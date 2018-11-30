Ever since their former Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School head coach, Antonio Pierce, was hired by the Sun Devils, it seemed inevitable that brothers Kejuan and Keon Markham would join ASU’s 2019 class. Today that forecast came to fruition, as the Sun Devils add a tandem of very talented defensive backs.

“We silently committed since Junior Day,” Keon Markham said. “So it’s been a while and it was hard to keep it a secret, but people kind of figured that because of our relationship with AP (Antonio Pierce) that we were going to commit there. We are very close. He likes to have fun, but when it’s time to get down to business, he’s all business for sure.”

“Coach Herm is a very cool guy, great coach and a man of his word which is important. He represents himself very well. He always says that the best players will play, and we saw freshman like Merlin (Robertson), Darien (Butler), Aashari (Crosswell) and Jermayne (Lole) start and we keep in touch with all of them. We see that and took it as a great opportunity and like that a lot.

“That defense has some great coaches and they rotate a lot so you get a lot of playing time. Coach White is really cool and keeps it real. I liked having those meetings with him (during the process). We like everything about the school. We like the campus, we met with some professors from the business school, because that is where we want to major in. We like how it’s not far from home, just an hour flight or a few hours drive. It’s just a great school.”