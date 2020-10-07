ASUDevils - My Pac-12 preseason media ballot

Season predictions are always challenging, let alone trying to make them during a much delayed and shorten season. Yet, I feel that there is one element, namely, preseason preparedness level that will dictate matters in the South. Here is how I see the division races and eventual Pac-12 champion determined.









South





1. ASU – it’s no secret that compared to most of its division brethren that the Sun Devils have been able to accomplish the highest level of preseason preparation. I may be putting more emphasis on this aspect than others will, and I’m not saying Arizona State will achieve a perfect record to capture the South crown (5-1 with a loss to UCLA). Still, I feel that a new innovative offense combats a mostly inexperienced group of skill players on this side of the ball. The defensive line will play better than 2019, complementing an excellent back seven.





2. USC – Obviously, the Trojans do not lack for talent, but I feel with the preseason obstacles they had to overcome, ASU is catching them at the right time in week one. It may their only loss of the season, but it will be the difference in the division race.





3. Utah – Some think that Utah can retool much quicker than what the roster shows you in breaking in a new quarterback, new running back, and most significantly, only two returners on what was a stellar defense. That doesn't have a look of a squad that can challenge the two teams above them.





4. UCLA – Part of me thinks they could finish a spot higher, and I think they can surprise a team or two (hence my ASU record prediction) but probably not much more than that, especially with a defense that needs a lot of work.





5. Colorado – They will definitely have one of the more experienced defenses with nine starters returning. Still, it’s hardly a dominating group and certainly not formidable enough to overcome an offense that will struggle without the likes of QB Steven Montez and WR Laviska Shenault. And the Buffs will have their third different head coach in that many years. Not ideal for a team in need of improvement.





6. Arizona – Much like Colorado, lots of question marks to answer on offense, and the worst defense in the league last year lost a lot of talent to boot. The talent gap between them and the rest of the South is noticeable.









North





1. Oregon – When it’s all said and done, I believe the Ducks will have most if not all of their star players who opted for the NFL draft return. Yes, they are breaking in a new quarterback, but plenty of returning players on that side of the ball can negate that fact.





2. Cal – Part of me was tempted to ride the (quarterback) Chase Garbers bandwagon and select them to capture the North. But few schools were as handcuffed as much as they were getting ready for the season and along with a defense that has a handful or so of returning starters, I can’t see them getting over Oregon.





3. Washington – The lowest number of returning players in the North (eight) isn’t cooling the enthusiasm that some may have for the Huskies. I just see them as a middle of the pack team where they have fewer issues to deal with than the programs below them.





4. Washington State – Breaking in a new quarterback with a new head coach and a system that won’t be a carbon copy of Mike Leach’s Air Raid won’t spell success in 2020. Curious to see if nine returners on a so-so defense could help a transition go smoother.





5. Stanford – I learned a long time ago not to bet against a David Shaw Cardinal team, but with average or below skills players by and large on offense, and only three players returning on a defensive unit that was far from impressive, the struggle on The Farm is real in 2020.





6. Oregon State – Plain and simple, their talent level won’t allow to get out of the division's basement, at least not this year.









Pac-12 Champion: ASU. This is the season I feel it all comes together for the Sun Devils. Their defense is strong enough to carry an offense that may have some growing pains to go through with a new scheme and a lot of unproven players needing to step up in a hurry.









