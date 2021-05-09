ASUDevils - Murphy’s gem in first college start propels ASU past Cal, 7-2

Murphy, making just his third pitching appearance of the season and his collegiate debut as a starter, went seven innings, gave up just one hit, had only one walk and struck out three Cal batters. The redshirt freshman left-hander, who is normally an outfielder for the Sun Devils, seemed to improve as the day went on as he retired the last 15 batters he faced.

Murphy’s start was a much-needed performance for ASU. The Sun Devils have taxed their bullpen this season with the losses of three of their best starters in Cooper Benson, Boyd Vander Kooi and Erik Tolman to Tommy John surgery. With Murphy pitching seven innings, ASU head coach Tracy Smith only needed to use two pitchers in Sunday’s game.

Murphy’s start was extra impressive because he outdueled Cal ace Grant Holman. Holman, who entered the day with a 2.36ERA, went six innings but gave up nine hits and four earned runs.

Murphy was not the only unlikely hero for the Sun Devils on Sunday. Nate Baez, who normally plays in the infield, got a rare start at catcher. The redshirt freshman got the scoring started for the Sun Devils in the top of the second with a solo home run to left field. The homer was his first this season.

After Baez’s home run, the usual suspects did the rest of ASU’s damage. The Sun Devils added another run in the second inning on a Hunter Jump infield single. In the top of the fourth, Sean McLain plated two runs on a double which proved to be the game-winning hit. In the top of the eighth, Drew Swift padded ASU’s lead with a two-run home run. ASU added one more insurance run in the top of the ninth inning as Kade Higgins scored on a wild pitch by Cal relief pitcher Mitchell Scott.

Will Levine came in for ASU in the bottom of the eighth inning and pitched the remainder of the game. While he did not show nearly the prowess of Murphy on Sunday, he did his job. Giving up two runs on four hits over two innings does not look good in the box score but both of the runs he gave up were on double play groundouts.

ASU’s next matchup is on the road on Tuesday at 12 p.m. Arizona time against Nevada. The Wolfpack are in second place in the Mountain West with a conference record of 15-9. The two teams met on March 2 with ASU winning 13-4 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.