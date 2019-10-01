Arizona State enters its bye week near the halfway mark of the 2019 season and this gives the Devils Digest’s staff a great opportunity to render their opinions on what has transpired to date, single out standout players and project how the Sun Devils will fare the rest of the season.

Jordan Kaye - Has ASU’s current 4-1 mark surprised you at all or has it met your expectations? The only thing that has really surprised me so far in Arizona State season is that it beat Michigan State while losing to Colorado. Other than that, I think a 4-1 start was to be expected in Herm Edwards’ second season. Now, coming into the season, I was not expecting Cal to be any good; so that win, looking at it now, is a tad more surprising given what the Golden Bears were able to accomplish before playing ASU. Of course, even with Michigan State and Cal, the front half of ASU’s schedule is easier than the latter half. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? For how much change and injuries have plagued the ASU offensive line, I’ve thought Dave Christensen’s group has performed above most people’s standards, given the circumstances. Aside from the Michigan State game, Jayden Daniels has, for the most part, had time to throw the ball or evade the pocket. The group only allowed three sacks and nine tackles for loss in the last two games. As mentioned earlier, even if Daniels can’t find anything downfield, he has space and holes to run to and still pick up yardage -- the offensive line should be commended for blocking for upwards of three and a half seconds. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? I don’t think there is anyone major offensive aspect that needs to be addressed. Daniels will become more experienced and be better at reading RPOs and finding his open receivers downfield. The offensive line will build up continuity as the year progresses and has played well for everything that’s been thrown at them. Eno is still Eno. I guess the one thing that has stuck out to me is the number of drops. According to PFF, ASU has 10 drops through five games. Off the top of my head, I remember A.J. Carter dropping two balls near the goal line against Sac State, Frank Darby dropping a deep ball along the sideline against Colorado and Curtis Hodges dropping an easy 3rd-down ball against Cal. ASU is a young team that, week-to-week, doesn’t have a whole lot of room for error. A few drops against Oregon or Utah may be the difference between a win or loss - What are some of the defensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? Even though they’ve only racked up two interceptions, ASU’s secondary has really impressed me. They have been vital in the Sun Devils climbing into the Top 10 of scoring defense in the country and limiting every team aside from Colorado to under 20 points. Kobe Williams, Aashari Crosswell, Evan Fields and Chase Lucas have all played extremely well so far -- albeit not against many highly-prolific offenses. ASU’s defense has allowed an average of over 220 yards passing, but consider that opponents were playing from behind in every game but Colorado. To consider that and then think about how many times the Devils’ secondary has kept teams out of the end zone, they have to be the most impressive part of the ASU defense. - What are some of the defensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? With the loss of Renell Wren, pressure on the quarterback was the concern for ASU. Through five games, the Sun Devils only have eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 40 QB hurries. The Sun Devils front, which is supposed to rely on deception and trickery along the front has had trouble breaking through. Brian Lewerke had all do. As did Steven Montez. ASU’s secondary has been so good that the lack of pressure hasn’t killed the defense yet but when Justin Herbert and receivers like the trio at USC start to play ASU, something will happen if they have all day. D.J. Davidson has been a force inside and has been very good at run stoppage but hasn’t brought much pressure up the middle. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain said he expects 25 sacks from his linemen, right now they have five. That needs to change. - Offensive MVP in the first five games? This has to be Jayden Daniels, doesn’t it? Without him, where would ASU be? Off the hand, they probably aren’t winning the Michigan State or Cal game, both of which he led late-game, game-winning drives. He’s thrown for nearly 1,300 yards, five touchdowns, just one interception and has completed 60 percent of his passes. And when nothing is open, his legs have picked up countless first downs and bailed the Sun Devils out of numerous plays that, under most quarterbacks, would have resulted in a loss of yards. Daniels was a highly-touted freshman but for him to come in and play with such poise and smarts so early has been really amazing. His running back has had some trouble finding space. His wide receivers have had trouble catching balls at times. His offensive line is patchwork. And yet, he’s led ASU to four wins and a pair of game-winning drives against ranked teams on the road.

Sophomore safety Aashari Crosswell has been one of the defenisve standouts thus far



- Defensive MVP in the first five games? I would say the defensive MVP thus far has been Aashari Crosswell. We saw it last week against Cal. On the Golden Bears last drive, Croswell came up with a huge deflection on 3rd down then got to the quarterback on 4th down. Though he only has one interception this season, it seems like Crosswell has been everywhere. He’s the highest-rated defender on ASU’s defense and has avoided any crucial, game-changing mistakes. I think Tillman Evan Fields and linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas have also played much better than expected and been tackling machines. - Who is the most surprising player on either side of the ball in the first five games? Since I already mentioned him, I will refrain from putting Daniels (I am surprised by how well he has played given the circumstances). So, instead, I will say Tillman Evan Fields, who currently leads the team in tackles. This is so surprising because when the season started I thought Fields was going to be backing up Graduate Tyler Whiley at Tillman. Instead, he started and has become one of the defense's best play-makers, reading the O-line much better and trusting his eyes when picking a hole. Fields has developed quite a lot since last year, which bodes well for ASU, given he’s just a junior. - Who is the biggest key player on each side of the ball for the second half of the season? I think for the offense, it’s Eno Benjamin. Despite his five-game stretch, opposing defenses are still going to key in on Daniels and try their best to disrupt him. When Benjamin can take the load off of him, as he did in the Cal game, ASU’s offense is much more balanced and the deep passing game opens up more. On defense, I think it’s Merlin Robertson -- even Antonio Pierce has said that Robertson hasn’t had his best start to the season. The reason I say Robertson is because we all saw last year how much impact he can have on a game when he’s rolling. He gets to the quarterback, he stops the run, he disrupts things in coverage, he can be the best defender ASU has. If he gets back to his 2018 form, ASU’s defense may be able to take another step forward. - What was your preseason prediction and do you feel that in light of ASU's current record that it could accomplish it? My preseason prediction was 8-5 and after ASU’s 4-1 start I think they will likely either get to eight or nine wins. I think ASU will beat Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, and Arizona with the USC game in early November being a toss-up. Cody Whitehouse - Has ASU’s current 4-1 mark surprised you at all or has it met your expectations? Before the season I could have realistically seen ASU sitting at this record best-case scenario heading into their bye week. While this seemed realistic, the flurry of changes among the offensive line and the sheer number of freshmen playing in prominent roles have made this start more of a surprise. While preseason we would have expected the team’s, lone loss heading into the bye week to be Michigan State, I think the team and coaching staff as a whole can be content with two Top-25 wins on the road. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? Finding offensive standouts up to this point in the season can be hard given the team’s slow start on this side of the ball. While it was a slow start, I think the play of Jayden Daniels both through the air and on the ground have been nothing short of impressive. The true freshman has transitioned from high school to college in an almost seamless fashion. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? While the running game has not been as bad as we may think, I think it is an area that must be addressed moving forward. Teams began the season keying on Eno Benjamin in the backfield and daring Arizona State to try and win with their true freshman quarterback. Now that we know the Sun Devils can win behind the arm of Daniels, we may see less of a focus on Benjamin which could open more running lanes for the junior back. - What are some of the defensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? When it comes to the defense, I believe it is a sense of depth that has been most impressive of the group. We have seen backups be able to fill the void when necessary and not experience a drop off that we may expect from starters to backups. This was highlighted in the win against Cal from the performances of freshman Willie Hearts and transfer Jack Jones who filled in for the injured Cam Phillips and Kobe Williams respectively. - What are some of the defensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? Despite the team’s hot start on this side of the ball, there has been one key area that has been lackluster for the Sun Devils. Their pass rush. The limited play of arguably the team’s best pass rusher Tyler Johnson has not helped the team in this area by any stretch either. Struggling to get to the quarterback has allowed teams to pick apart the team’s secondary as shown in the loss to Colorado. - Offensive MVP in the first five games? There are several different options and ways to go for the Sun Devils here but I think the answer has to come around to Jayden Daniels. Not only are his stats impressive through the halfway point, but his leadership and sense of calmness have also seemed to have rubbed off on those around him. The end result? An offense that has been able to pull off multiple game-winning drives late in games. - Defensive MVP in the first five games? It’s extremely hard to pinpoint just one player on a defense that has been so effective to begin the year but if I had to pick one it would come down to Evan Fields. At the Tillman position, the junior has led the team in tackles with a total of 39 and has been a vital part of the team’s success. Fields was caught in an early-season battle for reps with Tyler Whiley but has since solidified his spot as the starter. Given the Tillman position’s importance in Danny Gonzales 3-3-5 scheme, it’s no surprise Fields is one of the top candidates for defensive MVP. - Who is the most surprising player on either side of the ball in the first five games? When it comes to most surprising, of cornerback transfer Jack Jones definitely fits the bill. Coming into Tempe, no one had a clue of what to expect of the former five-star recruit from USC. What the Sun Devils got was a key role player in the secondary that has fit nicely along the side of fellow cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams. - Who is the biggest key player on each side of the ball for the second half of the season? The Sun Devils season will ultimately rely on the legs of Eno Benjamin to see if his three-touchdown performance against Cal can carry momentum moving forward. While the team has had success in this part of the season, looming matchups against Utah and USC will need the record-setting back from a year ago to help a young and inexperienced offense overcome these hurdles. - What was your preseason prediction and do you feel that in light of ASU's current record that it could accomplish it? Going into the year I predicted a record of 8-4, just one game better than last season’s 7-5 season. Given the team’s current record I believe they are a little ahead of schedule this season as they could easily have entered the bye week with 2 or 3 losses. Now that we know more about the Pac-12 we can say that ASU has a realistic chance of ending the season of being right on pace to hit this mark. With matchups that could go either way against USC, Oregon, and Utah, the Sun Devils have a ceiling of being a 9-win team with the floor of last year’s mark of 7 wins.

ASU running back Eno Benjamin first five games of 2019 have similar stats to his career season of 2018

Chris Gleason

- Has ASU’s current 4-1 mark surprised you at all or has it met your expectations? I would consider ASU's 4-1 start a pleasant surprise, considering my expectations that they would be defeated by Michigan State and California on the road. I don't think there's anything to be surprised about in their 1-1 start to Pac-12 play, although most people likely would've expected the win and the loss to be flip-flopped. However, a lot more people than I expected though they'd defeat Cal before the season, yet even those who expected ASU to be 4-1 instead of 3-2 at this point would've expected that loss to be at Michigan State. This season has been another classic example of ASU always playing up or down to their competition. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? The way Jayden Daniels has been able to spread the ball around in his past couple of games has been nothing short of impressive, especially for a true freshman quarterback. Although Colorado was ASU's one loss, that was the current offense's best showing to date with 31 points. In that game, Daniels completed passes to nine different receivers, and that trend continued against Cal as he completed passes to eight different guys- an impressive feat when you *only* throw for 184 yards. If freshmen Jordan Kerley, Ricky Pearsall and Geordon Porter continues to be involved, the unit will only grow more confident and dangerous as the season progresses. - What are some of the offensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? I think no question the offensive line is something that needs to be continuously scrutinized and addressed. I understand it's key to settle on a starting five, which they were able to do prior to the Michigan State contest, and as a result, the unit has played better in each of the last three games. But of course, everything's all good and dandy when you're the No. 20 team in the nation. The bottom line is this team has struggled to be a dominant run offense, and that's a combination of other teams stacking the box and having two true freshmen on the front five. It's been good, not great, which begs questions about if Cade Cote will return to the lineup when he comes back from his broken foot in a few weeks? How close is senior Roy Hemsley to being able to play, as we saw him sub in late in the Cal game? If or when Jarrett Bell gets healthy, could he work his way back to playing time? If the unit starts to struggle more and the team loses games as a result, these questions will only get louder. - What are some of the defensive aspects that have impressed you in 2019? Oh boy, where to start with this defense...aside from being impressed that every single starter is at least good, if not great, and that no single player is a "weak link" on the unit, I have to say the lack of missed tackles has impressed me the most. It's something many take for granted or don't think about- and I know I make this comparison a lot but I can't say it enough- but the difference between the ASU defense of my freshman year in 2016 and these guys is literally night and day in that department. Sure, the Colorado game was a poor showing for missed tackles, but through five games that one has proven to be an exception, not the rule. Even still, I don't think that showing against the Buffs would've been even one of the five worst games of the season for the ASU defense of just a few years ago. People who don't appreciate the turnaround Danny Gonzales has brought, especially with such a young group of players, need to open their eyes. - What are some of the defensive aspects that have to be thoroughly addressed for the rest of the season? I don't think it's being too harsh, and I've got to imagine Gonzales would agree, in saying that this defense needs to do a better job of capitalizing on their turnover opportunities. As well as they've played, quite frankly it's a joke that this group only has two interceptions, because they could easily have at least eight if they could catch balls that've bounced off their hands, or made a more aggressive play here or there (for example, the last touchdowns Jack Jones allowed to Colorado's Tony Brown). Now, the team has recovered five fumbles while forcing nine, a respectable output on the surface, but that's another area where other teams have had "unforced fumbles," for lack of a better term, and the Sun Devils have failed to recover many of them. ASU has been good, not great, in capitalizing on opportunities to get turnovers. That's something that could help take this unit to that next level, which at this point is being an elite group. - Offensive MVP in the first five games? I think I know the obvious choices, so I'm going to be a little bit unique/creative. I'm going to pick senior starting center, Cohl Cabral. "Offensive linemen don't win MVP's," they say. Well, guess what, Cabral is mine, and if you've watched how much time and space Daniels has had to throw, and sometimes run, in the last few games, you shouldn't be surprised. While this, and the marked improvement in the running game in the past two contests are something that should obviously be attributed to the line as a whole, Cabral stands out among the pack. He still hasn't had a penalty called on him, by my count, unlike fellow seniors Steve Miller and Alex Losoya, who both got called for careless penalties in each of the past two contests (Miller vs. Colorado, Losoya vs. Cal). Additionally, offensive line coach Christensen and the freshmen starters rave about Cabral's role in helping their development and improvement, and it's something Cabral himself admitted he takes great pride in. Most will overlook him, and the work of his unit, as is only natural for the casual fan. I refuse to do the same. - Defensive MVP in the first five games? I have to go with redshirt freshman safety Cam Phillips as my defensive MVP. It's a very tough thing to choose, but I have to agree with Gonzales' assessment after the Cal game that he's been ASU's most productive player play-for-play, so what more do you need for convincing than that? Yes, he dislocated his elbow late in the Colorado contest which is why he missed Friday's game. Prior to that, his 27 tackles were second on the team, he's still tied with the team lead with four passes defended and 1 interception, and is now tied with Aashari Crosswell with two turnovers forced (interception, forced fumble) after the sophomore's interception at the end of the first half vs. Cal. He also adds 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery, and while true freshman Willie Harts stepped in and hardly missed a beat, Harts himself said that Phillips deserves a lot of credit for helping him prepare to play, citing their strong mutual friendship. - Who is the biggest key player on each side of the ball for the second half of the season? This is a tough one, but I'm going to go with senior linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas. Maybe his performance isn't a surprise to ASU coaches, as linebackers coach Antonio Pierce at one point called him the only "penciled-in starter" during Spring practice, but I think most of the time people focus on Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler when talking about the LB's, and rightfully so, as both played beyond their years as true freshmen and still do as true sophomores. But Kearse-Thomas somehow gets lost in the mix, even though he leads the team with five tackles for loss (1.5 for sacks), while adding a pass defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 25 tackles over five games, a stretch where- by the way- he's had to miss several snaps due to recurring injuries. I think he's more of a surprise to the casual fan than anyone else, but a pleasant one so far nonetheless. On offense, it's quarterback Jayden Daniels, plain and simple. If he can continue to make strides and start finding more of these open receivers he misses streaking downfield, this offense could be consistently good- and dare I say, dangerous. On defense, I've got to go with linebacker Tyler Johnson. Remember when the pass rush was so terrible against Colorado? It's no coincidence that Johnson missed that contest due to injury. Then he's back against Cal, and what do you know, the Sun Devils tallied three sacks in a much-improved pass-rush effort, with Johnson adding 0.5 sacks and 1 tackle for loss himself. An elite defense starts with the pass rush because defensive backs and linebackers can't guard guys forever, especially with the rules of today's game. Gonzales wasn't playing around when he called Johnson the team's top pass-rusher at Camp T and he could make or break the unit's success for the rest of the season in that department. - What was your preseason prediction and do you feel that in light of ASU's current record that it could accomplish it? My preseason prediction was going the safe route, picking ASU to finish the regular season 7-5 for a third straight season. They're obviously on track to do much better, but I still don't see them finishing better than 8-4 with Washington State, Utah, USC and Oregon still looming. It will help that 3 of those 4 are at home though, so here's to hoping I'm wrong again- as I'm a man of my word and will stick by my original prediction.



If junior WR Frank Darby can truly be an effective downfield threat the ASU offense will be considerably more potent