Arizona State held its annual media day on Tuesday. As I listened to the program's coaches and players answer questions from the swarths of television, print and online reporters like myself, I was left with several questions that I believe only the season can answer. Here are those questions:

Who is the starting quarterback?

ASU junior QB Dillon Sterling-Cole (Paul Yee)

Herm Edwards was clear in his media day comments that the nod to ultimately take starting snaps could be given to Joey Yellen or Jaden Daniels if Dillon Sterling-Cole finds himself on equal footing as the competition winds down. It only makes sense that the Sun Devils give the young players every chance to earn the starting job. Those are the players who present the largest upside for the longest amount of time. All three of the quarterbacks that likely have a shot at starting have evident potential, but also inspire some questions. -Dillon Sterling Cole has the support of many of the teammates that he's trained alongside for the last three years, and we've certainly seen flashes of his gifts as a pure passer, but does he have the makeup of someone who can primarily be a believable and inspiring leader over just being a friend to the players on this team? -Joey Yellen is an intelligent player with a big arm who has already begun to reshape his body in hopes it will stand up to the rigors of the college game, but can he adjust to the increased speed of both the defense, as well as the increased speed in which he has to make decisions? -Jayden Daniels proved at the high school level that he was a cut above as an offensive facilitator, but will he be able to learn how to trust the system to work in conjunction with his abilities, and will his frame allow him to be durable enough to handle the inevitable big hits a quarterback takes?

ASU freshman QB Jayden Daniels (Paul Yee)

While it's possible that one of the quarterbacks does more than enough to earn the job in fall camp, we won't know if they truly deserve that role until there's a linebacker in a different uniform blitzing on the outside and an opposing defensive backfield lined up in press coverage. I expect this battle to live on until one of the players emphatically claims the job, and the best place to truly end the battle would be on the road in East Lansing.

Is the defensive line ready to carry their weight?

Arizona State returns a talented group of linebackers and defensive backs, but any defense that truly aspires to be elite needs to be able to pressure the quarterback. The Sun Devils' defensive line returns a cumulative 14.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks, led by sophomore Jermayne Lole, who individually contributed five TFLs and three sacks, respectively. The biggest question marks on this unit have to do with health, as Shannon Foreman and D.J. Davidson have battled serious injuries in their time in Tempe. The second biggest question will be whether or not new defensive line coach Jamar Cain can help sustain the progress of Lole, get JuCo transfer T.J. Pesefea up to speed, and maximize the potential of George Lea, who is under his fifth different position coach in five years.

Can the Sun Devils restore the glory of the tight end?

The Arizona State Sun Devils brought the world Todd Heap and Zach Miller, but in recent years, the tight end position has done little to contribute to the receiving game. Production has trailed off since the 2015 season to the point where the ensuing three combined still fail the meet 2015's statistical output from Kody Kohl and Raymond Epps, who together had 36 receptions for 520 yards and five scores. Players who showed promise at the position, like Raymond Epps and JayJay Wilson, have grad transferred out of the program I asked offensive coordinator Rob Likens if ASU is going to be able to bring tight end back to prominence, and this was his response: "I'd like to get better with the play action pass, get the tight ends incorporated more. They have to be deserving to get the ball, too. I'm not saying that they weren't in the past, but they've got to prove it in practice, which I think they will. I've got a lot of confidence in Tommy Hudson, when the ball comes his way, that he's going to catch it. He's really sure-handed, he's tough, he's a leader. He cares as much about this program as anybody, so he's a guy you want to get the ball, you want him to have opportunities." Rob Likens also addressed the elephant in the room in his comments- the tight end's involvement is going to depend a whole lot on quarterback performance, which makes the question of how ASU is going to increase tight end usage unanswerable at this time.

Can Ty Whiley make the most of his last chance?

ASU senior DB Tyler Whiley (Paul Yee)

Ty Whiley was a four-star receiver out of Chaparral High, but never cracked the two-dep at his original intended position. Three position changes later, Whiley seemed to have found a home at Arizona State's Tillman safety position, but a bad ankle break cost him his redshirt season. The NCAA awarded Whiley a sixth year of eligibility, and now he's got one last opportunity to show off the talent that teammates past and present often attribute to him in conversations with the press. ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales had this to say: "His teammates like him because he's a really good guy. They gravitate to him. He has some natural leadership stuff on defense that we probably missed last year, being an older guy. It might help having him this year as opposed to last year where we tried to manufacture that position with three guys... but until you have live bullets, there's a lot of question marks on Tyler Whiley. He's put in the work, he's got the right attitude, so I hope he's as good as we think as coaches, because if he is he'll help us in our secondary, because I think we have a really talented secondary." Third-year starting CB Chase Lucas says that no matter what role Whiley serves on the field, he'll still be considered a leader off the field. "He's the leader. He's the vocal point of the defense... I have the most experience on our defense. I literally do. I have the most snaps, all that. So when I respect a dude like Ty, whatever he says, is done."

Can Chase Lucas live in the moment?

Chase Lucas watched close friend and longtime teammate N'Keal Harry get drafted 32nd overall in this year's NFL Draft. One pick later, close friend and fellow cornerback Byron Murphy was selected. Lucas spent the summer feeling the pressure to join them shift in his direction. Inquiries from friends and supporters flooded in- is he going to jump to the NFL after his redshirt junior season? Will he do enough to even warrant that type of consideration? The football season could not have come at a better time for Lucas, as it gives him an opportunity to focus on the task at hand- manning the cornerback spot opposite Kobe Williams for the third consecutive season, and redeeming himself against his personal friend, Colorado WR Laviska Shenault, who go the better of Lucas in Boulder last season. As Lucas told me at ASU's media day, "He's been on my mind."

Is Kyle Williams meant for greatness (on the field)?

ASU senior WR Kyle Williams (Paul Yee)