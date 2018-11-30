Markham twin brothers pledge to ASU
Ever since their former Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School head coach, Antonio Pierce, was hired by the Sun Devils, it seemed inevitable that brothers Kejuan and Keon Markham would join ASU’s 2019 class. Today that forecast came to fruition, as the Sun Devils add a tandem of very talented defensive backs.
#ForksUp 🔱 #CaliDevils 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2RFM3crhpZ— Kejuan Markham (@kejuan_markham) November 30, 2018
COMMITTED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ywc1oBQ6jA— Keon Markham (@keonmarkham_11) November 30, 2018
“We silently committed since Junior Day,” Keon Markham said. “So it’s been a while and it was hard to keep it a secret, but people kind of figured that because of our relationship with AP (Antonio Pierce) that we were going to commit there. We are very close. He likes to have fun, but when it’s time to get down to business, he’s all business for sure.”
“Coach Herm is a very cool guy, great coach and a man of his word which is important. He represents himself very well. He always says that the best players will play, and we saw freshman like Merlin (Robertson), Darien (Butler), Aashari (Crosswell) and Jermayne (Lole) start and we keep in touch with all of them. We see that and took it as a great opportunity and like that a lot.
“That defense has some great coaches and they rotate a lot so you get a lot of playing time. Coach White is really cool and keeps it real. I liked having those meetings with him (during the process). We like everything about the school. We like the campus, we met with some professors from the business school, because that is where we want to major in. We like how it’s not far from home, just an hour flight or a few hours drive. It’s just a great school.”
Kejuan is projected as a ranger (safety) in ASU’s defensive scheme. As a senior for the 8-3 Jackrabbits, he posted 44 total tackles, six pass breakups, five interceptions, and a forced fumble. He scored five touchdowns, four of them on interceptions returns (and one receiving touchdown). The highlight of his season was undoubtedly Long Beach Poly’s 26-3 win over Narbonne where Markham had three interceptions returned for touchdowns covering 45, 37 and 99 yards for a total of 181 yards.
Keon is projected as a corner with the Sun Devils. In six games he registered 175 yards on kick returns and 35 yards of punt returns, scoring one touchdown reception.
The Markham twins are ASU’s 18th and 19th known commits of the Sun Devils’ 2019 class. Both are scheduled to sign with Arizona State in December and arrive in Tempe in the summer.