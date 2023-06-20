Martell Hughes recaps ASU visit
Arizona State is a program that San Diego Madison High School standout was already familiar with in a general sense. Yet, this year was naturally the first time he was recruited by a first-year coaching staff in Tempe. The process of familiarizing himself with the individuals pursuing him at Arizona State has been positive, as evidenced by his experience on the official visit to campus last weekend.
“I liked it a lot,” Hughes said of his visit. “This was my first time on campus, but I’ve been out to Arizona like 20 times because my grandparents, my auntie, and my uncle live out there. Being able to see them and being close to them was nice. It’s a new coaching staff that you can tell is really changing the program around. (Head) Coach Dillingham is a great coach. (Linebackers) Coach Cooper is a great coach, and he knows what he’s doing with the linebackers. I was impressed meeting the new coaching staff and the players.
“I even got to meet some of older linebackers too, and they talked to me about the new coaching staff that came in, their differences (from the previous staff), and how that’s going to really change the team around. My host was (ASU linebacker) Will Shaffer, and he told me how likes it there. I asked him if he had to do the whole recruiting process over again, would he still choose Arizona State, and he said ‘yes,’ and said that the new coaching staff has made it even better for him because it feels more like family.”
Hughes plays safety for the but is being recruited by ASU and some of his other suitors as a linebacker. As a junior, he posted 39 tackles, six passes defended, and an interception in seven games; in the previous year, he played in ten games, tallying 71 tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions.
“Coach Cooper talked about how the game is changing now,” Hughes described, “so linebackers are now covering receivers more. He said that with my length and the way I play and can develop is really going to help out their defense if I came there. He could see me being able to play early and showed me that he really wants me there.
“He (Cooper) is a very honest person. What you see is what you’re going to get. He’s very easy to talk to, and he will make jokes. But once it comes to being serious, he will flip that switch, talk about being disciplined and coach you the hard way. Playing for him, you’re always going to have to work hard and be disciplined.”
Hughes previously visited Arizona and Cal, and his trip this Friday to Washington State is likely to be his last official visit before a potential July decision. The safety prospect confirmed that those Pac-12 schools are the only possible destinations he’s considering.
“I’m definitely going look at how a college has created a bond with me,” Hughes commented, “and being able to understand the way that the coaches coach and their staff interacts with the players. You don’t want to go to a school that doesn’t have a great interaction between the coaches and the players. You want your school to be family orientated school. That’s what I’m looking for.”
