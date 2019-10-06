



The Pac-12’s Men’s Basketball Media Day will talk place on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Sun Devils will be represented there by head coach Bobby Hurley, as well as senior guard Rob Edwards and junior guard Remy Martin. In anticipation of that event, which will also feature the media preseason poll, here the ballot I submitted.





1. USC – The last few years this team hasn’t justified my high level of expectations for them, but I feel as if that trend comes to an end this season. If a solid mix of proven returning veteran players as Jonah Mathews and Nick Rakocevic, along with a Top-10 recruiting class highlighted by Isaiah Mobley Onyeka Okongwu doesn’t put up a Pac-12 championship banner up in the Galen Center, I don’t know what else will.

2. Arizona – Yes, they will need to heavily rely on a lot of freshmen this year, but history has shown that this is the type of program that doesn't stay down for long and that 8th place Pac-12 finish last season will be a distant memory by the end of this upcoming campaign. Freshmen guards Josh Green and Nico Mannion will be a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

3. Oregon – With a no. 3 recruiting class numbering seven newcomers and averaging over four stars, along with one of the best returning players in the league in senior point guard Payton Pritchard, the Ducks should remain an upper echelon in the league. How quickly all these new players can mesh with each other could however affect their rate of success.

4. ASU – Needless to say that Luguentz Dort and Zylan Cheatham leave huge shoes behind to fill, but I’m counting on veterans junior Remy Martin, junior Kimani Lawrence, senior Rob Edwards, and junior Romello White to pick up the slack effectively to pick up the slack. And with junior college transfers sharpshooter guard Alonzo Verge and forward Khalid Thomas, along with emerging sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry this group can help the Sun Devils to avoid a significant drop off from a 2nd place finish last season.

5. Washington – I really struggled with this pick. Not overlooking the top-10 recruiting class headlined by a pair of five-stars in Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart. Yet, not only do the Huskies not return any player who averaged more than 8.1 ppg in 2018-19, but the massive loss of talent from last year can hurt them on defense even more, and that has been a prevalent trait of Mike Hopkins’ squad.

6. UCLA – The Bruins may be in a period of transition with first-year head coach Mick Cronin, but he was very successful in his Cincinnati tenure and I believe he can turn around this program quicker than some may think. UCLA should be very cohesive turning to their seven returning players who saw significant minutes last year. Shareef O’Neal who missed last season due to a heart condition has been cleared since the spring and will add quite a bit of talent to this team.





7. Colorado – I know this team may be the darling of most of the Pac-12 preseason polls and returning their top-6 scorers would merit that optimism. I just feel as if their fourth-place finish last year was mainly just taking advantage of a very weak league, and I don’t think they will be as lucky this year. Love McKinley Wright IV, but with the level of talent around him he won’t be able to carry his team to a duplicate mark this season.

8. Utah – Underestimated the Utes last year, although I think this is another team that benefited quite a bit from a down season in the Pac-12. Losing four of their top five scorers from last year and having a very pedestrian recruiting class, probably won’t result anywhere near their 11-7 conference record from last season. Rebuilding mode will be in full effect in Salt Lake City.

9. Oregon State – When Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson, two of the more underrated players in the Pac-12, are clicking on all cylinders, this Beavers squad can be sneaky dangerous. But the fact that their recruiting class, ranked 43rd no less, has seven players, certainly signals a team that may pull off a surprise or two during the season, but by and large, will struggle.

10. Stanford - Tyrell Terry is a Top-100 prospect and Daejon Davis is coming off a solid sophomore season. But with a talent deficit otherwise, the Cardinal will take a step back from placing 8th last season.

11. Washington State – first-year head coach Kyle Smith can be thankful for having the talented CJ Elleby on the roster but that’s where the gratitude also ends. A challenging job doesn’t even come close to describing what lies ahead for Smith.

12. Cal – Mark Fox is another newcomer head coach with seemingly a thankless task as he also begins a long journey to try and pick up his new team from the basement of the league. Talented senior Paris Austin can only hope that his last season with the Bears can somehow defy the gloomy predictions but that may be wishful thinking.

