PHOENIX – Lyle Lin was not supposed to catch this many games this year.

Not even close.

But when fellow catcher Sam Ferri underwent a season-ending Tommy John surgery in the preseason – leaving only unpolished freshman Luke Leisenring as an option behind the plate – Lin not only became the primary backstop, he became an everyday starter behind the plate.

Friday night’s game, his 48th as the Sun Devils’ starting catcher, provided a violent reminder of the constant beating he’s taken all year.

ASU was protecting a one-run lead against California when a single into right turned into a play at the plate. Cal designated hitter (and backup catcher) Korey Lee came barreling down the third base line as ASU right fielder Carter Aldrete lasered a throw home. When Lin received the ball, Lee was still steps from reaching. Lee did the only thing he could, sliding his 205-pound frame low and hard into Lin as he blocked the plate.

Lin held on for the out. Then began rolling around in pain.

https://twitter.com/Jack_A_Harris/status/1000222470555684865

ASU went on to squander its lead on Friday night, allowing a run in the seventh and two in the ninth (the Sun Devils walked four batters in the inning) to lose to Cal, 6-4, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The defeat dropped ASU to 23-31 over and 13-16 in the Pac-12, assuring them of a losing record.

“Once again, late walks hurt us and that’s been a little bit of a trend this year,” ASU coach Tracy Smith said. “The misgivings early in the inning led to the loss, kinda the same formula on that side but also the same formula that our guys didn’t quit. They played hard.”

None more so than Lin.

While the bullpen capitulated again – almost a weekly occurrence of late – wasting an effective seven-inning, four-run (two-earned), five-strikeout start from junior Sam Romero and forcing the Sun Devils into a series-deciding rubber match in Saturday’s senior day game, Lin defensive effort stood out the most.

“It’s a hard job any time you are putting all that gear on and taking foul tips and stuff,” Smith said. “He wants to be back there. I love that about him.”

In the Pac-12, only Washington catcher Nick Kahle has started more games behind the plate this season. Despite the heavy workload, Lin has produced at the dish with a .317 batting average, 18 RBIs, and 16 doubles. His 72 hits are second-most on ASU’s roster, behind Gage Canning. He’s struck out just 27 times in 227 at-bats.

Though his defensive abilities are at times shaky, he’s handled the bat masterfully all season.

It hasn’t mattered that he’s played the most physically demanding position on the diamond in almost every game.

“Catching every game and having to hit every at-bat is not easy, especially physically,” Lin said on Thursday night after swatting the game-tying double in the top of the ninth in ASU’s walk-off win.

“You get tired and have to dig in. So I made that adjustment and talked to the strength (coaches) about working out, about eating healthy, about getting stretching in and taking care of my body.”

While he’s been consistent at the plate, Lin has been durable behind it too. After the collision on Friday, Lin received attention from ASU’s medical staff but remained in the game and completed all nine innings. Against Arizona last week, he endured another home plate collision (that time he couldn’t hang onto the ball and was charged an error) and took a foul ball that ricocheted between his legs. Both happened in the same inning. He was in the starting lineup the next day nonetheless.

“He’s get banged up back there and just keeps on playing,” Smith said. “I appreciate how tough he is.”

Though he’s only a sophomore, Saturday’s senior day might be Lin’s last game as a Sun Devil too. He’s eligible for the MLB draft this summer and given his hitting abilities could be an upper round pick. He was taken in the 16th round by the Mariners in 2016 – the first Taiwanese-born player ever selected in the MLB draft according to Northwest Asian Weekly – before deciding to go to school.

This time around, he’s taking a wait-and-see approach before making any final decisions about his future. But he admitted on Thursday that he’s giving professional baseball serious consideration.

“We’ll see,” he said when asked if he would leave school this summer. “If it’s a good opportunity, I’d consider signing but I mean I’m still a sophomore so we’ll see after the draft and then we’ll make a decision, me and my parents.”

Smith thinks Lin is worthy of an early round selection. If that’s where he’s picked, it might be hard for ASU to keep him around.

“I would assume he’s going to be taken high enough (for him to leave school) but we’ll see,” Smith said. “I think he’s got (an idea of) what he thinks is fair.”

If Lin does slip, Smith thinks he could be swayed back to school to help the promising young roster continuing rebuilding the program.

“I think guys are excited about next year so I don’t think it’s a situation where somebody is going to come in and steal him,” Smith said. “He’s told us what his plans are and if he’s not taken at something that is fair and reasonable to him, don’t be surprised if he comes back.”

If this is it for Lin, Smith will have plenty of happy memories of his brief yet successful ASU career. Friday night was one such moment. Smith accompanied the medical staff to check on Lin after the awkward play at the plate. Once Lin got back to his feet, he shooed both Smith and the trainer's staff away.

As always, he was fine.

“He gets beat up more than any other catcher I’ve seen but he didn’t want to come out,” Smith said. “He wanted to keep playing.”