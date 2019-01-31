Everywhere you looked, throughout his recruiting process, you would see Jayden Daniels described as a dual-threat quarterback. Per Rivals’ ratings, he’s listed as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class.

Daniels disagrees.

Well, maybe not with the notion of No. 2 in the country. He may have a chance to prove that this season, for all he knows.

No, Daniels specifically sees the dual-threat label as a misconception, a common one.

Sure, he has the rushing stats — nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 31 rushing scores in just his past two seasons — that would garner such a title. Nevertheless, he describes himself differently.

“I don’t feel I’m a dual-threat,” Daniels said. “I get labeled as one, but I feel like I’m just a pocket-passer that can make plays with his legs when it’s needed, not just when I want to.”

Sure, he’s a “dual-threat” in the sense that he can do two different things at a high level, but he’s not interested in the scramble-first playing style connotation that is often carried by that term.

“I feel like I can sit back in the pocket and make all of those throws,” he added. “But also, when nothing’s there if something’s broken down, I feel like I can get play and make something out of nothing. Not meaning, like, 60-yard touchdowns, but also getting five yards instead of taking a sack.”

Daniels can throw the ball, and he can do it quite well, and he’s ready to make that clear. In four years as the starter at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, Calif. he totaled 14,007 passing yards — a CIF Southern section record — and 107 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes as a senior.

Yes, those numbers are legitimate. So is Daniels.

“It’s just making plays, extending plays,” he said. “Making something out of nothing. Other guys have the capability of doing that, but I feel that’s what I can well.”

However, he’s not the only young quarterback on his team with something to prove; everyone knows that.

For the last four years, he was the go-to guy, the superstar, the stat machine and the human highlight reel on a successful high school team.

Now, he’s locked in the four-man quarterback battle — one that features himself, fellow freshmen Ethan Long and Joey Yellen, and redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole — that has already filled headlines, and will undoubtedly continue to do so even more as the spring and summer sessions take shape.

“We all know what’s at stake,” he said. “Everybody knows. But at the end of the day, we’re out here, we’re all friends, close friends, we all talk, so there’s no awkwardness.”

That’s what he came here to do. In fact, the competitive nature Herm Edwards instilled in his first iteration of ASU football — one that was often talked about on the defensive side of the ball in 2018 — was a major selling point for Daniels to take his talents to Tempe.

“The best players play,” Daniels said. “So, if I come in and I do what I’ve got to do, I know they won’t just play somebody that’s ahead. If I’m not the best player, then they’re going to play the best player no matter what.

“It’s the open competition. I know if somebody pulls away as the starter… I know that the coaches are going to have their back 100 percent. All the players are, too.”

Between Edwards’ background, his demeanor as a coach, and his willingness to give young players a shot to earn significant playing time — among other factors — Daniels was sold.

“Really cool dude, really down to earth dude,” Daniels said. “He looks out for everybody, he’s going to take care of you. He’s for his players, he cares about his players, so that’s one thing that caught my eye.”

“No matter how old you are, what age you are, you can still lead in some type of way,” he added. “You don’t have to be the loudest guy, you can lead by example.”

Daniels added that the way Edwards couples notoriety and fame with likeability, friendliness, and humility — as well as his NFL pedigree and knowledge of the next level — particularly caught his eye.

“That’s a really unique combination,” he said. “Just knowing that a coach that’s been at the level that all players want to get to, he knows what it takes, what coaches and GMs and owners are looking for in players to get to the next level.”

According to Daniels, rising sophomore linebackers Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler — two of the figureheads of that “play the best player regardless of experience” mantra, who started for nearly their entire freshmen seasons in 2018 — were two individuals with which he particularly bonded from his arrival on campus.

“I want to do what they did,” Daniels said. “I don’t know if it’ll happen, we’ll see where it goes, but when I came on my official visit, they took me under their wing, so when I committed, those are the guys I was talking to.”

Butler added that he and Robertson wanted to provide the same veteran leadership from the get-go that they experienced from guys like Jay Jay Wilson, Kobe Williams, Chase Lucas, and others a year ago.

“I feel like he chose the right place to come to,” Butler said. “He’s going to have a lot of competition, that’s something that he can do. I believe in him. I believe in all of the quarterbacks we’ve got right now.”

With a pivotal set of spring practices ahead of him, the competition for the starting job

Will undoubtedly be the focus, but Daniels echoed the same team-first mindset that continues to overshadow all negative connotations of competition within the Sun Devils program.

“I can’t tell you if I’ll be the starting quarterback right now. There are three other great quarterbacks in the room… It’s just going out there and just playing football, at the end of the day. Best player plays.”

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!