Not often do you see old dance partners reunite on the biggest stage, but as their first game ever in the big dance approaches, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington, who both are key members of the Sun Devils (22-12), will have to do the tango one more time with Nevada (22-10) if they want to make their own Cinderella story a reality.





As former members of Steve Alford’s program a year ago, Washington and Cambridge joined in on the trend of the transfer portal last spring and, with the recruiting efforts of Bobby Hurley and his staff, chose Tempe. Surely they didn’t know that their decision, motivated by both individual and program success, would come full circle less than a year later. Still, Steve Alford was able to turn the Wolfpack around, even with the loss of his two-way center and primary shot-maker.





While this tandem starred in the desert and helped contribute to the team’s tournament invite, Nevada rode a similar stylistic wave to that of ASU to get themselves here: a stout defense that fuels its offense.





As the No. 42 ranked team in defensive efficiency on Kenpom, Nevada wins its games by limiting their opponent’s chances to score. Of the Wolfpack’s 22 wins this season, 17 came when they allowed less than 70 points. For the season, they allow 66.4 points per game, the 75th lowest in the country. This is hardly typical of a Steve Alford team, who famously coached the 2017 UCLA Bruins, one of the most electric yet efficient college basketball offenses in recent memory. However, for Alford, it’s worked against Hurley, as he holds a record of 4-1 against the eighth-year head coach of the Sun Devils. While he doesn’t have the caliber of talent he did at UCLA to help him this time around, Alford’s roster is still very well-rounded and has the potential to catch the Sun Devils off guard.





In addition to their defensive pressure, the Wolfpack score via their own three-headed monster. Senior guard and Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas is the engine of their offense, scoring 17 points per game this season. The three-level scorer, and a familiar face for Hurley and staff, is on a particular heater for the team recently, and in Nevada's previous three games, Lucas has eclipsed 20 points in all of them, averaging 25 points in that span. His backcourt mate is another senior in Kenan Blackshear, who acts as their slashing playmaker with 14 points per game and a team-leading 4.6 assists. He is most dangerous when cutting to the basket as not only can he finish at the rim, but his accurate passes to the perimeter set up the Wolfpack well for threes, where they shoot 34 percent as a team, about the average mark for a Divison I school this season. Blackshear also does his fair share of work on the glass, taking down four boards per game.





Their third scoring option comes in the post with 7-foot center Will Baker. Acting as Washington’s backup a year ago, Baker took full advantage of the starting spot this season to average 13.5 points per game on an efficient 55 percent shooting. Baker also rips down five rebounds a game. The Wolfpack can score from all three levels, but they specifically look to the free-throw line, where they shoot 79 percent for the fourth-highest in the nation. Their 17 free throws per game are ninth as well, and ASU will have to be particularly mindful to defend without fouling, which has been a shortcoming for the Sun Devils this season.





Picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason poll, the Wolfpack made statements in the non-conference portion of the year, going 10-4 with seven wins by double-digits. They then rattled off 12 conference wins, including over other NCAA Tournament teams in Boise State, Utah State, and San Diego State, to finish fourth in the conference and place them firmly in the NCAA Tournament discussion entering conference championship week. However, Selection Sunday became an anxious few hours in Reno after the Wolfpack fell in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament to San Jose State. Their overall solid metrics and four Quad 1 wins, though, gave them just enough qualifications to hear their name called, just like the team they will meet on Wednesday.





Winning when it matters is something that the Sun Devils are familiar with. Coming into the Pac-12 Tournament, the broad consensus was that ASU was required to come away with at least two wins in Las Vegas to find their way into the field of 68. Despite résume building wins over fellow NCAA Tournament teams in Creighton, USC, and Arizona, among others, ASU seemed to be fighting a losing battle heading into last week’s events. While it wasn’t pretty, the Sun Devils outlasted Oregon State in the first round before setting up their third shot against another tournament team in USC. Having lost their first two matchups with the Trojans, the Sun Devils’ spirited fight led them to a wire-to-wire victory, ultimately putting them in the field.





The NCAA Tournament isn’t territory many expected the Sun Devils to reach at the start of the year. With much of their top talent coming via the transfer portal, no one knew how the group would mesh together, and those growing pains showed early on in a narrow win over Tarleton State and an embarrassing loss at Texas Southern. However, it all came together in New York out of all places, where the team outlasted an eventual conference champion in VCU before an 87-62 destruction of then-No. 20 ranked Michigan. This win would help propel the Sin Devils to get out to a 15-3 record, their second-best 18-game start in school history. While a close loss to a top-five team in UCLA sent them into a rough stretch of five losses in six games before scratching and clawing their way into the third March Madness appearance under Bobby Hurley.





Wednesday night in Dayton may just require another measure of resiliency by the maroon and gold to continue their March journey into the field of 64.