The ballot I turned in for this year's Pac-12 Football Preseason Poll features a school in its last year in the Pac-12 leaving with a blaze of glory and a conference crown, several schools not improving their standing by much from 2022, and a prediction of Arizona State's prospects that would qualify as more optimistic than the collective sentiment of the Pac-12 media.

Here are my selections:





1. USC

2. Washington

3. Utah

4. Oregon

5. Oregon State

6. Arizona State

7. UCLA

8. Arizona

9. Washington State

10. Colorado

11. Cal

12. Stanford





Click here for my analysis of those selections