised’ (element) and every coach has certain strings to certain regions of the country, and Southern California just happens to be mine.”

Brown said that his exact coaching role with the Sun Devils hasn’t been fully determined yet, but as with every other of his previous coaching stops, he expects to be involved in all the various aspects his position is expected to execute.

“To be a good assistant coach you obviously have to recruit,” Brown said, “and that is based on developing relationships. I think that successful coaches have to have the ability to do multiple things. You have to have a good relationship with the players, being able to not only develop those players but have a good relationship with them off the floor. That development of players is what helps you with your scouting reports and coaching those players on the floor.

“The good assistant coaches have to do all those things consistently well. I’m old enough that I worked with both guard players and forwards, so I’m flexible (laughs). It just depends what coach Hurley wants me to do. I just want to contribute anything I can.”

With a wife and two kinds, and one more on the way in July, Brown admitted that accepting a new job in a new city certainly has made life in general move at a rapid and scattered pace these days, but that has obviously did not diminish his sense of excitement from what’s ahead of him professionally.

“We got the house sold and the moving truck coming a week from Saturday,” Brown said. “I’ll be back in Tempe this weekend, recruiting a couple of days next week, and next Saturday back to Vegas to move…so the next ten days are a constant juggernaut of work, packing and moving and try to balance everything.

“But it’s not a bad drive at all.”