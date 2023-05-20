During the month of April, college baseball looked easy for Nick McLain. After missing the first seven weeks of the 2023 season with a broken hamate bone, the redshirt freshman outfielder hit safely in his first 11 collegiate games. He remained hot until last weekend’s visit to USC when he was held hitless for the entire series with the Trojans. The mini-slump continued into the season finale series with UCLA; McLain still hadn’t picked up a knock when he stepped into the box in a tie game in the home half of the eighth on Saturday. One swing changed that and may have changed the entire complexion of Arizona State’s postseason outlook.





He belted his seventh homer of the season into the left field bullpen, a majestic blast that broke a 1-1 tie and propelled ASU to a 2-1 series clinching victory over UCLA in the final regular season game of 2023. After missing his freshman season at UCLA, in 2022, McLain waited in the weeds before sinking his former team with the decisive blast in the series finale. Not only did this win likely save ASU’s postseason chances, it all but drilled the final nail into the coffin of one of the worst UCLA baseball seasons in recent history.





Willie Bloomqusit’s Sun Devil squad got the series victory it desperately needed after a brutal three-week stretch prior. At 31-22 overall and 16-13 in the Pac-12, an ASU team that entered the week as one of the last four teams into the projected tournament field should be comfortably in the projection ahead of conference tournament week. In that conference tournament, which takes place later this week at Scottsdale Stadium, ASU will be either the four seed or the five seed, depending on the result of the series finale between Arizona and USC. If Arizona wins, ASU will be the four seed in a pool with No. 3 Washington and No. 7 Arizona. If USC wins, the Sun Devils will fall to the five seed and be pooled with No. 2 Oregon State and No. 8 UCLA.





–





Saturday’s finale was another pitcher’s duel, a shockingly common trend for ASU over the final two weeks of the season. Saturday starter Khristian Curtis stayed in his usual spot in the rotation despite the adjusted schedule. He turned in 2.2 innings, allowing just one run on a third-inning solo home run. Bloomquist lifted him for Jonah Giblin with two down in that inning. At the time, it seemed like a very curious effort to attempt to save Curtis for a Pac-12 tournament start on Tuesday, but it was determined after the contest that Curtis had been extremely sick all week. The nearly three innings that ASU got out of the right-hander today seemed like a miracle, given the state he was in earlier this week.





ASU drew even with the Bruins when Ryan Campos belted a game-tying solo shot in the home half of the fourth, his first since returning from injury on May 5. He used the heat and thin desert air to his advantage, back-spinning a fastball out to dead center field. Arizona State’s bullpen was phenomenal in this one. Giblin, Nolan Lebamoff, Blake Pivaroff, and Owen Stevenson combined to spin 6.1 shutout innings to bring ASU home for the series victory.





On Thursday, Arizona State reverted to its early season habits of late-game heroics in a 4-3 walk-off victory to open the series against the Bruins. Luke Keaschall dumped a one-out double down the left field line to score McLain, snapping Arizona State’s six-game losing streak in the process. Timmy Manning turned in another good outing headlining the starters, while a solid bullpen performance allowed ASU to grab the win.





UCLA got the best of the Sun Devils on Friday with a 6-3 victory over the hosts. Four runs, all unearned, in the second and third innings sunk ASU ultimately. Two in the top of the ninth for the Bruins gave them some insurance.





Ross Dunn was, again, just okay. After starting the season as a trustworthy ace, he has consistently shown he’ll be inconsistent down the stretch. His electric stuff is often plagued by a lack of command of one or more of his pitches. He’ll mow through the lineup once, only to look lost the next time through. When he’s on, Arizona State is incredibly hard to beat on his start days. When he’s off, it’s tough for the Sun Devils to scrap out a win.





This weekend’s result should put ASU inside the top 50 of the NCAA baseball RPI. 50 generally serves as the Mason-Dixon line for a tournament bid; when conference tournament bid stealers and lesser conference regular season champions are factored in, anything north of 50 is extremely precarious.





There is still an opportunity for the Sun Devils to salvage this promising campaign, even when it seemed like to all outside of that locker room that the sky was falling. This team has character, more so than that of Bloomquist’s first season. The veteran leadership, supplemented by more experience from Bloomquist himself, helped patch the leaks in a ship taking on water. ASU should hear its name called next week when the 64-team bracket is announced, as long as they can find a way to get a win in pool play.