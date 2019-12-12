In a game where one team shoots 17 threes, the other one 16, and one team shoots 21 percent better than the other one, it would seem like the better shooting team in that department would win a high majority of the time, right?



That was not the case tonight, as the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) overcame a lackluster shooting performance from the field to defeat the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6) 88-79 at home.

“It’s just becoming a little bit repetitive,” coach Bobby Hurley admitted. “I asked the locker room, ‘how many guys had an open three tonight?’ And there were a lot of hands go up, and not a lot of baskets went through the rim again.

“We’re going to get to the point where we got to start evaluating whether we should be taking those shots, or who should be taking them, because as you keep working through the season—we’re almost a third of the way through the year, things should start turning.”

It never felt like ASU was truly in danger of losing the game, leading by as much as 18 with under nine minutes to play, and never letting the Panthers get within seven even as they stormed back.

Still, the team’s shooting performance is what kept the game ostensibly competitive, and the visitors feeling like they had a fighting chance until the final minute.

The Sun Devils finished the first half 3-for-12 from beyond the arc, and by the end of the game were 5-for-17, a 29 percent showing.

“Not only did they take them, but they were open shots—like wide open shots that were not made,” Hurley said. “So, got to make them, got to make the most of your minutes out there, bottom line.”

On the flip side, the Panthers had hit 3-of-6 triples by halftime, and finished the contest 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, a clean 50 percent shooting effort. These team numbers are slightly deceiving, however, when taking a closer look at the distribution of three-point shots taken.

For Prairie View A&M, a 5-for-8 effort from three by senior guard Darius Williams, who finished with a game-high 26 points, combined with 3-for-7 three-point shooting night by senior guard Chancellor Ellis (all nine points came off those three-point field goals) practically accounted for the entire team’s output from deep.

As for the Sun Devils, their 17 three-point attempts came from seven different players, all of whom shot between one and four triples.

“I think that we shoot better in drilling and segments in practice,” Hurley commented, “but it doesn’t matter if it’s not carrying over when the lights are on.”

Outside of junior point guard Remy Martin—the team’s leading scorer with 21 points thanks to 9-for-11 free-throw shooting and a 5-for-9 effort from the field, including 2-for-2 from three—nobody else shot better than 33 percent from deep.

Sophomore guard Elias Valtonen (five points, three rebounds) and junior transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr (season-high 20 points, 6-for-12 field goals, 7-for-8 free throws, four rebounds, two assists) both didn’t hurt the team’s percentage by each shooting 1-for-3 from deep (even if they should’ve done better). Everyone else who shot a three-pointer did.

“It’s very frustrating (to shoot the way we did),” Verge said. “Knowing that we work on shooting so much in practice, people knock down shots, and it’s very frustrating seeing shots go in in practice, and then you come in and translating to the game, it doesn’t go in.”

Senior guard Rob Edwards probably deserves the least flack of all the guys who shot poorly from deep, as he scored 14 points-- tied with junior forward Romello White for third on the team-- despite making only 1-of-4 triples. Overall, Edwards made 4-of-9 field goals and 5-of-7 free throws, adding a rebound to his effort.

Sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry and freshman guard Jaelen House each missed a pair of triples, while junior forward Kimani Lawrence added a three-point miss as well. They all scored between three and five points each, combining for 12 total between the trio.

To go off of what Hurley said earlier, the poor percentages from three are really self-inflicted, as the Sun Devils took much more open shots from deep than ones that were contested.

“I thought we moved the ball great,” White said. “We weren’t selfish with our passes like we’ll make one pass, and even though the guy’s kind of open he’ll make another pass for a wide-open shot.

“A couple passes out of the post were open, we got a lot of open looks, even though we may not have knocked down every one of them, we had a lot of open looks and I feel like we passed the ball great today.”

White certainly performed great himself, grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds in addition to the 14 points for his third straight double-double. More impressively, he only did this on 2-for-2 shooting from the field, as he knocked down 10-of-14 free throws in a game-high in fouls. He also had a team-high two blocks and added a steal and assist.

Perhaps this is a good time to reiterate that, despite the negative underlying tone of this article from an ASU perspective, the Sun Devils did come away with a win, which will be all that matters in the grand scheme of the season.

As a result, there were lots of positives in addition to White’s performance such as Verge’s 20 points being a career-high at the division-one level, Lawrence’s three steals tying a career high, and freshman center Jalen Graham tallying a rebound, block, and +6 rating despite playing an oddly low five minutes.

“I think Romello when he had chances, I thought he was excellent,” Hurley said. “Remy’s line was terrific…he was really good, ‘Mello was good, I think Verge had some good moments, especially in the second half.”

Of course, the concern with tonight’s performance stems from what lies ahead, which is three higher-level teams that could easily beat ASU if they miss open shots the way they did tonight.

But as many Sun Devil fans know all too well, this team is as good as any at playing up or down to its level of competition, something even White admitted is a problem that needs to continue to be addressed.

Next up are the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) Saturday at 6 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.