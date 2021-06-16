NCAA launches investigation over potential ASU recruiting violations

Devils Digest has confirmed a report that the NCAA has launched an investigation into Arizona State football concerning allegations of its coaches and staff having in-person contacts with recruits they hosted during a roughly 14-month recruiting dead period imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





This investigation was first reported by Doug Haller and Brice Feldman in The Athletic this morning. That article included an official Arizona State statement which read:





“ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program,” Arizona State vice president of media relations and strategic communications, Katie Paquet said. “In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”





Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that in regards to these allegations "...an anonymous person sent a dossier of dozens of pages to the Arizona State athletic department. It included screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails related to numerous potential violations within Arizona State’s football program."





During that recruiting dead period, college programs were regulated only to virtual contact with players, although those recruits were permitted to visit campuses with the stipulation that they would bear all expenses and couldn’t meet face-to-face with any member of the university, nor could any staff member participate in any details of their visit. Those recruits were also prohibited from entering any facilities.





According to Thamel, several members of the ASU coaching staff, as well as recruiting personnel, met on multiple occasions and in-person with several recruits during the recruiting dead period, giving them tours of the program's facilities.





Devils Digest has confirmed that ASU’s compliance department has begun interviewing members of the football staff concerning this NCAA investigation, which is a common procedure during such processes.





It remains to be seen what the scope and the actual findings of this investigation will reveal, which will naturally dedicate the gravity of any sanctions that may be levied on the program.





This is a developing story, and we will bring you any further updates on this topic as they become available.