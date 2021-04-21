ASUDevils - Major, late-game pitching helps ASU over GCU in rivalry renewal

It was an offensive barrage on Tuesday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium with Arizona State (20-11), led by an unlikely hero, coming out on top 13-10 over Grand Canyon University (22-15-1) in the renewal of a crosstown rivalry.





Both teams came to the ballpark to hit on Tuesday and traded blows for the majority of the game.





After GCU scored twice on two RBI singles in the top of the first inning, ASU’s Ethan Long responded with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. After ASU added two runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 5-2, GCU’s Cade Verdusco cranked a three-home homer to tie the game at five in the bottom of the third inning.





In the top of the fourth inning, GCU regained the lead on a two-run home run by Juan Colato that sailed well over the ASU bullpen in right field. However, the Sun Devils responded by using their patented small ball to score six runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Drew Swift’s RBI single brought ASU within one in the bottom of the fourth, and then Hunter Jump’s RBI groundout tied the game at seven. In the bottom of the fifth, it looked as though ASU would pull away as the Sun Devils increased their lead to 11-7 on Allbry Major‘s RBI fielder’s choice, Sam Ferri’s RBI single, and Joe Lampe’s RBI double.





Once again, the Antelopes responded. In the bottom of the sixth inning, GCU added two runs on a Channy Ortiz RBI double and a Jacob Wilson RBI groundout. In the seventh, GCU’s Brock Burton hit a solo homer to bring the Antelopes within one run.





This is when the unlikely hero stepped up for ASU. Major, who had not appeared in a game since April 6, hit a two-run home run to deep centerfield on a 2-2 count. The hit was Major’s first since March 12 against Cal State Fullerton and sealed ASU’s victory.





“I didn’t like the going back and forth,” Major stated. “I was hoping that this would kind of be the dagger, and it was.”





The home run broke a 0-14 slump Major had been dealing with dating back to the March 12 game against Cal State Fullerton, when he went 2-4.





ASU head coach Tracy Smith was happy to see his right fielder have success.





“It helped the team win, but what makes it even better from a coaching standpoint … he’s been working like crazy,” Smith explained. “Putting the time in in the cage, working on some things mechanically, and I love it when guys do that, they put the work in. It doesn’t guarantee a good result, so you’re happy when they get the good result because it kind of validates that work ethic.”





While the pitching for both teams was mostly terrible, ASU’s late-game pitching was a major factor in the victory. After Burton’s home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Sun Devils inserted Cam Dennie. Dennie got out of the inning and then pitched a flawless eighth. Then in the ninth inning, Will Levine came into the game and shut down the three GCU batters he faced, earning his third save of the season.





“It wasn’t the cleanest pitching performance early in the game,” Smith stated. “… And the guys as fatigued or tired or whatever that they are, they still competed, and they still battled. But to have the (Graham) Osman, Dennie, and Levine at the end was exactly how we wanted that to go.”





As for renewing the rivalry for the first time since 2010, Smith said he likes playing GCU because it is convenient.





“To be able to do a midweek contest with someone close, it just logistically makes sense, fan experience it makes sense, and it’s good for the kids too,” Smith remarked.





ASU and GCU meet again tomorrow night at 6 p.m. but this time the contest will be played at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix.