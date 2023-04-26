The stage was set in the bottom of the 10th inning. The shadow of the grandstand crept across home plate, reminding the 500 or so fans who remained at Phoenix Municipal Stadium just how old this afternoon’s endeavor had become. Nearly four hours after first pitch, Luke Keaschall dug into the box with one out and men on first and second. He could win the ballgame with a base hit, something that has come with an absurd bounty for the Sun Devil second baseman over the last two weeks.





Instead, he hit a sharp ground ball just to the left of second base, a tailor-made double play that sent the ballgame to the 11th. Keaschall ran past first and halfway to the right field foul pole in frustration. Cal State Fullerton, up off the mat from a 9-1 beating it took against ASU last night, rallied for three runs in the top of the 11th and closed out a quiet bottom half to salvage a midweek split with an 11-8 victory over Arizona State (28-13).





“We knew it was going to be tough today, even though we beat up on them pretty good last night this is a good team,” Jacob Tobias said of Fullerton. “There’s definitely room for improvement in (energy), today being the second midweek and using a lot of guys last week, and a big week this week, you have to dig deep.”





Ross Dunn got the start for the Sun Devils, officially relinquishing the Friday starter role after two poor outings in that role. He was much better on this day, logging two scoreless innings on what is usually his bullpen day. Willie Bloomquist said after the game that a Sunday start for Dunn is on the table in Eugene.





Dunn gave way to Josh Hansell, who crumbled in the third and fourth. After ASU took a 1-0 lead in the second, Fullerton put up two runs in the third and fourth to take a 4-1 advantage.





As hot as this ASU team is, there are certainly weak spots in the impressive armor. Unsurprisingly for ASU fans, those weaknesses can be found on the mound. While the back end of the bullpen is airtight, with Pivaroff and Stevenson both pitching like conference relievers of the year, the rocky transition from starter to those two can be a rollercoaster.





“We’re looking for a guy to step up in those middle innings that we can rely upon,” Bloomquist explained. “Somebody has to step up and throw the ball over the plate and get outs in those innings because those are huge outs to get to Piv and Owen late.”





As they have all season long, ASU immediately stepped on the gas once it was facing a multi-run deficit. Nick McLain singled to center, before taking second on a wild pitch. Luke Keaschall grounded out, setting up Jacob Tobias. He stroked the first pitch he saw the other way, deep into the left center field gap. Nu’u Contrades followed suit just two pitches later, trading places with Tobias. In the blink of an eye, Arizona State trailed by just one.





Fullerton added a run in the top of the fifth when Hansell allowed a solo shot to right field with two outs and two strikes. It was a forgettable outing overall for Hansell, who has been much improved this year but still hasn’t demonstrated mastery of the strike zone necessary to be relied upon in high leverage innings.





Christian Bodlovich, who was arguably Arizona State’s best reliever in 2022, has effectively pitched himself out of the rotation. His 8.44 ERA paints a picture of what has been an abysmal campaign. He struggled this afternoon, as he has all year, recording just one out. He entered in the fourth tasked with cleaning up Hansell’s mess. A two-run single on the first pitch he threw quelled any hopes of that.





“I don’t know. That’s something we’re trying to figure out,” Bloomquist said of Bodlovich. “His breaking ball doesn’t have the same bite, the fastball was 87 always, but it had some late action that’s not there now. We’d love to have him back to that role.”





This team only feels comfortable when it trails by multiple runs, so the 5-3 deficit it faced in the middle innings on Wednesday was like playing a video game on easy mode. With the bases loaded and one out, Tobias did what he’s quietly done for Arizona State all year. He delivered. Tobias launched a grand slam to dead center field, rattling off the batter’s eye and turning a two-run deficit into a two-run advantage with one mighty cut. On a team that features no shortage of offensive firepower, Tobias’s role in the middle of the order has become something ASU fans can rely upon.





“It’s definitely the work I put in off the field with my swing. In the game of baseball, it’s really easy to get away from that,” Tobias explained. “So it’s just trusting the work. Trusting what I’m doing because it’s got me to where I’m at.”





You hear about Ryan Campos, Luke Keaschall, and Nick McLain. The freshmen get love because of the novelty, but Tobias, for some reason, falls outside of this hype. After another two-hit game Wednesday, his average sits at .345, he’s driven in 48 runs, and his OPS hit the four-digit mark for the first time this season. By all metrics, he’s putting together an All-Pac-12 caliber season.





Looking ahead, ASU travels to Eugene this weekend for another pivotal Pac-12 series that will feature a pair of ranked teams. The tests will keep coming for the Sun Devils, and they won’t get much easier. ASU welcomes Stanford the weekend of May 5 and deals with UCLA the final weekend of the season after a trip to USC on May 12. It’s the time of year that can begin to drag in college baseball, but ASU is playing meaningful baseball in May.





“It’s important to stay even,” Tobias said calmly. “Eliminate the really high highs and the really low lows. Don’t try to change anything; it’s been working for us, so there’s no reason to change it.”