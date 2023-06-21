A conversation around a recruit’s dinner table discussing the colleges pursuing him is often anything but boring. And in Max Parrott’s case, that may be an understatement since the Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek High School offensive lineman’s parents each graduated from schools that are essentially on his short list.

“My mom graduated from ASU, and my dad graduated from Iowa State,” Parrott said. “I came down here (to ASU) when I was younger a few times to watch football games. One of the GA’s at ASU, Steven Miller, who was a player at the UNLV game I saw in 2019. Before this official visit, I was also here in April. My parents both say that they’re not going to try to influence my decision at all. But of course, they go in telling me why each school would be so good to go to (laughs). They’re casually throwing out facts and stuff of who I should go to one of the schools.”





His trip to Tempe this past weekend was one that truly resonated quite a bit, with the unofficial visit taken a couple of months earlier having him eager to spend time again on campus.





“I was really excited to come back because I loved it the first time,” Parrott stated, “and I was ready to come back. (ASU center) Leif Fautanu was my host, and he told me how much he loves the school and the coaches and he really likes being there. What blew me away is how Coach Dillingham is so close with his players on the team right now. I haven’t seen that from any other head coach.





“Some of the stuff that stood out was how close the coaching staff is with each other and how much they love being around each other. I think it’s really special. In a lot of schools I visited, you can see the coaches around each other, but they don’t love being around these coaches. At ASU, you see the coaches hanging out and having fun, and you can just tell they love each other.”





And with that sentiment in mind, it’s probably no surprise that the Sun Devils’ offensive line coach, Saga Tuitele, has a strong relationship with the Cherry Creek standout, who will also participate in the prestigious US Army All-American game in January 2024.





“I like him a lot,” Parrott noted. “I’ve talked to him at least once a week, even before they offered me. I’ve gotten really close with him. I like how he coaches and hearing his plans for me and everything like that. I feel I can really go far with him as my coach.





“He (Tuitele) thinks I’m really athletic, I have good feet, and I know how to use my body pretty well. He told me that he could tell how much I love football. My toughness is what he usually talks about with me. He said he would start me out as a tackle and then slowly move inside if I needed to be moved in. I think I would fit well with his pass blocking scheme, and he told me that he sees me as an aggressive run blocker too that would fit into the run game because I can get people off the line of scrimmage.”