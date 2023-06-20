(Martell Hughes IG Photo)

Arizona State is a program that San Diego Madison High School standout was already familiar with in a general sense. Yet, this year was naturally the first time he was recruited by a first-year coaching staff in Tempe. The process of familiarizing himself with the individuals pursuing him at Arizona State has been positive, as evidenced by his experience on the official visit to campus last weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB3ZWVrZW5kIGluIFRlbXBlIfCflLE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ29vcDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENvb3A4NDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CV2FyZERDb29yZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QldhcmREQ29vcmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83VnhyZ09n SURKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1Z4cmdPZ0lESjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNYXJ0ZWxsIEh1Z2hlc8K5wrkgKEBtYXJ0ZWxsaHVnaGVzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21hcnRlbGxodWdoZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE2 NzA1MzQzMDY2NzMwODIzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx OCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“I liked it a lot,” Hughes said of his visit. “This was my first time on campus, but I’ve been out to Arizona like 20 times because my grandparents, my auntie, and my uncle live out there. Being able to see them and being close to them was nice. It’s a new coaching staff that you can tell is really changing the program around. (Head) Coach Dillingham is a great coach. (Linebackers) Coach Cooper is a great coach, and he knows what he’s doing with the linebackers. I was impressed meeting the new coaching staff and the players.

“I even got to meet some of older linebackers too, and they talked to me about the new coaching staff that came in, their differences (from the previous staff), and how that’s going to really change the team around. My host was (ASU linebacker) Will Shaffer, and he told me how likes it there. I asked him if he had to do the whole recruiting process over again, would he still choose Arizona State, and he said ‘yes,’ and said that the new coaching staff has made it even better for him because it feels more like family.”

Hughes plays safety for the but is being recruited by ASU and some of his other suitors as a linebacker. As a junior, he posted 39 tackles, six passes defended, and an interception in seven games; in the previous year, he played in ten games, tallying 71 tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions.

“Coach Cooper talked about how the game is changing now,” Hughes described, “so linebackers are now covering receivers more. He said that with my length and the way I play and can develop is really going to help out their defense if I came there. He could see me being able to play early and showed me that he really wants me there.

“He (Cooper) is a very honest person. What you see is what you’re going to get. He’s very easy to talk to, and he will make jokes. But once it comes to being serious, he will flip that switch, talk about being disciplined and coach you the hard way. Playing for him, you’re always going to have to work hard and be disciplined.”

Hughes previously visited Arizona and Cal, and his trip this Friday to Washington State is likely to be his last official visit before a potential July decision. The safety prospect confirmed that those Pac-12 schools are the only possible destinations he’s considering.

“I’m definitely going look at how a college has created a bond with me,” Hughes commented, “and being able to understand the way that the coaches coach and their staff interacts with the players. You don’t want to go to a school that doesn’t have a great interaction between the coaches and the players. You want your school to be family orientated school. That’s what I’m looking for.”